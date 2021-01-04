Next Story
Brookfield To Take Real Estate Division Private For $5.9B
Brookfield Asset Management is paying $5.9 billion to buy the remaining units of its real estate division that it doesn't already own and take it private.
- Associated Press
January 04, 2021
Brookfield Property Partners unitholders can choose $16.50 in cash per unit, 0.40 Brookfield Class A shares, or 0.66 of Brookfield Property preferred units with a liquidation preference of $25.00 per unit.
Brookfield Asset Management, which is based in Canada, has approximately $575 billion of assets under management across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power, private equity and credit.
