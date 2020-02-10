Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Assembly
Elections
2020
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

BSNL, Air India and MTNL Highest Loss-making PSUs in FY19, ONGC Most Profitable: Survey

The Public Enterprises Survey 2018-19, which maps the annual financial performance of all central PSUs, revealed that the top 10 companies in the red claimed a whopping 94.04 per cent of the total losses made by all the 70 loss making CPSEs during the year.

PTI

Updated:February 10, 2020, 7:44 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
BSNL, Air India and MTNL Highest Loss-making PSUs in FY19, ONGC Most Profitable: Survey
Representative Image (Reuters)

New Delhi: ONGC, Indian Oil Corporation and NTPC were the top three profitable PSUs in 2018-19, whereas BSNL, Air India and MTNL incurred highest losses for a third consecutive year, according to a survey tabled in Parliament on Monday.

The Public Enterprises Survey 2018-19, which maps the annual financial performance of all central PSUs, revealed that the top 10 companies in the red claimed a whopping 94.04 per cent of the total losses made by all the 70 loss making CPSEs during the year.

The top three profit making PSUs including Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Indian Oil Corporation and NTPC contributed 15.3 per cent, 9.68 per cent and 6.73 per cent, respectively to the total profit earned by all profitable CPSEs.

State Trading Corporation of India, MSTC and Chennai Petroleum Corporation which were profit making CPSEs in 2017-18, incurred losses in 2018-19 and also feature among the top ten loss- making firms, the survey found.

Total income of all CPSEs during 2018-19 stood at Rs 24,40,748 crore compared to Rs 20,32,001 crore in 2017-18, showing a growth of 20.12 per cent.

The contribution of CPSEs to the central exchequer by way of excise duty, customs duty, GST, corporate tax, interest on central government loans, dividend and other duties and taxes stood at Rs 3,68,803 crore in 2018-19 as against Rs 3,52,361 crore in 2017-18, showing an increase of 4.67 per cent.

The Department of Public Enterprises (DPE), Ministry of Heavy Industries & Public Enterprises, brings out the Public Sector Enterprises Survey on the performance of central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) every year.

As per the survey, there were total 348 CPSEs as on March 31, 2019 out of which 249 were operational. The remaining 86 were under construction and 13 were under closure or liquidation.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 533.90 -0.47
HDFC Bank 1,240.20 -0.14
Tata Steel 443.65 -5.80
Avenue Supermar 2,484.15 8.63
Rajesh Exports 710.15 1.07
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Finance 4,720.30 1.51
TCS 2,162.35 1.20
Kotak Mahindra 1,669.85 1.04
Asian Paints 1,870.35 0.69
HDFC 2,412.40 0.27
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
M&M 528.05 -7.16
Tata Steel 443.65 -5.80
ONGC 106.20 -2.84
Tata Motors 168.95 -2.68
Sun Pharma 420.15 -2.39
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram