BSNL, MTNL Fail to Pay Salary to 1.98 Lakh Employees for July
There is no assurance from the management on when the salaries would be paid which are usually credited on the last day of every month, BSNL Convenor said.
File photo of the BSNL office.
New Delhi: Loss-making telecom PSUs Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd and MTNL have failed to clear salaries of their 1.98 lakh employees for July, a union leader said Thursday.
There is no assurance from the management on when the salaries would be paid which are usually credited on the last day of every month, All India Unions and Associations of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (AUAB) Convenor P Abhimanyu told PTI.
"Salary for the month of July has not come. There is also no information when will it be credited," he said.
BSNL has 1.76 lakh employees across India while MTNL has around 22,000 employees.
This is for the second time the two companies have defaulted on payment of salaries this year and for the first time after the new government took charge.
The two PSUs had delayed payment of salaries for February until mid-March due to a financial crisis. BSNL had then said that it used its internal accruals to clear the pending salaries.
Total monthly salary expenses of BSNL are in the range of Rs 750-850 crore while that of MTNL are around Rs 160 crore.
No comments were received from BSNL Chairman and Managing Director PK Purwar.
MTNL Human Resource and Enterprise Business Director Sunil Kumar said that the company is in the process of collecting some dues after which the salary will be paid on a priority basis. Kumar has also been given additional charge of MTNL CMD.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,398.65
|-1.01
|SBI
|317.15
|-4.53
|Reliance
|1,180.25
|1.20
|Axis Bank
|669.30
|-0.71
|HDFC Bank
|2,221.80
|-1.33
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|323.95
|-4.10
|ICICI Bank
|417.15
|-1.73
|Maruti Suzuki
|5,574.10
|1.86
|Titan Company
|1,056.40
|0.02
|Yes Bank
|88.40
|-3.18
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Infratel
|250.95
|2.12
|Wipro
|270.40
|1.92
|Maruti Suzuki
|5,572.60
|1.88
|Power Grid Corp
|214.00
|1.52
|Eicher Motors
|16,562.80
|1.31
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Maruti Suzuki
|5,574.10
|1.86
|Power Grid Corp
|214.05
|1.45
|Reliance
|1,180.55
|1.25
|Bajaj Auto
|2,540.65
|0.92
|Hero Motocorp
|2,370.00
|0.59
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vedanta
|145.45
|-5.61
|JSW Steel
|225.25
|-5.14
|SBI
|317.15
|-4.53
|Tata Motors
|129.55
|-4.46
|Hindalco
|182.75
|-4.09
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vedanta
|145.60
|-5.55
|Tata Motors
|129.50
|-4.50
|SBI
|317.20
|-4.47
|Bharti Airtel
|323.95
|-4.10
|Yes Bank
|88.40
|-3.18
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Janhvi Posts Childhood Pic with BFF, Mira Rajput Likes Her ‘Mundan Look’
- Drogon Destroyed the Iron Throne Not in Protest But By Mistake
- Jeff Bezos Sells a Whopping 9,00,000 Amazon Shares Worth $1.8 Billion
- Not Letting Ambulance Pass Will Cost You Rs 10,000 as Per New Motor Vehicle Bill
- No Fun Playing Since Australian Open, Says Out-of-form Naomi Osaka