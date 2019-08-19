BSE Sensex Jumps over 200 Points as RIL, ICICI Bank Gain in Morning Trade; Nifty Nears 11,100
Representative image (Credit: Reuters)
Mumbai: Domestic equity benchmark BSE Sensex rose over 200 points in early trade on Monday tracking gains in index heavyweights RIL, ICICI Bank and Infosys amid positive global cues.
The 30-share index pared some opening gains to trade 129.01 points or 0.35 percent higher at 37,479.34 at 0945 hours; and the broader Nifty too rose 37.45 points or 0.34 percent to 11,085.25 in morning trade.
In the previous session on Friday, the 30-share Sensex settled 38.80 points, or 0.10 percent, higher at 37,350.33, while the NSE Nifty gained 18.40 points, or 0.17 percent, to close at 11,047.80.
Top gainers in the Sensex pack included Sun Pharma, TechM, NTPC, L&T, HCL Tech, Kotak Bank, ICICI Bank, TCS, Infosys, Bharti Airtel, ITC and RIL, rising up to 3 percent.
While, Yes Bank, PowerGrid, ONGC, SBI, Tata Steel and Vedanta fell up to 2.27 percent.
Elsewhere in Asia, Hang Seng, Shanghai Composite Index, Nikkei and Kospi were trading significantly higher in their respective late morning sessions, on rising hopes of stimulus by global central banks to counter economic slowdown.
According to traders, besides positive cues from other Asian markets, domestic investor sentiment was upbeat on expectations of measures from the government to boost growth and revive consumer sentiment.
Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors sold shares worth a net of Rs 1,339.27 crore on Friday, while domestic institutional investors purchased shares worth Rs 1,058.28 crore, provisional data showed.
On the currency front, the rupee appreciated 8 paise versus the dollar against its previous close to trade at 71.06 in early session.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 1.09 percent to trade at 59.28 per barrel.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|555.60
|0.88
|Reliance
|1,290.75
|1.00
|Yes Bank
|78.25
|-1.51
|Sun Pharma
|428.05
|3.22
|HDFC Life
|553.40
|2.45
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndiGrid InvIT
|86.80
|-1.25
|Indiabulls Hsg
|555.45
|0.79
|Yes Bank
|78.25
|-1.51
|SpiceJet
|148.75
|3.66
|Sun Pharma
|428.35
|3.28
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|428.25
|3.27
|Bharti Infratel
|257.60
|3.37
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,560.05
|2.71
|ICICI Bank
|425.65
|1.60
|NTPC
|119.55
|1.49
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|428.40
|3.29
|ICICI Bank
|425.65
|1.55
|NTPC
|119.60
|1.48
|Larsen
|1,357.20
|1.67
|Axis Bank
|684.95
|1.39
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Power Grid Corp
|206.80
|-2.06
|Yes Bank
|78.25
|-1.51
|Tata Steel
|358.60
|-1.23
|Vedanta
|142.85
|-1.07
|UPL
|542.10
|-1.27
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Power Grid Corp
|206.95
|-2.04
|Yes Bank
|78.25
|-1.51
|Tata Steel
|358.70
|-1.14
|Vedanta
|142.80
|-1.04
|ONGC
|127.00
|-0.90
