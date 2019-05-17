English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BSE Sensex Increased 200 Points, NSE Nifty Reclaims 11,300 Level in Early Trade
The 30-share index was trading 201.24 points, or 0.54 per cent, higher at 37,594.72. The broader NSE Nifty was also trading 57.20 points, or 0.51 per cent, up at 11,314.30.
Representative image of Sensex.
Mumbai: The benchmark BSE Sensex jumped over 200 points and the NSE Nifty reclaimed the 11,300 level in early trade Friday amid value-buying in banking, IT and metal stocks.
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bajaj Finance
|3,280.40
|5.48
|Yes Bank
|140.85
|2.25
|Interglobe Avi
|1,459.00
|-0.40
|Bajaj Finserv
|7,956.05
|4.45
|Reliance
|1,271.15
|0.46
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|140.95
|2.29
|Bajaj Finance
|3,279.15
|5.38
|Interglobe Avi
|1,458.55
|-0.55
|ICICI Bank
|387.50
|1.49
|Reliance
|1,271.20
|0.57
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bajaj Finance
|3,280.40
|5.48
|Bajaj Finserv
|7,956.05
|4.45
|Hero Motocorp
|2,607.40
|3.46
|HUL
|1,738.85
|3.00
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,640.50
|2.48
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bajaj Finance
|3,279.15
|5.38
|Hero Motocorp
|2,607.55
|3.63
|HUL
|1,737.80
|3.06
|M&M
|618.70
|1.96
|HDFC
|1,976.20
|1.88
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Hindalco
|190.70
|-2.00
|IOC
|150.70
|-0.30
|Sun Pharma
|406.55
|-1.42
|Vedanta
|161.15
|-1.44
|Adani Ports
|366.10
|-1.45
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vedanta
|160.00
|-1.93
|Sun Pharma
|406.50
|-1.11
|HCL Tech
|1,064.05
|-0.92
|Tata Motors
|174.05
|-0.83
|Infosys
|729.40
|-0.65
Live TV
