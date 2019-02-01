Budget for Ballot LIVE: Modi Govt Did Not Present a Vote on Account, But an Account for Votes, Says Chidambaram



In the main course of this poll-itical budget, Goyal announced a direct cash transfer for farmers to arrest the unrest in the agrarian community ahead of elections, in an answer to Congress, which announced farm loan waivers in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.



Piyush Goyal says the government will give farmers whose land holdings are less than 2 acre Rs 6000 per annum and 12 crore farmers will benefit from the scheme.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's sixth and final budget before the polls due by May is supposed to be an interim budget or a Vote on Account, but the announcements have led the opposition to call it a full budget.



Under pressure from a resurgent Congress which is going all out to lure voters with the promise of debt waiver for farmers and a minimum income for the poor if voted to power, Goyal has announced a direct transfer of cash to farmers. This may or may not replace subsidies that the farmer gets but will certainly be aimed at addressing rural distress, which was primarily blamed for BJP's defeat in recent assembly elections in key states.



Goyal, who stepped in as interim finance minister after Arun Jaitley had to fly to New York for medical treatment, was widely expected to raise income tax exemption thresholds, but the government has surpassed expectations.



Basic exemption limit may be raised from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 3 lakh for individuals of less than 60 years of age and from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 3.5 lakh for those aged 60 years or more but less than 80. An alternative to raising the exemption limit was to raise the 80C deduction to Rs 2 lakh from Rs 1.5 lakh to encourage taxpayers to save more for their future.



The measures, industry and informed sources say, could include those to create employment as the government faces a tag of giving a jobless high GDP growth. For investors, these sops may translate into another breach in the budget deficit target of 3.3 per cent of GDP for the current fiscal and a possible record borrowing in the coming financial year.



