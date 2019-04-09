English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BSNL Collects Record Rs 6,500 Crore in Revenue from Enterprise Division
BSNL has been ailing because of high revenue-to-wage ratio as a large number of government employees were transferred by the telecom department to the telecom PSU.
File photo of the BSNL office.
Loading...
New Delhi: State-owned telecom firm BSNL has collected a record revenue of Rs 6,500 crore from enterprise segment, making it sufficiently funded, which will help in meeting its various requirement.
"We have collected Rs 6,500 crore from enterprise segment for 2018-19. This is highest ever that BSNL has collected with 91,000 enterprise making payment. On average, annual collection used to be from 50,000-60,000 enterprises," BSNL CMD Anupam Shrivastava told PTI.
When asked if this will help BSNL to make salary payments, he said that financially, the company is in comfortable position and it has seen revenue stabilising in other segments as well.
"Even in consumer and mobility segment revenue has stabilised and we have seen slightly increase in it. Worst is behind us. We are looking for revival only. In my five years, I have realised that BSNL has so much with it that this organisation should never face problem," Shrivastava said.
BSNL has been ailing because of high revenue-to-wage ratio as a large number of government employees were transferred by the telecom department to the telecom PSU.
"We are sitting on gold mine. Department of Public Enterprise has declared that BSNL has networth of Rs 83,000 crore which is humongous. If we start working on asset monetisation, we will be able to resolve most of our issues," Shrivastava said.
Despite being a loss-making telecom firm, BSNL has the lowest debt of Rs 14,000 crore among all telecom operators.
The company has been operating in the highly competitive telecom market without having spectrum for 4G services. It is the only incumbent operator that has been adding new subscribers every month while others have lost millions in last few months.
It has sought 4G spectrum across India through equity infusion of Rs 7,000 crore. The total spectrum will cost the firm Rs 14,000 crore
"We have collected Rs 6,500 crore from enterprise segment for 2018-19. This is highest ever that BSNL has collected with 91,000 enterprise making payment. On average, annual collection used to be from 50,000-60,000 enterprises," BSNL CMD Anupam Shrivastava told PTI.
When asked if this will help BSNL to make salary payments, he said that financially, the company is in comfortable position and it has seen revenue stabilising in other segments as well.
"Even in consumer and mobility segment revenue has stabilised and we have seen slightly increase in it. Worst is behind us. We are looking for revival only. In my five years, I have realised that BSNL has so much with it that this organisation should never face problem," Shrivastava said.
BSNL has been ailing because of high revenue-to-wage ratio as a large number of government employees were transferred by the telecom department to the telecom PSU.
"We are sitting on gold mine. Department of Public Enterprise has declared that BSNL has networth of Rs 83,000 crore which is humongous. If we start working on asset monetisation, we will be able to resolve most of our issues," Shrivastava said.
Despite being a loss-making telecom firm, BSNL has the lowest debt of Rs 14,000 crore among all telecom operators.
The company has been operating in the highly competitive telecom market without having spectrum for 4G services. It is the only incumbent operator that has been adding new subscribers every month while others have lost millions in last few months.
It has sought 4G spectrum across India through equity infusion of Rs 7,000 crore. The total spectrum will cost the firm Rs 14,000 crore
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|831.75
|-3.21
|Reliance
|1,334.45
|0.39
|Yes Bank
|270.60
|4.06
|SBI
|314.75
|0.62
|HDFC Bank
|2,287.25
|-0.09
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,335.35
|0.45
|Yes Bank
|270.60
|4.08
|Asian Paints
|1,443.50
|-3.54
|Indiabulls Hsg
|831.60
|-3.18
|Bajaj Finance
|3,014.20
|-0.48
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|270.60
|4.06
|Wipro
|273.80
|3.83
|Tata Motors
|205.90
|2.67
|ICICI Bank
|397.15
|2.60
|Bajaj Auto
|2,924.80
|2.50
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|270.60
|4.08
|Tata Motors
|206.00
|2.67
|ICICI Bank
|396.90
|2.52
|Bajaj Auto
|2,918.50
|2.31
|Coal India
|238.25
|2.12
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Asian Paints
|1,444.85
|-3.44
|Indiabulls Hsg
|831.75
|-3.21
|Bharti Airtel
|351.60
|-0.94
|Infosys
|760.60
|-0.87
|Titan Company
|1,098.55
|-0.53
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Asian Paints
|1,443.50
|-3.54
|Infosys
|759.85
|-0.95
|Bharti Airtel
|351.60
|-0.76
|Bajaj Finance
|3,014.20
|-0.48
|ONGC
|157.55
|-0.35
Live TV
Recommended For You
- The Secret Formula of Madhya Pradesh Farmers Who Now Own Cars and Credit Cards
- Pakistani Blogger Put Husband in a Burqa to Make a Point About Gender Roles
- Deepika Padukone Rides Pillion on Vikrant Massey's Bike Through Delhi Streets
- India Women Out of AFC Olympic Qualifiers After 3-3 Draw With Myanmar
- How India's Fringe Players Are Stocking Up Ahead of April 15
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results