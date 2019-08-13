Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Brokerages Upgrade RIL Stock After Mukesh Ambani’s Big Announcements at AGM 2019

Macquarie upgraded the RIL stock to ‘outperform’ while raising its target price to Rs 1,370 from Rs 1,220.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 13, 2019, 12:34 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Brokerages Upgrade RIL Stock After Mukesh Ambani’s Big Announcements at AGM 2019
Mukesh Ambani
Loading...

Global brokerage firms like Morgan Stanley and Macquarie upgraded Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) shares on Tuesday, August 13, after chairman Mukesh Ambani announced Saudi Aramco’s investment, debt-reduction plans and possible listing of telecom and consumer businesses at the company’s 42nd annual general meeting (AGM) in Mumbai. No wonder, RIL shares soared as much as 12% in intra-day trade on Tuesday.

Macquarie upgraded the RIL stock to ‘outperform’ while raising its target price to Rs 1,370 from Rs 1,220. The brokerage house said that Saudi Aramco’s transaction will serve to allay concerns over the company’s growing debt, but it still does not see a zero-net debt in its base-case scenario. Mukesh Ambani had on Monday announced that Saudi Aramco will invest 20% in RIL’s oil-to-chemicals division at an enterprise value of $75 billion.

Morgan Stanley also upgraded RIL to ‘overweight’ from ‘equal-weight’ after the AGM with a target price of Rs 1,349. “It is time to relook at the stock,” a Morgan Stanley note said. “Cheaper ethane feedstock could drive upside in PE (price-earnings) multiple, and faster asset monetisation could surprise the Street,” it added.

UBS and CLSA also raised their target prices on the RIL stock to Rs 1,500, and 1,530, respectively, while maintaining ‘buy’ rating. “AGM announcements should dispel fear over leverage. The company sets the stage for the next leap for tech and consumer businesses,” said the CLSA note. It added that there was a possibility of a re-rating as the reach of technology and consumer businesses was appreciated.

Tokyo-based global investment bank Namura was the most aggressive in its upgrade of the RIL stock. The brokerage house set a target price of Rs 1,600, which gives space to nearly 38% upside from the closing price of Rs 1,162 on Friday.

Nomura sees the road map for the zero-net debt as a positive, though the oil-to-chemicals division may not be demerged soon, it added.

At 11:28 am, the RIL stock was trading at Rs 1,283.70, up 10.5%, at BSE after hitting an intra-day high of Rs 1,302.80.

Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

37,422.15 -159.76 ( -0.43%)

NIFTY 50

11,068.70 -40.95 ( -0.37%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,282.40 10.35
Indiabulls Hsg 558.95 10.63
Yes Bank 74.50 -9.31
HDFC Bank 2,229.25 -2.31
HDFC 2,145.75 -2.98
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,282.20 10.34
Indiabulls Hsg 559.20 10.61
Yes Bank 74.65 -9.07
HDFC Bank 2,228.45 -2.34
UltraTechCement 4,193.05 -1.97
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 558.95 10.63
Reliance 1,282.15 10.33
GAIL 128.00 3.35
Sun Pharma 431.20 2.18
Titan Company 1,085.00 1.69
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,282.10 10.34
Sun Pharma 430.00 1.92
Power Grid Corp 204.70 1.31
Bajaj Auto 2,732.25 0.93
Asian Paints 1,589.85 0.93
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 79.55 -3.16
Bharti Airtel 350.40 -5.59
NTPC 115.80 -6.54
M&M 519.65 -4.75
Eicher Motors 17,000.00 -3.34
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 74.65 -9.07
Bharti Airtel 350.10 -5.70
M&M 519.20 -4.85
NTPC 117.70 -2.97
Maruti Suzuki 5,916.00 -3.04
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram