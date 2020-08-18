Britain's grocery sales growth slows as habits inch towards normality

LONDON British grocery sales grew 14.4% in the 12 weeks to Aug. 9, a slight decline from last month’s data as shopping habits eased back towards normality after months of coronavirus lockdown, industry data showed on Tuesday.

Market researcher Kantar said the growth was down from 14.6% in its July report and 18.9% in June’s, with the data showing the market is moving away from the heady sales heights of the lockdown period.

It said Britons’ grocery spend of 9.7 billion pounds ($12.8 billion) over the past four weeks was the lowest since February, though still considerably higher than pre-pandemic levels.

“While things are far from normal, the data shows a gradual softening of the more extreme lockdown trends in the grocery market,” said Charlotte Scott, Kantar’s consumer insight director.

One of the most significant lockdown trends, online shopping, reached another new record market share in the latest four weeks, with 13.5% of all sales now ordered through the internet, the researcher said.

Online grocer Ocado was the standout performer with sales growth of 45.5%, registering a record market share of 1.8%.

Morrisons , Britain’s No. 4 supermarket group, was the best performer of the country’s big four grocers with a sales rise of 16%.

Market leader Tesco saw growth of 12.8%, followed by No. 2 Sainsbury’s with growth of 10.9%. Walmart owned Asda was again the laggard with growth of 9.5%. Asda reports second-quarter results later on Tuesday.

German owned discounters Aldi and Lidl had sales growth of 12.7% and 15.7% respectively, though the former again lost market share.

Also Watch Can IPL Get The Crowds In UAE Amidst The Pandemic ? | News18 Debrief | CNN News18

Rival researcher Nielsen also highlighted slowing sales growth in its August report.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor