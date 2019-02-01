Budget for Ballot LIVE: Middle Class, Labourers and Farmers, PM Modi Says Budget Takes Care of Everyone

PM Modi adds, "a separate department for fisheries will help the fishermen and those involved in it. We are witnessing development in different sectors and the number of people getting employed is also increasing. The previous government did not worry about my labourers, the poor. But the Jan Dhan yojna, Ayushman Bharat yojna and such other schemes will help them lead a life of dignity." The thrust of this budget is to reduce the plight of the farmers at all costs, he adds.
Budget Highlights
Event Highlights
- 'Step Towards Vikas'
- 'Budget Will Strengthen Nation':Modi
- 'What About Jobs and Employment?'
- 'Farmer Scheme Implemented Retrospectively'
- How Will Proposed Tax Exemption Work?
- Sop Opera
- Budget at Glance
- 'Budget Ignores Landless Farmers'
- 'BJP Copied Congress'
- 'The Budget Was a Damp Squib'
- Arun Jaitley Congratulates Goyal
- Not an Interim Budget?
- 'Thank you Tax Payers'
- The Farmers Budget?
- No Change in Income Tax Slab
- Populist Policies of Budget Till Now
- Piyush Goyal on Railway Budget and North-East
In an address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says the budget had something for everyone and will directly benefit 12 crore farmers, 3 crore middle class taxpayers and 30-40 crore labourers.
'An Important Step Towards Vikas' | Continuing his speech, the prime minister says, "nearly 50 crore people will benefit from Ayushman Bharat. The farmers never got the benefits of PM Kisan Yojna. However, now nearly 12 crore farmers will reap benefits of the scheme, which is one of the largest schemes." He then adds that the budget is proof that government is sincere towards public.
PM Modi Says Budget Will Strengthen the Nation | Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the media after the inerim budget, says "this budget will direct benefit more than 12 crore farmers, more than three crore middle class families and 30-40 crore labourers. The budget takes care of everyone he says, adding that this is an important step towards "strengthing the nation."
Chidamabaram Attacks Centre, Says No Mention of Education and Jobs in Budget | Continuing his speech, Chidamabaram says that two key words were entirely missing from the budget presented by the government : jobs and education. "There was absolutely no mention of the education sector or the problem of unemployement in the entire speech deleivered by Piyush Goyal," he says, adding that this is unacceptable.
'Farmer Scheme Implemented Retrospectively,' Says Chidambaram | Addressing a press conference, former Finance Minister and senior Congress leader P Chidamabaram says the Budget presented by the govt has left the people utterly confused and in that sense, reflects on the recklessness of the govt. "While the BJP is dubbing the minimum support income scheme that prvides for Rs 6,000 per year, as a big relief for the farmers, this actually means farmers will get Rs. 17 per day," he says. Questioning how the govt can implement a scheme "retrospectively", he adds that if the govt says the scheme is implemented from December 2018 -- it would mean that Rs 2,000 would be handed out to farmers by this financial year.
"The government has made a historic plan called the PM Kisan programme. Those small farmers who have less than two acres will get a support of Rs. 6,000," Piyush Goyal said. "It will be transferred directly to the bank accounts of farmers in three instalments of Rs. 2,000," he said. He announced an allocation of Rs. 75,000 crore for the scheme. However, a closer look at numbers reveals that this translates to Rs.16 per family, per day.
Piyush Goyal: Those sitting in AC rooms cannot understand the plight of the small farmers. Keeping this in mind, we have introduced Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme. This is a historic decision. pic.twitter.com/Af14fLvjdT— ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2019
CLICK TO READ | Budget is Election Manifesto, BJP Trying to Bribe Voters Ahead of Polls: Mallikarjun Kharge
Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said the BJP has not told the people on what they have achieved during their rule and how many promises it has fulfilled in its five years of government.
Breaking Down Budget's Income Tax Exemption Proposals | The rebate under Section 87A of the Income Tax Act has been enhanced to Rs 12,500 from Rs 2,500 earlier. The threshold has also been enhanced to income of Rs 5 lakh from Rs 3.5 lakh earlier. This will benefit taxpayers only to the extent of an annual income of Rs 5 lakh, while the basic exemption limit and tax-slabs remain the same. What this means is the benefit is applicable only to those whose earnings are under Rs 5 lakh but not more than that. Also, those earning less than Rs 5 lakh will have to pay tax initially and seek a rebate while filing their returns.
BJP chief Amit Shah says the budget has met the expectations of farmers, labourers & middle class.
BJP Chief Amit Shah on #Budget2019 : The budget has met the expectations of farmers, labourers & middle class. By bearing a cost of Rs 75,000 crore,the govt will implement Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme. This scheme will also benefit those farmers who do not take loans. pic.twitter.com/Tk5l60UU4U— ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2019
Indians have already started reacting on the Budget. While some are happy about the proposed tax rebates, others have presented their views in forms of meme and humour. CLICK HERE for all buzz around the Budget.
Top 10 Budget announcements:
1. Individuals with income up to Rs 5 lakh will not have to pay any income tax (to be implemented by next government)
2. Standard Deduction raised to Rs 50,000 a year from Rs 40,000 a year
3. No TDS on house rent up to Rs 2.4 lakh per year; Tax base up from Rs 3.79 crore to 6.85 crore
4. No TDS on bank, post office interest up to Rs 40,000, compared to Rs 10,000 earlier
5. Income Tax returns to be processed within 24 hours and returns will be paid immediately
6. Rs 6,000 to be transferred into accounts of 12 crore small farmers who have less than 2 hectares land
7. Pension scheme for unorganised sector workers with monthly income up to Rs 15,000
8. Assured monthly pension of Rs 3000 after they retire reaching 60
9. Gratuity limit increased from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh
10. The defence budget increased to Rs 3 trillion
'The Budget Tends to Ignore the Landless Farmers' | Dr. Jaijit Bhattacharya, the president of Centre for Digital Economy Policy Research, belives that the Budget appears to be a full budget and not an interim budget. "The budgetary provision clearly points towards a social focus and building up of the social safety net with significant provisions for the Labour in unorganized sector, for small farmers and for rural industries such as fisheries and animal husbandry. However, it tends to ignore the landless farmers who will not be entitled to the annual support of Rs 6000. Overall a social sector focussed budget," he says.
P Chidambaram Accuses BJP of 'Copying' Congress Declaration For Poor | Former finance minister P Chidambaram Friday termed the union budget as an "account for votes" and not a "vote on account". He also thanked Finance Minister Piyush Goyal for "copying" the Congress declaration that the poor will have the first right to resources of the country. The senior Congress leader claimed that the government had missed the fiscal deficit target, as warned by him earlier. "As I had warned, Government misses Fiscal Deficit target for 2018-19. Another red flag rises: CAD is 2.5 percent," Chidambaram said in a series of tweets while reacting to the Budget.
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor slams the Interim Budget presented by Finance Minister Piyush Goyal, especially the minimum support income for farmers that has been proposed by the government. "Rs 6000 in income support for farmers boils down to Rs 500 per month. Is that supposed to enable them to live with the honour and dignity?" he says.
S Tharoor, Congress: The whole exercise has turned out to be a damn squib. We've seen one good thing that is tax exemption for the middle class. Rs 6000 in income support for farmers boils down to Rs 500 per month. Is that supposed to enable them to live with the honour&dignity? pic.twitter.com/0eJHWnuysf— ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2019
Arun Jaitley Reacts, Says Interim Budget the High Point of PM Modi-led Govt | In a series of tweet, Arun Jaitley has hailed the Interim Budget presented by Piyush Goyal today as the "high point in the policy directions that the Government headed by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has given to this nation."
The Modi government's interim budget, the last financial plan they present before the country goes to the polls in May, is no laughing matter. So naturally we had to go there. Click here for the seriously funny quirks and reactions by the people for the people to the people's budget for half of 2019.
Akhil Bharatiya Gau Seva Pramukh of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Ajit Mahapatra welcomed the government's announcement - Rashtriya Kamadhenu Ayog - Commission for the welfare of the cow and its progeny. In his opinion, if the Commission charts out a good plan it will help in curbing farmer’s suicide and spread right kind of energy by promoting desi cows.
Read full report here.
Finance Minister Piyush Goyal says this is not just an interim budget, "ye desh ka vikas yatra ka madhyam hai (It's the route to country's development)." He says that benefits under Sec 80(i)BA being extended for one more year, for all housing projects approved till end of 2019-20. He adds this country is changing due to the "josh" (enthusiasm) of the people. and goes on to quote Maharashtrian poet, "Main ek paun rakhta hoon, hazaar rahein phoot padti hain (I take a step forward and thousand doors open)."
Not an Interim Budget After All | Narendra Modi government has lapped up its final chance to woo voters ahead of the general elections in Budget 2019, by appealing to the widest cross-section with its announcements in a clear indication -- that this is not an interim budget after all. The "PM Kisan" programme which would provide direct income support for small farmers, in one of its widely anticipated announcements ahead of the national election. It is the last chance for the ruling BJP to cover its bases after it lost three major states in last year's elections. And so, keeping the best for the last, finance minister Piyush Goyal says income tax exemption limit will be doubled from Rs 2.5 lakh to 5 lakh, but left the implementation of it to the next government. Hence, the proposal will only be applicable from the 2020-21 financial year.
CLICK TO READ | Budget 2019: Piyush Goyal Proposes to Raise Exemption Limit. Calculate Your Income Tax Here
The increase in personal income tax exemption limit is unlikely to meaningfully reduce collections unless the successive tax slabs are also changed.
From 'Thank you tax payers', to doubling the slab for tax rebate. | As proposed, the income tax exemption limit be raised to Rs 5 lakh per year in the full budget that will be presented by the next government. The finance minister says that 3 crore tax payers are going to benefit from the proposed revision of tax slabs. Also proposes Standard deduction for the salaried to be raised to Rs 50,000 from Rs 40,000
While there is no cheer for the middle class in income tax slabs, the government has made filing returns easier, said Goyal, and claimed that it will be processed within 24 hours. Within nearly two years, almost all assessment and verification of IT returns will be done electronically by an anonymized tax system without any intervention by officials, he promises.
However, in a major dissapointment to the middle-class, the government announces no changes in the Income Tax slabs and no investment incentives for salaried investors and tax payers. It was widely expected that basic exemption limit may be raised from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 3 lakh for individuals of less than 60 years of age and from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 3.5 lakh for those aged 60 years or more but less than 80.
As expected the interim budget till now, has largely focussed on pro-poor policies, particularly the farmers of the country under the backdrop of the looming agrarian classes. Here are the main highlights of the BJP's rural outreach program ahead of the Lok Sabha polls:
1) Govt to allocate Rs 75,000 crore per year to support farmers' incomes
2) Impact of Rs 20,000 crore in current fiscal year
3) Vulnerable farmers to receive Rs 6,000 per year in three equal instalments
4) Government to allocate Rs 60,000 crore for UPA’s flagship MNREGA in 2019/20
5) Allocation of Rs 19,000 crore for construction of rural roads in 2019-20
Catering to political interests before election season has build pressure around the need to woo the rural and small-business owner voters. The BJP's performance over the recent state elections has highlighted this phenomenon significantly. Targeted cash programmes, as expected, appear the most likely form of support, as they would avoid downside risks of alternatives.
Piyush Goyal on Railway Budget and North-East | Finance Minister Piyush Goyal claims that India is the fastest highway developer in the whole world. "Indian railways has experienced it's safest year in history. In a clear attempt to tap into the vote base of the north eastern states, Goyal talks about how the ruling government has brought the seven sister states closer to the hinterland through its ever expanding networks of railwas. He says, "We are introducing container cargo movement to the North East. All unmanned level crossings on broad gauge network has been completely eliminated. Vande Bharat Express (also known as Train 18) will give world class seamless travel experience," adding that the budget allocation to North East region increased by 21 per cent to Rs 58,166 crore for 2019-20:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation hours after the budget speech.
Finance minister Piyush Goyal, in the interim budget, had proposed that income tax exemption limit will be doubled from Rs 2.5 lakh to 5 lakh, but left the implementation of it to the next government. Amid confusion on when the changes in tax structure would be effective, he clarified that he just "wanted the middle class to know what the government was planning".
The centre piece of this poll-itical budget was the direct cash transfer scheme for farmers to arrest the unrest in the agrarian community ahead of elections, in an answer to Congress, which announced farm loan waivers in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Piyush Goyal says the government will give farmers whose land holdings are less than 2 hectacre Rs 6000 per annum and 12 crore farmers will benefit from the scheme.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's sixth and final budget before the polls due by May is supposed to be an interim budget or a Vote on Account, but the announcements have led the opposition to call it a full budget. "There was nothing interim about it," former finance minister P Chidambaram said. Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said giving farmers roughly Rs 17 per day was an insult.
Under pressure from a resurgent Congress which is going all out to lure voters with the promise of debt waiver for farmers and a minimum income for the poor if voted to power, Goyal has announced a direct transfer of cash to farmers. This may or may not replace subsidies that the farmer gets but will certainly be aimed at addressing rural distress, which was primarily blamed for BJP's defeat in recent assembly elections in key states.
Goyal, who stepped in as interim finance minister after Arun Jaitley had to fly to New York for medical treatment, was widely expected to raise income tax exemption thresholds, but the government passed the burden to the next government.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
-
31 Jan, 2019 | Nepal in UAE UAE vs NEP 153/620.0 overs 132/720.0 oversUnited Arab Emirates beat Nepal by 21 runs
-
31 Jan, 2019 | India in New Zealand IND vs NZ 92/1030.5 overs 93/214.4 oversNew Zealand beat India by 8 wickets
-
30 Jan, 2019 | Pakistan in South Africa PAK vs SA 240/850.0 overs 241/340.0 oversSouth Africa beat Pakistan by 7 wickets
-
28 Jan, 2019 | Nepal in UAE UAE vs NEP 254/650.0 overs 255/644.4 oversNepal beat United Arab Emirates by 4 wickets
-
28 Jan, 2019 | India in New Zealand NZ vs IND 243/1049.0 overs 245/343.0 oversIndia beat New Zealand by 7 wickets