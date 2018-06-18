GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

British Drug-maker, Indivior, Shares Rise After US Court Blocks Dr.Reddy's Rival Generic Drug

Dr Reddy's, though, has said it would launch its new drug regardless of the legal squabble.

Reuters

Updated:June 18, 2018, 2:44 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
British Drug-maker, Indivior, Shares Rise After US Court Blocks Dr.Reddy's Rival Generic Drug
Representative Image
London: Shares in British drugmaker Indivior rose on Monday after a US Court granted a temporary restraining order blocking Dr. Reddy's Laboratories from launching a generic version of Indivior's best-selling opioid addiction treatment.

Indivior shares rose more than 6 percent in early trade, after falling by nearly a third on Friday after Dr Reddy's and US-based Mylan NV received FDA approval for a generic version of Suboxone Film, which generates 80 percent of Indivior's revenue.

Indivior said on Saturday that the US District Court for the District of New Jersey granted it a temporary restraining order, which will remain in place pending a hearing on the preliminary injunction motion filed by Indivior on Friday.

"We are pleased that the Court has granted our request for a temporary restraining order. We will continue to pursue all legal avenues against Dr. Reddy's to protect our Suboxone Film patent," Indivior Chief Executive Shaun Thaxter said.

A hearing on the preliminary injunction motion has been scheduled for June 28, and the company will seek to extend the cessation of launch activities by Dr. Reddy's pending the outcome of the recently filed litigation against Dr Reddy's.

Dr Reddy's said on Friday it would launch its new drug regardless of the legal squabble.

Generic rivals in tablet form are already on the US market, which is grappling with an opioid addiction epidemic that killed 33,000 people in 2015, but Suboxone Film leads the market with its version which is placed under the tongue to suppress cravings.

Indivior stuck to its 2018 revenue guidance on Friday but said it would revisit the forecast if Dr. Reddy's launches the cheaper drug.

It said Dr. Reddy's launch could 'potentially result in a rapid and material loss of market share for the drug in the US, an effect that could occur within months of a successful launch of a generic film alternative.'

Indivior also said it was considering a potential launch of its own generic and operational cost cuts in response. It said its contingency plans would also focus on optimising the launch of Sublocade, a once-a-month injectable drug to suppress opioid craving that it launched in the United States in February.​


Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

35,548.26 -73.88 ( -0.21%)

Nifty 50

10,799.85 -17.85 ( -0.17%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 1,829.00 -11.05 -0.60
ICICI Bank 293.00 +10.50 +3.72
Tata Steel 558.50 -7.50 -1.33
Reliance 1,015.55 +1.35 +0.13
Dr Reddys Labs 2,385.85 +36.00 +1.53
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 1,830.70 -10.75 -0.58
Dr Reddys Labs 2,380.25 +29.15 +1.24
BPCL 422.95 +11.10 +2.70
Strides Shasun 404.85 +13.00 +3.32
Tata Steel 558.70 -7.25 -1.28
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
HPCL 322.10 +15.75 +5.14
ICICI Bank 293.00 +10.50 +3.72
IOC 173.90 +6.15 +3.67
BPCL 423.10 +10.85 +2.63
Tata Motors 308.80 +5.85 +1.93
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 292.50 +10.20 +3.61
Tata Motors 308.75 +5.55 +1.83
Dr Reddys Labs 2,380.25 +29.15 +1.24
Bajaj Auto 2,901.90 +28.15 +0.98
Maruti Suzuki 8,993.40 +40.90 +0.46
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Hindalco 231.00 -6.40 -2.70
Vedanta 232.20 -6.40 -2.68
Bharti Airtel 370.90 -7.35 -1.94
Kotak Mahindra 1,315.30 -24.70 -1.84
Bajaj Finance 2,243.15 -40.45 -1.77
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Kotak Mahindra 1,314.05 -26.40 -1.97
Bharti Airtel 371.25 -6.30 -1.67
Coal India 274.60 -4.45 -1.59
Tata Steel 558.70 -7.25 -1.28
Axis Bank 521.00 -7.00 -1.33
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Next Time You're in Lucknow, Visit this Jail-Themed Cafe

Next Time You're in Lucknow, Visit this Jail-Themed Cafe

Recommended For You