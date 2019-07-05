Britannia Industries Share Price Live: Ahead of Budget 2019, Britannia Industries Opens at 2,858
Union Budget 2019: Britannia Industries reported a rise of 18.39% in its net profit at Rs 289.69 crore for the March quarter compared to Rs 244.69 crore for the same quarter in the previous year.
Image for representation.
The share price of Britannia Industries fell by 1960 share points to open at 2,858. Ahead of budget 2019, the shares fell by 0.67% on Friday.
The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Re 1 has touched a 52-week high of Rs 3,472.05 on 23 August 2018 and a 52-week low of Rs 2,610.03 on 25 October 2018.
Follow all latest updates from Union Budget 2019 here.
The stock has lost a whopping 55% in the last one year compared with a 12% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50 index. The promoters holding in the company stood at 50.66%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 28.12% and 21.22%, respectively.
Britannia Industries reported a rise of 18.39% in its net profit at Rs 289.69 crore for the March quarter compared to Rs 244.69 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income increased by 12.27% to Rs 2,726.40 crore during the quarter.
On consolidated basis, Britannia reported a rise of 11.82% in its net profit at Rs 294.27 crore for the March quarter compared with Rs 263.16 crore for the corresponding quarter in the FY18.
Total consolidated income of the company rose 10.8% at Rs 2,860.75 crore for quarter under review as compared to Rs 2,581.93 crore for the same quarter ended previous year.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|91.75
|-4.68
|UPL
|686.00
|-1.77
|Indiabulls Hsg
|715.35
|1.63
|Larsen
|1,570.05
|-0.10
|IndusInd Bank
|1,501.85
|0.59
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Westlife Dev
|307.65
|0.47
|Yes Bank
|91.70
|-4.73
|Indiabulls Hsg
|715.15
|1.59
|UPL
|686.00
|-1.73
|Indiamart Inter
|1,332.00
|2.26
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Infratel
|267.80
|1.79
|Indiabulls Hsg
|715.35
|1.63
|JSW Steel
|277.75
|0.98
|Bharti Airtel
|365.90
|0.87
|HUL
|1,808.00
|0.80
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|366.00
|0.94
|HUL
|1,807.00
|0.83
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,507.15
|0.62
|IndusInd Bank
|1,502.40
|0.58
|HDFC
|2,294.00
|0.57
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|91.75
|-4.68
|ONGC
|162.05
|-3.02
|NTPC
|139.55
|-2.72
|BPCL
|370.70
|-2.45
|IOC
|152.90
|-2.33
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|91.70
|-4.73
|ONGC
|167.10
|0.54
|NTPC
|139.65
|-2.58
|Vedanta
|167.60
|-2.05
|Coal India
|248.05
|-1.25
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bottle Cap Challenge: McLaren P1 to BMW, Automotive Fans Share Stunt Videos on Internet’s Newest Craze
- Scientists to Sail Into the Arctic, and Trap Themselves In the Ice For a Year
- Hardik Pandya and Co Make the Most of Rare Free Day in Leeds
- India Conditioning Coach Shankar Basu Unlikely to Travel for West Indies Tour
- PUBG Mobile: Everything You Need to Know About Weapon Grips
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s