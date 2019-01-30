English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Britain's Retail Giant Marks & Spencer Under Fire Over Vegetarian Biryani Wrap
Marks & Spencer was accused of using popular terminology to suit its marketing without proper research, with Indian food experts taking to social media to point out that biryani comes in a bowl and not in a wrap.
Image for representation.
London: Britain's retail giant Marks & Spencer (M&S) was accused of "lazy product development" by some leading Indian food experts in the UK after a new vegetarian biryani wrap hit the shelves as part of its Plant Kitchen range.
Marks & Spencer was accused of using popular terminology to suit its marketing without proper research, with Indian food experts taking to social media to point out that biryani comes in a bowl and not in a wrap.
"I started the row last year with the ridiculous Bengali Turmeric Kit by M&S so it's good to see more food writers and chefs getting involved in this debate, Mallika Basu, UK-based author of Masala: Indian Cooking for Modern Living', said.
She said: There is a giant post-colonial hangover hovering over the Western view of Indian food anyway, but it's simply not good enough to be commercialising our flavours and historically significant dishes without proper research and due diligence.
Hopefully this will send a loud and strong warning to other retailers and businesses. The Indian community is not going to take lazy product development lightly.
The row was triggered when another Indian-origin chef in the UK, Maunika Gowardhan, took to Twitter to slam the new wrap.
"Thanks but I like my biryani with rice in a bowl not a wrap. Seriously M&S!?", tweeted Gowardhan, author of Indian Kitchen'.
"No problem with a twist! Call it an Indian Spiced burrito but please don't make assumptions that using Indian terms loosely doesn't imply the dish does require certain ingredients to feature in them. Let's just call hot water tea then shall we," she questioned.
Some chefs also jumped to the defence of the retailer, saying it was responding to demands for vegetarian options with the Sweet Potato Biryani wrap.
Marks & Spencer said, "M&S is famous for its food innovation and our developers use a fusion of different flavours and ingredients to create an exciting range of products to appeal to customers' tastes."
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Marks & Spencer was accused of using popular terminology to suit its marketing without proper research, with Indian food experts taking to social media to point out that biryani comes in a bowl and not in a wrap.
"I started the row last year with the ridiculous Bengali Turmeric Kit by M&S so it's good to see more food writers and chefs getting involved in this debate, Mallika Basu, UK-based author of Masala: Indian Cooking for Modern Living', said.
She said: There is a giant post-colonial hangover hovering over the Western view of Indian food anyway, but it's simply not good enough to be commercialising our flavours and historically significant dishes without proper research and due diligence.
Hopefully this will send a loud and strong warning to other retailers and businesses. The Indian community is not going to take lazy product development lightly.
The row was triggered when another Indian-origin chef in the UK, Maunika Gowardhan, took to Twitter to slam the new wrap.
"Thanks but I like my biryani with rice in a bowl not a wrap. Seriously M&S!?", tweeted Gowardhan, author of Indian Kitchen'.
"No problem with a twist! Call it an Indian Spiced burrito but please don't make assumptions that using Indian terms loosely doesn't imply the dish does require certain ingredients to feature in them. Let's just call hot water tea then shall we," she questioned.
Some chefs also jumped to the defence of the retailer, saying it was responding to demands for vegetarian options with the Sweet Potato Biryani wrap.
Marks & Spencer said, "M&S is famous for its food innovation and our developers use a fusion of different flavours and ingredients to create an exciting range of products to appeal to customers' tastes."
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Debdeep Mukherjee
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Why Congress Won Rajasthan: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Why Congress Won Chhattisgarh: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Why Did KCR Led TRS Win In Telangana: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Mizoram Assembly Elections 2018: What Led to MNF’s Win & Congress’ Loss?
-
Wednesday 21 November , 2018
Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Why Congress Won Rajasthan: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Why Congress Won Chhattisgarh: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Why Did KCR Led TRS Win In Telangana: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Mizoram Assembly Elections 2018: What Led to MNF’s Win & Congress’ Loss?
Wednesday 21 November , 2018 Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Axis Bank
|690.95
|4.57
|ICICI Bank
|365.90
|5.49
|Yes Bank
|199.50
|-1.68
|Bajaj Finance
|2,595.50
|3.18
|Indiabulls Hsg
|672.90
|-3.68
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Axis Bank
|690.90
|4.56
|ICICI Bank
|365.25
|5.29
|Yes Bank
|199.40
|-1.58
|Dewan Housing
|161.60
|-4.97
|Indiabulls Hsg
|674.00
|-3.60
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|365.90
|5.49
|Tata Steel
|467.45
|5.33
|Axis Bank
|690.95
|4.57
|Bajaj Finance
|2,595.50
|3.18
|Hindalco
|205.80
|3.13
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|365.25
|5.29
|Tata Steel
|467.60
|5.14
|Axis Bank
|690.90
|4.56
|Bajaj Finance
|2,596.35
|3.36
|HCL Tech
|1,017.10
|2.93
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|672.90
|-3.68
|Adani Ports
|338.15
|-3.18
|Bajaj Auto
|2,499.70
|-2.65
|Bharti Infratel
|290.30
|-2.37
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,222.20
|-2.33
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bajaj Auto
|2,498.85
|-2.65
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,221.50
|-2.35
|HDFC
|1,885.50
|-1.74
|Yes Bank
|199.40
|-1.58
|ITC
|274.80
|-1.35
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Davis Cup Legend Leander Paes Won't Be Missed by India - Mahesh Bhupathi
- Mishti Chakraborty On Manikarnika Final Cut: Was Shocked and Disappointed to See My Role
- Honor View 20 Review: Punching a Hole Into The Notch, And The OnePlus 6T Will Surely Notice
- Jake Gyllenhaal Won't Like it if You Pronounce 'Melancholy' Wrong
- No one Knows Why Two-Time National Award Winning Director's Film on Kashmir is Stalled from Release
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results