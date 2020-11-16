British Outsourcer Capita CFO Patrick Butcher Steps Down

British outsourcer Capita Plc said on Monday its chief financial officer Patrick Butcher will step down after being in the role for less than two years to pursue other opportunities.

Gordon Boyd, who according to the company has previously worked as CFO at various FTSE 250 companies, will take over as interim CFO and Butcher will remain with Capita to support in the transition until the end of March next year.

Capita said it is now in the process of identifying and appointing a permanent successor to the role, which Patrick Butcher took up at the end of 2018.

“(Boyd) brings significant experience of working in companies going through a period of change. Gordon (Boyd) will play a crucial role in our ongoing transformation at Capita,” Chief Executive Officer Jon Lewis said.

Capita, which provides consulting and digital services to the public and private sector, has been trying to sell some non-core assets to bolster its finances.

There is no change to the outlook Capita put out earlier this month, the company added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor