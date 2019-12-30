BSNL Clears Rs 1,700 Crore in Dues to Vendors, Pays November Salaries: CMD
In October this year, the government approved a revival package for BSNL and MTNL that includes merging the two firms, monetising their assets and giving VRS to employees.
Representative Image (Reuters)
New Delhi: State-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) has cleared Rs 1,700 crore of vendors dues, its CMD P K Purwar said on Monday.
The corporation has also made salary payment to its employees for November, Purwar added.
"Payments worth Rs 1,700 crore have been released to our vendors and contractors of BSNL," he said.
Overall, the outstanding to creditors is Rs 10,000 crore, he added.
"Employee salaries for November too have been released," he said adding that monthly wage cost stood at about Rs 800 crore.
In October this year, the government approved a Rs 69,000 crore revival package for BSNL and MTNL that includes merging the two loss-making firms, monetising their assets and giving VRS to employees so that the combined entity turns profitable in two years.
The Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had approved a plan to combine Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd - which provides services in Mumbai and New Delhi - with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd that services the rest of the nation.
Over the last few weeks both the companies launched theirs VRS plans and thousands of employees of BSNL and MTNL have opted for voluntary retirement, which is expected to save about Rs 8,800 crore annually in salary bills for the debt-laden telecom companies.
The two firms will also monetise assets worth Rs 37,500 crore in the next three years.
MTNL has reported losses in nine of the past 10 years and BSNL too has been ringing in loss since 2010.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HDFC Bank
|1,280.85
|0.47
|Reliance
|1,544.20
|0.13
|Infosys
|732.80
|-0.54
|Indiabulls Hsg
|306.75
|2.03
|Tata Motors
|183.60
|4.26
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|183.60
|4.26
|Nestle
|14,867.20
|1.47
|Hero Motocorp
|2,478.00
|1.43
|M&M
|536.50
|1.22
|Bharti Airtel
|460.50
|1.14
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|543.95
|-0.99
|SBI
|334.25
|-0.89
|TCS
|2,182.90
|-0.69
|HUL
|1,936.80
|-0.67
|Asian Paints
|1,802.55
|-0.57
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Good Newwz Box Office: Akshay Kumar-Kareena Kapoor's Film Earns Rs 64.99 Crore in First Weekend
- Samsung Galaxy S11 Plus to Feature Four Rear Cameras: Report
- Year in Review: Apple Held Tradition Close As It Navigated Unchartered Waters
- A Year Into Return Post Motherhood Sabbatical, Humpy Koneru Wins 2019 Women's World Rapid Chess Championship
- Year in Review: Tech Companies Want to Get Inside Your Wallet, For Your Data