Britannia Industries Share Price Live: Britannia Shares Fall by 0.15% as Finance Minister Presents Union Budget 2019

The share prices of Britannia Industries fell by 0.15 per cent to open at 2,858. The price fell by 4.35 points as Nirmala Sitharaman presents Union Budget 2019.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Re 1 has touched a 52-week high of Rs 3,472.05 on 23 August 2018 and a 52-week low of Rs 2,610.03 on 25 October 2018.

The stock has lost a whopping 55% in the last one year compared with a 12% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50 index. The promoters holding in the company stood at 50.66%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 28.12% and 21.22%, respectively.

Britannia Industries reported a rise of 18.39% in its net profit at Rs 289.69 crore for the March quarter compared to Rs 244.69 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income increased by 12.27% to Rs 2,726.40 crore during the quarter.

On consolidated basis, Britannia reported a rise of 11.82% in its net profit at Rs 294.27 crore for the March quarter compared with Rs 263.16 crore for the corresponding quarter in the FY18.

Total consolidated income of the company rose 10.8% at Rs 2,860.75 crore for quarter under review as compared to Rs 2,581.93 crore for the same quarter ended previous year.