BSE, NSE to Remain Closed Today on Account of Eid-ul-Fitr

Indian stock markets — both BSE and NSE — will remain closed on Thursday on account of Eid-ul-Fitr (Ramzan Eid). The equity segment, equity derivative segment and Securities Lending and Borrowing (SLB) segment will remain shut on May 13, according to the BSE holiday calendar. Trading will resume in stock exchanges on May 14.

Commodity markets will be closed for morning and afternoon sessions on Thursday. The regular trading will take place in the evening session.

Last month, the markets were closed for three days on account of Good Friday, Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti and Ram Navami. The stock market will remain closed for 14 days in 2021.

Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed 1% lower on Wednesday, tracking Asian markets which fell amid surging commodity prices and growing inflationary pressure in the United States. On May 12, the Sensex was down 471.01 points or 0.96% at 48690.80, and the Nifty was down 154.30 points or 1.04% at 14696.50.

An extended sell-off drove Asian shares to their lowest in seven weeks on Wednesday as surging commodity prices and growing inflationary pressure in the United States prompted markets to bet on earlier rate hikes and higher bond yields globally. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slumped 1.5%, adding to Tuesday’s 1.6% loss with all major indices under heavy selling pressure.

Analysts said a combination of inflation fears and some investors cutting their exposure to over-stretched stocks or sectors was behind the recent downturn.

