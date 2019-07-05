Britannia Industries Share Price Live: Britannia Shares Fall by 0.15% as Finance Minister Presents Union Budget 2019

Take the pledge to vote

Budget Highlights

  • Ceramic Products
  • Imported Parts of e-Vehicles
  • CCTV
  • Set Top Box
  • Imported Wool Fiber
  • Paan Masala
  • Cigars
  • Imported Platinum
  • Imported Split ACs
  • Chewing Tobacco
  • Cigarettes
  • Tiles
  • Vinyl Flooring
  • Imported Books
  • Imported Defence Equipment
  • Metal Fittings
  • Cashews
  • Digital Cameras
  • Silver
  • Gold
  • Diesel
  • Petrol
  • No Change in Income Tax Slabs, Surcharge Increased
  • 2% TDS on Cash Withdrawal Above 1 cr in a Year
  • PAN and Aadhaar Interchangeable for Filing IT Return
  • Additional Deduction of 1.5L on Interest on Loans for Affordable Housing
  • Start-ups Will Not Be Subject To Scrutiny By I-T Dept
  • IT Deduction of 1.5 lakh on Interest on Loans on Electrical Vehicles
  • New Target of Rs 1,05,000 cr for Disinvestment
  • 1 Lakh Loan for Women
  • RBI to take over as HFC regulator from NHB
  • Rs 70,000 cr for PSU banks to Boost Capital
  • 17 Iconic Tourism Sites to be Developed
  • Aadhaar for NRIs with Indian Passports
  • Streamline Labour Laws to 4 Labour Codes
  • Focus on AI, Virtual Reality and Big Data
  • Appoint Higher Education Commissioner
  • National Education Policy
  • Expand Swachh Bharat
  • 'Har Ghar Jal' Under Jal Jivan Mission
  • Increase Min Public Shareholding from 25% to 35%
  • Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna
  • Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna for Housing
  • Pradhan Mantri Matsyasampada Scheme for Fisheries
  • Strengthen Gramin Bharat - Rural India
  • 100% FDI in Insurance Intermediaries
  • 'Propose a Global Investors Meet'
  • UDAY to be Re-examained, New Package for Power Sector Tariffs
  • Pradhan Mantri Man Dhan Scheme for Retailers
  • Blueprint for Highways, Regional Airports, Gas and Water Grids
  • Public-Private Partnership for Railways
  • Projects 'Bharatmala' and 'Sagarmala' for Infrastructure
  • 'Economy to Reach 3 Trillion This Year': FM
»
1-min read

Britannia Industries Share Price Live: Britannia Shares Fall by 0.15% as Finance Minister Presents Union Budget 2019

Union Budget 2019: Britannia Industries reported a rise of 18.39% in its net profit at Rs 289.69 crore for the March quarter compared to Rs 244.69 crore for the same quarter in the previous year.

News18.com

Updated:July 5, 2019, 1:11 PM IST
Britannia Industries Share Price Live: Britannia Shares Fall by 0.15% as Finance Minister Presents Union Budget 2019
Image for representation.
The share prices of Britannia Industries fell by 0.15 per cent to open at 2,858. The price fell by 4.35 points as Nirmala Sitharaman presents Union Budget 2019.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Re 1 has touched a 52-week high of Rs 3,472.05 on 23 August 2018 and a 52-week low of Rs 2,610.03 on 25 October 2018.

The stock has lost a whopping 55% in the last one year compared with a 12% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50 index. The promoters holding in the company stood at 50.66%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 28.12% and 21.22%, respectively.

Britannia Industries reported a rise of 18.39% in its net profit at Rs 289.69 crore for the March quarter compared to Rs 244.69 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income increased by 12.27% to Rs 2,726.40 crore during the quarter.

On consolidated basis, Britannia reported a rise of 11.82% in its net profit at Rs 294.27 crore for the March quarter compared with Rs 263.16 crore for the corresponding quarter in the FY18.

Total consolidated income of the company rose 10.8% at Rs 2,860.75 crore for quarter under review as compared to Rs 2,581.93 crore for the same quarter ended previous year.

S&P BSE SENSEX

39,633.28 -274.78 ( -0.69%)

NIFTY 50

11,850.35 -96.40 ( -0.81%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 90.20 -6.29
Indiabulls Hsg 730.85 3.84
SBI 373.15 1.57
ITC 280.80 1.13
UPL 672.80 -3.66
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 2,158.95 -3.73
Yes Bank 90.25 -6.23
Indiabulls Hsg 730.45 3.76
Westlife Dev 297.50 -2.84
Natco Pharma 536.00 0.68
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 730.85 3.84
IndusInd Bank 1,533.40 2.70
Bharti Infratel 267.55 1.69
Bharti Airtel 366.65 1.08
SBI 373.15 1.57
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,535.85 2.82
SBI 372.90 1.52
Kotak Mahindra 1,518.80 1.40
ITC 280.75 1.10
Bharti Airtel 365.90 0.91
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 90.20 -6.29
NTPC 137.25 -4.32
TCS 2,159.00 -3.73
Wipro 273.30 -3.72
UPL 672.80 -3.66
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 90.25 -6.23
NTPC 137.30 -4.22
TCS 2,158.95 -3.73
Coal India 243.45 -3.09
Vedanta 165.10 -3.51
