Britain's grocery sales growth slows as lockdown eases - Kantar

LONDON British grocery sales grew 14.4% in the 12 weeks to Aug. 9, representing a slight decline from last month’s data as shopping habits eased back to normality after months of coronavirus lockdown, industry data showed on Tuesday.



Market researcher Kantar said Morrisons, Britain’s No. 4 supermarket group, was the stand out performer with a sales rise of 16%.



It said market leader Tesco saw growth of 12.8%, followed by No. 2 Sainsbury’s with growth of 10.9%. Walmart owned Asda was again the laggard with growth of 9.5%.

