BSE, NSE Shut Today on Account of Good Friday

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI ended 1.2% higher at 14,867.35 on Thursday, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 1.05% to 50,029.83.

On April 2, BSE and NSE will be closed for any trading activity including currency, debt and equity, on account of Good Friday. Combined with the weekly offs on Saturday and Sunday, investors will have an extended weekend this week. Financial markets will resume trading on Monday, April 5.

India’s forex and debt markets were closed on Thursday, April 1, on account of the annual book closing of banks. The month of April will have two other market holidays. The first will be on 14 April on account of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti, and the second will be on 21 April on the occasion of Ram Navami.