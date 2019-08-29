Take the pledge to vote

BSE Contributes Rs 5 lakh for Flood-Affected People in Goa

Heavy rains and floods affected several areas of the state, including Bicholim, Pernem and Bardez talukas in North Goa district, earlier this month.

PTI

Updated:August 29, 2019, 2:40 PM IST
BSE Contributes Rs 5 lakh for Flood-Affected People in Goa
Representative image.
Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday lauded the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for donating Rs five lakh to help the flood victims in the state.

Heavy rains and floods affected several areas of the state, including Bicholim, Pernem and Bardez talukas in North Goa district, earlier this month.

Sawant said the BSE's help came through the initiative of former Panaji MLA Siddharth Kunkolienkar.

"Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) donated Rs five lakh towards Chief Ministers Relief Fund for flood relief works in Goa. Sincerely appreciated the noble gesture of @BSEIndia.

Also thanks to @sidkuks for facilitating the same," he said in a tweet.

