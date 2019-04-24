Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

British Entrepreneur Jason Unsworth Advised to Formally Engage With SBI Caps: Jet Airways

The filing came in response to a clarification sought from the airline on reports that the British entrepreneur has offered to take control of Jet Airways.

PTI

Updated:April 24, 2019, 8:31 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
British Entrepreneur Jason Unsworth Advised to Formally Engage With SBI Caps: Jet Airways
Kolkata: Jet Airways employees display placards as they gather to make an appeal for saving the cash-starved airline following the temporary shutdown of its operations, at NSCBI Airport in Kolkata, Wednesday, April 24, 2019. (PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: Jet Airways has advised British entrepreneur Jason Unsworth, who had sent an unsolicited offer for the airline, to formally engage with SBI Caps Ltd, which is running the bidding process, according to a filing.

The full service carrier temporarily suspended operations on April 17 as it ran out of cash after lenders decided against extending any emergency funds.

Jet Airways had received an unsolicited e-mail communication from the British entrepreneur, it said in a filing to the BSE.

"... the sender has been advised to formally engage with SBI Caps Limited, who are leading the bidding process under resolution plan initiated by consortium of domestic lenders led by State Bank of India," it noted.

The filing came in response to a clarification sought from the airline on reports that the British entrepreneur has offered to take control of Jet Airways.

Jason Unsworth said he has contacted SBI on Wednesday.

"I can confirm @jetairways have given me two further contacts at @TheOfficialSBI to get in touch with regarding @atmosphereairuk's bid to take a controlling share of the airline," he said in a series of tweets.

Unsworth is the founder and CEO of Atmosphere Intercontinental Airlines, which would establish a new premium airline group in four different countries, according to his Twitter profile.

"Just had a meeting with an Indian #Entrepreneur investors will put up 1,500 crore/$215.702 Million USD for @atmosphereairuk @jetairways bid... with more interested parties still to meet with and take calls from over the coming 2 weeks...," he said in another tweet.

Separately, the airline informed the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Wednesday that its website was under "heavy maintenance" due to which certain details were not accessible and that necessary changes have been done.

Under Sebi norms, a listed entity is required to maintain a functional website containing the information as prescribed.

On Tuesday, the NSE sought clarification from the airline about certain information being not available on its website.

"Since the company has temporary suspended its operation due to which the website of the company was under heavy maintenance to carry out changes related to operation of the company.

"Due to said maintenance activity other section was not accessible for some time. The company has carried out necessary changes on website and details can be accessed on the website," the airline said in a communication to the exchange on Wednesday.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram