English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
British Drug-maker, Indivior, Shares Rise After US Court Blocks Dr.Reddy's Rival Generic Drug
Dr Reddy's, though, has said it would launch its new drug regardless of the legal squabble.
Representative Image
London: Shares in British drugmaker Indivior rose on Monday after a US Court granted a temporary restraining order blocking Dr. Reddy's Laboratories from launching a generic version of Indivior's best-selling opioid addiction treatment.
Indivior shares rose more than 6 percent in early trade, after falling by nearly a third on Friday after Dr Reddy's and US-based Mylan NV received FDA approval for a generic version of Suboxone Film, which generates 80 percent of Indivior's revenue.
Indivior said on Saturday that the US District Court for the District of New Jersey granted it a temporary restraining order, which will remain in place pending a hearing on the preliminary injunction motion filed by Indivior on Friday.
"We are pleased that the Court has granted our request for a temporary restraining order. We will continue to pursue all legal avenues against Dr. Reddy's to protect our Suboxone Film patent," Indivior Chief Executive Shaun Thaxter said.
A hearing on the preliminary injunction motion has been scheduled for June 28, and the company will seek to extend the cessation of launch activities by Dr. Reddy's pending the outcome of the recently filed litigation against Dr Reddy's.
Dr Reddy's said on Friday it would launch its new drug regardless of the legal squabble.
Generic rivals in tablet form are already on the US market, which is grappling with an opioid addiction epidemic that killed 33,000 people in 2015, but Suboxone Film leads the market with its version which is placed under the tongue to suppress cravings.
Indivior stuck to its 2018 revenue guidance on Friday but said it would revisit the forecast if Dr. Reddy's launches the cheaper drug.
It said Dr. Reddy's launch could 'potentially result in a rapid and material loss of market share for the drug in the US, an effect that could occur within months of a successful launch of a generic film alternative.'
Indivior also said it was considering a potential launch of its own generic and operational cost cuts in response. It said its contingency plans would also focus on optimising the launch of Sublocade, a once-a-month injectable drug to suppress opioid craving that it launched in the United States in February.
Also Watch
Indivior shares rose more than 6 percent in early trade, after falling by nearly a third on Friday after Dr Reddy's and US-based Mylan NV received FDA approval for a generic version of Suboxone Film, which generates 80 percent of Indivior's revenue.
Indivior said on Saturday that the US District Court for the District of New Jersey granted it a temporary restraining order, which will remain in place pending a hearing on the preliminary injunction motion filed by Indivior on Friday.
"We are pleased that the Court has granted our request for a temporary restraining order. We will continue to pursue all legal avenues against Dr. Reddy's to protect our Suboxone Film patent," Indivior Chief Executive Shaun Thaxter said.
A hearing on the preliminary injunction motion has been scheduled for June 28, and the company will seek to extend the cessation of launch activities by Dr. Reddy's pending the outcome of the recently filed litigation against Dr Reddy's.
Dr Reddy's said on Friday it would launch its new drug regardless of the legal squabble.
Generic rivals in tablet form are already on the US market, which is grappling with an opioid addiction epidemic that killed 33,000 people in 2015, but Suboxone Film leads the market with its version which is placed under the tongue to suppress cravings.
Indivior stuck to its 2018 revenue guidance on Friday but said it would revisit the forecast if Dr. Reddy's launches the cheaper drug.
It said Dr. Reddy's launch could 'potentially result in a rapid and material loss of market share for the drug in the US, an effect that could occur within months of a successful launch of a generic film alternative.'
Indivior also said it was considering a potential launch of its own generic and operational cost cuts in response. It said its contingency plans would also focus on optimising the launch of Sublocade, a once-a-month injectable drug to suppress opioid craving that it launched in the United States in February.
Also Watch
-
Next Time You're in Lucknow, Visit this Jail-Themed Cafe
-
Friday 15 June , 2018
No Mercy: Donkeys Stolen, Skinned In Africa To Feed Chinese Demand
-
Thursday 14 June , 2018
What To Expect From A Salman Khan Film
-
Saturday 16 June , 2018
The Mandir Masjid Gully | Where The Spirit Of India Finds Its True Meaning
-
Saturday 16 June , 2018
Movie Review: Is Race 3 Worth Watching?
Next Time You're in Lucknow, Visit this Jail-Themed Cafe
Friday 15 June , 2018 No Mercy: Donkeys Stolen, Skinned In Africa To Feed Chinese Demand
Thursday 14 June , 2018 What To Expect From A Salman Khan Film
Saturday 16 June , 2018 The Mandir Masjid Gully | Where The Spirit Of India Finds Its True Meaning
Saturday 16 June , 2018 Movie Review: Is Race 3 Worth Watching?
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|1,829.00
|-11.05
|-0.60
|ICICI Bank
|293.00
|+10.50
|+3.72
|Tata Steel
|558.50
|-7.50
|-1.33
|Reliance
|1,015.55
|+1.35
|+0.13
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,385.85
|+36.00
|+1.53
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|1,830.70
|-10.75
|-0.58
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,380.25
|+29.15
|+1.24
|BPCL
|422.95
|+11.10
|+2.70
|Strides Shasun
|404.85
|+13.00
|+3.32
|Tata Steel
|558.70
|-7.25
|-1.28
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HPCL
|322.10
|+15.75
|+5.14
|ICICI Bank
|293.00
|+10.50
|+3.72
|IOC
|173.90
|+6.15
|+3.67
|BPCL
|423.10
|+10.85
|+2.63
|Tata Motors
|308.80
|+5.85
|+1.93
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|292.50
|+10.20
|+3.61
|Tata Motors
|308.75
|+5.55
|+1.83
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,380.25
|+29.15
|+1.24
|Bajaj Auto
|2,901.90
|+28.15
|+0.98
|Maruti Suzuki
|8,993.40
|+40.90
|+0.46
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Hindalco
|231.00
|-6.40
|-2.70
|Vedanta
|232.20
|-6.40
|-2.68
|Bharti Airtel
|370.90
|-7.35
|-1.94
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,315.30
|-24.70
|-1.84
|Bajaj Finance
|2,243.15
|-40.45
|-1.77
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,314.05
|-26.40
|-1.97
|Bharti Airtel
|371.25
|-6.30
|-1.67
|Coal India
|274.60
|-4.45
|-1.59
|Tata Steel
|558.70
|-7.25
|-1.28
|Axis Bank
|521.00
|-7.00
|-1.33
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Sunny Leone, Daniel Weber Become Victims of Online Abuse For Sharing This Photo With Daughter Nisha
- Deepika Padukone's Love For Ranveer Singh Is Unconditional, Here's Proof
- Race 3 Box Office Collection: Salman Khan's Eid Release Enters the Coveted Rs 100 Crore Club
- Anil Kapoor Feels His Niece Shanaya Kapoor Is 'India's Answer to Catherine Zeta-Jones'
- Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's Photo With Dad Kunal Will Brighten up Your Day; See Pic