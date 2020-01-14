Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

BSE to Introduce Future Contracts on Brent Crude Oil From January 27

In an earlier circular during the day, the BSE had said the scheme will start from February 1, subject to approval, but the circular was later revised.

PTI

Updated:January 14, 2020, 10:50 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
BSE to Introduce Future Contracts on Brent Crude Oil From January 27
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)

New Delhi: The BSE on Tuesday said it will introduce future contracts on Brent crude oil from January 27.

In a circular, the BSE said, "Exchange shall introduce futures contracts on brent crude oil in commodity derivatives segment with effect from January 27, 2020."

In another circular, the BSE said it may also launch a liquidity enhancement scheme on this contract, subject to Sebi approval.

In an earlier circular during the day, the BSE had said the scheme will start from February 1, subject to approval, but the circular was later revised.

In the latest circular, the BSE said, "Exchange may introduce liquidity enhancement scheme (LES) in brent crude oil futures in commodity derivatives subject to regulatory approval."

Under the liquidity enhancement schemes (LES), brokers and other market intermediaries are given incentives for a specified period of time to bring in liquidity and generate investor interest in securities that have limited trading activity.

The introduction of the scheme would be subject to the approval of market regulator Sebi, it added.

Earlier in March 2018, markets regulator Sebi had said "sensitive" commodities that are prone to frequent price fluctuation, as well as government interventions, will not be eligible for LES.

Sebi had asked exchanges to put in place a mechanism to ensure that the LES did not create artificial volumes, did not take away liquidity from the market, is not manipulative in nature and will not lead to misselling of the product in the market.

A commodity derivative product is considered to be 'liquid' on the basis of average daily turnover. In the case of agriculture and agri-processed commodities, the threshold is Rs 200 crore while it is Rs 1,000 crore for non-agricultural commodities.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC Bank 1,289.45 0.17
Bajaj Finance 4,193.50 0.68
Bharti Airtel 469.45 0.13
IndusInd Bank 1,481.10 -3.85
Yes Bank 38.55 -8.43
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Hero Motocorp 2,408.80 1.80
ITC 243.30 1.74
NTPC 123.55 1.48
Nestle 14,869.05 1.41
Axis Bank 747.65 1.38
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,481.10 -3.85
Reliance 1,529.05 -0.93
Kotak Mahindra 1,677.20 -0.83
SBI 327.90 -0.82
Larsen 1,326.00 -0.63
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram