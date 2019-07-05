Budget 2019: Cigarettes, Tobacco Items to Become Costlier as Government Hikes Excise Duty
According to the Budget proposals, basic excise duty of Rs 5 per thousand will be added while duty on hookah and bidis have also been slightly increased.
This image is for representational purpose only
New Delhi: Cost of cigarettes will be dearer as government proposed changes in excise duty rates in the union budget presented by union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
According to the Budget proposals, basic excise duty of Rs 5 per thousand will be added while duty on hookah and bidis have also been slightly increased.
India imports most of its cigarette and other lighters from various countries including China, Japan, Spain, France and Germany. Custom duty is levied by the government on all the lighters and other lighter parts that are imported into the country.
Custom duty on gas filled non-refillable pocket lighters is 20 per cent and IGST is 18 per cent. Same custom duty and IGST is also levied on other lighters including gas filled re-fillable lighters and electronic lighters.
The custom duty on lighters in the Union Budget 2018 was increased from 10 per cent to 20 per cent, increasing the price of all lighters.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|88.15
|-8.42
|Indiabulls Hsg
|727.35
|3.34
|SBI
|370.65
|0.88
|ITC
|279.45
|0.65
|TCS
|2,163.10
|-3.55
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|2,161.65
|-3.61
|Yes Bank
|88.20
|-8.36
|Indiabulls Hsg
|727.00
|3.27
|Westlife Dev
|295.60
|-3.46
|Natco Pharma
|529.30
|-0.58
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|727.20
|3.32
|IndusInd Bank
|1,532.55
|2.64
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,517.20
|1.30
|SBI
|371.00
|0.98
|ITC
|279.45
|0.65
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,526.00
|2.16
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,517.60
|1.32
|SBI
|370.60
|0.90
|ITC
|279.45
|0.63
|Bharti Airtel
|364.85
|0.62
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|88.15
|-8.42
|NTPC
|136.50
|-4.84
|UPL
|665.80
|-4.66
|M&M
|642.05
|-4.48
|Vedanta
|163.65
|-4.33
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|88.20
|-8.36
|NTPC
|136.45
|-4.81
|Vedanta
|163.55
|-4.41
|M&M
|642.30
|-4.41
|Sun Pharma
|375.10
|-4.34
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hardik Pandya and Co Make the Most of Rare Free Day in Leeds
- Jio GigaFiber Effect: Hathway Lifelong Binge Offer Bundles an Unlimited 50Mbps Broadband Plan
- Google Photos Will Get Manual Face Tags And Timestamp Edits as an Android App Revamp is in The Works
- ICC World Cup 2019 | How India Can Face Pakistan In The Semi-Finals
- Users Have Already Spent $40 Billion on Apps This Year; Tinder is The Highest Earning App Globally
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s