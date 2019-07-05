English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget 2019-20: New Coins of 1,2,5,10 and 20 Rupees to come soon
PM Narendra Modi on March 7 had unveiled new series of coins of one,two rupees, five, ten and twenty rupees, easily identifiable to the visually impaired.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the new series of visually impaired friendly circulation coins, at a function in New Delhi, Thursday, March 07, 2019. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: The government on Friday said it will soon make available for public use the new series coins of one, two, five, 10 and 20 rupees.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 7 had unveiled new series of coins of one rupee, two rupees, five rupees, ten rupees and twenty rupees, easily identifiable to the visually impaired.
"These new coins will be made available for public use shortly," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in the Union Budget 2019-20 presented in Parliament.
