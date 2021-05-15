Britannia’s Gunjan Shah Set to Join Bata India as its New CEO

Leading footwear major Bata India on Friday said it has appointed Gunjan Shah, the former chief commercial officer of Britannia Industries, as its new chief executive officer. He will take over from Sandeep Kataria, who was elevated as the Global CEO of Bata Brands in November last year.

Shah will join Bata in June 2021. Based out of Gurugram, he will be at the helm of the brand’s operations in India, a statement from Bata India said. India has always been a significant market for us from a global perspective. A dynamic leader like Gunjan will spearhead the company’s operations in India and given his extensive experience and track record, I am confident that he will take the Bata brand to even greater heights and deliver strong growth, Bata Brands Global CEO Sandeep Kataria said.

Before moving to Britannia in 2007, Shah has also spent the early stages of his career working with brands such as Asian Paints and Motorola. Backed by decades of experience working with powerhouse brands, Gunjan understands the Indian market’s complexities and varied nuances. I’m confident that he will add value and strengthen Bata’s position in the Indian market, Bata India Chairman Ashwani Windlass said.

Shah, an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management, Kolkata has experience working across varied sectors spanning consumer durables, telecom and FMCG. Bata India CEO-designate Gunjan Shah said, I am excited about the journey ahead. As an iconic brand, Bata has become an integral part of the Indian fabric.

I realise that I have big shoes to fill in and I am thrilled about working with the talented & experienced Bata team. I look forward to building on the legacy of my predecessors in taking the Bata brand to new heights. Meanwhile, food company Britannia Industries said Shah has stepped down from the company.

This is to confirm that Gunjan Shah, Chief Commercial Officer at Britannia Industries Ltd has resigned from the company to pursue new opportunities, said a Britannia Industries Ltd spokesperson. He has played a crucial role in growing the Britannia business, having led several business divisions of the company for more than a decade, she added.

