BSE Ranks Among 10 Most Valued Exchanges in the World, NYSE Tops the Chart

Leading bourse BSE figures among the world's 10 largest exchanges in terms of cumulative market capitalisation of all companies listed on its platform, as per the latest data from the World Federation of Exchanges.

BSE is at the tenth place in the top-10 list, with a market capitalisation of USD 1.7 trillion.

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) tops the chart with a valuation of USD 19.3 trillion.

Nasdaq comes second with a market capitalisation of USD 13.8 trillion.

BSE, the first listed stock exchange of India, is one of the country's leading exchange groups, with over 5 crore registered investors. Its benchmark -- the S&P BSE Sensex -- is a widely tracked stock market index.

Others ranked in the list include Tokyo Stock Exchange, placed third with a market valuation of USD 5.7 trillion, followed by Shanghai Stock Exchange (USD 4.9 trillion).

Hong Kong Stock Exchange is at the fifth spot with a valuation of USD 4.4 trillion, followed by Euronext (USD 3.9 trillion), Shenzhen Stock Exchange (USD 3.5 trillion) and London Stock Exchange (USD 3.2 trillion).

Toronto Stock Exchange ranks ninth with a valuation of USD 2.1 trillion.