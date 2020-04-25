BUSINESS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

BSNL Employees Oppose Government Decision to Freeze DA Hike

File photo of the BSNL office.

File photo of the BSNL office.

All India BSNL-DOT Pensioners Association (AIBDPA), representing more than one lakh of pensioners retired from Department of Telecom and BSNL.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: April 25, 2020, 11:30 PM IST
Share this:

New Delhi: Current and retired employees of BSNL have opposed the government's decision to freeze dearness allowance (DA) for 18 months, starting January 1, 2020.


All India BSNL-DOT Pensioners Association (AIBDPA), representing more than one lakh of pensioners retired from Department of Telecom and BSNL, on Saturday said that their members have already contributed to the Prime Minister and Chief Minister's relief funds according to their ability and deduction will put pensioners to extreme difficulty.


The BSNL Employees' Union (BSNL EU) called the move a retrograde action and a "big attack on the livelihood of the central government employees and pensioners" while denouncing the action of the government.


Both bodies alleged the government of favouring corporates by way of giving loan waivers, tax rebates, etc and questioned the decision of DA freeze which adversely impacts many low income employees.


"Government has waived bad loans worth Rs 5.5 lakh crore. An overwhelming portion of these bad loans were defaulted by the big corporates. By waiving the bad loans so massively, the government had only facilitated the big corporates to loot people's money. In view of the foregoing, BSNL EU wishes to state that the DA freeze imposed on the central government employees and pensioners is most unjustified," BSNL EU said.


AIBDPA said that the government-run BSNL has stopped medical allowance and reimbursement of medical treatment expenses for the last two years on the plea of lack of funds and the pensioners are dependent upon their meagre pension.


"Many of these pensioners draw minimum pension which is insufficient even for day to day expenses. It is at this crucial time that the decision to freeze DR (dearness relief) for 18 months has been issued. This amount will increase according to the increase in pension which will put the pensioners to extreme difficulty," the retired employees' body said.


According to AIBDPA, the DR cut will be about Rs 17,000 (for the 18-month period) or more for a pensioner getting about Rs 10,000 monthly pension.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    18,904

    +989*  

  • Total Confirmed

    24,893

    +1,441*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    5,210

    +396*  

  • Total DEATHS

    779

    +56*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 25 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres