Budget for Ballot LIVE: Modi Govt Did Not Present a Vote on Account, But an Account for Votes, Says Chidambaram

'The Budget Tends to Ignore the Landless Farmers' | Dr. Jaijit Bhattacharya, the president of Centre for Digital Economy Policy Research, belives that the Budget appears to be a full budget and not an interim budget. "The budgetary provision clearly points towards a social focus and building up of the social safety net with significant provisions for the Labour in unorganized sector, for small farmers and for rural industries such as fisheries and animal husbandry. However, it tends to ignore the landless farmers who will not be entitled to the annual support of Rs 6000. Overall a social sector focussed budget," he says.
Keeping the best for the last, finance minister Piyush Goyal says income tax exemption limit will be doubled from Rs 2.5 lakh to 5 lakh, but left the implementation of it to the next government.
P Chidambaram Accuses BJP of 'Copying' Congress Declaration For Poor | Former finance minister P Chidambaram Friday termed the union budget as an "account for votes" and not a "vote on account". He also thanked Finance Minister Piyush Goyal for "copying" the Congress declaration that the poor will have the first right to resources of the country. The senior Congress leader claimed that the government had missed the fiscal deficit target, as warned by him earlier. "As I had warned, Government misses Fiscal Deficit target for 2018-19. Another red flag rises: CAD is 2.5 percent," Chidambaram said in a series of tweets while reacting to the Budget.
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor slams the Interim Budget presented by Finance Minister Piyush Goyal, especially the minimum support income for farmers that has been proposed by the government. "Rs 6000 in income support for farmers boils down to Rs 500 per month. Is that supposed to enable them to live with the honour and dignity?" he says.
S Tharoor, Congress: The whole exercise has turned out to be a damn squib. We've seen one good thing that is tax exemption for the middle class. Rs 6000 in income support for farmers boils down to Rs 500 per month. Is that supposed to enable them to live with the honour&dignity?
Arun Jaitley Reacts, Says Interim Budget the High Point of PM Modi-led Govt | In a series of tweet, Arun Jaitley has hailed the Interim Budget presented by Piyush Goyal today as the "high point in the policy directions that the Government headed by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has given to this nation."
The Modi government's interim budget, the last financial plan they present before the country goes to the polls in May, is no laughing matter. So naturally we had to go there. Click here for the seriously funny quirks and reactions by the people for the people to the people's budget for half of 2019.
Akhil Bharatiya Gau Seva Pramukh of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Ajit Mahapatra welcomed the government's announcement - Rashtriya Kamadhenu Ayog - Commission for the welfare of the cow and its progeny. In his opinion, if the Commission charts out a good plan it will help in curbing farmer’s suicide and spread right kind of energy by promoting desi cows.
Read full report here.
Finance Minister Piyush Goyal says this is not just an interim budget, "ye desh ka vikas yatra ka madhyam hai (It's the route to country's development)." He says that benefits under Sec 80(i)BA being extended for one more year, for all housing projects approved till end of 2019-20. He adds this country is changing due to the "josh" (enthusiasm) of the people. and goes on to quote Maharashtrian poet, "Main ek paun rakhta hoon, hazaar rahein phoot padti hain (I take a step forward and thousand doors open)."
Not an Interim Budget After All | Narendra Modi government has lapped up its final chance to woo voters ahead of the general elections in Budget 2019, by appealing to the widest cross-section with its announcements in a clear indication -- that this is not an interim budget after all. The "PM Kisan" programme which would provide direct income support for small farmers, in one of its widely anticipated announcements ahead of the national election. It is the last chance for the ruling BJP to cover its bases after it lost three major states in last year's elections. And so, keeping the best for the last, finance minister Piyush Goyal says income tax exemption limit will be doubled from Rs 2.5 lakh to 5 lakh, but left the implementation of it to the next government. Hence, the proposal will only be applicable from the 2020-21 financial year.
CLICK TO READ | Budget 2019: Piyush Goyal Proposes to Raise Exemption Limit. Calculate Your Income Tax Here
The increase in personal income tax exemption limit is unlikely to meaningfully reduce collections unless the successive tax slabs are also changed.
From 'Thank you tax payers', to doubling the slab for tax rebate. | As proposed, the income tax exemption limit be raised to Rs 5 lakh per year in the full budget that will be presented by the next government. The finance minister says that 3 crore tax payers are going to benefit from the proposed revision of tax slabs. Also proposes Standard deduction for the salaried to be raised to Rs 50,000 from Rs 40,000
While there is no cheer for the middle class in income tax slabs, the government has made filing returns easier, said Goyal, and claimed that it will be processed within 24 hours. Within nearly two years, almost all assessment and verification of IT returns will be done electronically by an anonymized tax system without any intervention by officials, he promises.
However, in a major dissapointment to the middle-class, the government announces no changes in the Income Tax slabs and no investment incentives for salaried investors and tax payers. It was widely expected that basic exemption limit may be raised from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 3 lakh for individuals of less than 60 years of age and from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 3.5 lakh for those aged 60 years or more but less than 80.
As expected the interim budget till now, has largely focussed on pro-poor policies, particularly the farmers of the country under the backdrop of the looming agrarian classes. Here are the main highlights of the BJP's rural outreach program ahead of the Lok Sabha polls:
1) Govt to allocate Rs 75,000 crore per year to support farmers' incomes
2) Impact of Rs 20,000 crore in current fiscal year
3) Vulnerable farmers to receive Rs 6,000 per year in three equal instalments
4) Government to allocate Rs 60,000 crore for UPA’s flagship MNREGA in 2019/20
5) Allocation of Rs 19,000 crore for construction of rural roads in 2019-20
Catering to political interests before election season has build pressure around the need to woo the rural and small-business owner voters. The BJP's performance over the recent state elections has highlighted this phenomenon significantly. Targeted cash programmes, as expected, appear the most likely form of support, as they would avoid downside risks of alternatives.
Piyush Goyal on Railway Budget and North-East | Finance Minister Piyush Goyal claims that India is the fastest highway developer in the whole world. "Indian railways has experienced it's safest year in history. In a clear attempt to tap into the vote base of the north eastern states, Goyal talks about how the ruling government has brought the seven sister states closer to the hinterland through its ever expanding networks of railwas. He says, "We are introducing container cargo movement to the North East. All unmanned level crossings on broad gauge network has been completely eliminated. Vande Bharat Express (also known as Train 18) will give world class seamless travel experience," adding that the budget allocation to North East region increased by 21 per cent to Rs 58,166 crore for 2019-20:
Job Seeker is Now Job Creator | Hitting back at the criticism over the leaked NSSO report that recorded the unemployment rate in India at a 45-year-high of 6.1 percent in 2017-18, th finance minister says, " the definition of employment and self employment changing now and job seeker is now a job creator. India is among the youngest nations of the world. PM Kaushal Vikas Yojana is training over 1 crore youths. More than 70 percent of the beneficiaries of the PM Mudra Yojana are women to help them set up businesses and other entrepreneurship related activities. Now, government offices and factories are not the only employers. India is the hub of second largest start up," he says.."
Madhuchanda Dey of Head Research says the PM Kissan scheme for direct income support will benefit farmers but not put too much pressure on the government accounts as the total outlay will be 0.4% of GDP. This will not lead to big surge in agri input demand but will only benefit basic staples consumption, he says.
Hitting out at Modi government over sops for farmers, Congress spokesperson Sanjay Jha says, "After brutalizing the farmers for 5 years, a cosmetic support of just Rs 75,000 crores allocation for farmers. This is peanuts."
Hitting out at Modi government over sops for farmers, Congress spokesperson Sanjay Jha says, "After brutalizing the farmers for 5 years, a cosmetic support of just Rs 75,000 crores allocation for farmers. This is peanuts."
Finance Minister Piyush Goyal announces the Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog to enhance productivity of cows, look after their welfare -- in a direct attempt to tout its base of voters. "Two percent interest subsidy to be given to farmers involved in animal husbandry activities, to be given through kisaan credit card scheme, additional 3 percent subsidy on timely payment of loans," he adds.
As News18 had reported earlier, the NDA government has announced a direct cash transfer for farmers to arrest the unrest in the agrarian community ahead of elections, in an answer to Congress, which announced farm loan waivers in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Piyush Goyal says the government will give farmers whose land holdings are less than 2 acre Rs 6000 per annum and 12 crore farmers will benefit.
Sops for 12 Crore Farmers in Budget 2019 | Keeping in view the distress in farm sector, we revised MSP in favour of our hardworking farmers. Small and fragmented land holding has led to decline in farm income. To provide support to small and marginal farmers and improve their income the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi yojana has been introduced. Farmers with less than 2 hectare land will be given Rs 6,000 per year as direct transfer. This programme will be funded 100 percent by the Central government and directly imapact 12 crore farmer families. The scheme will cost the government Rs 75,000 crore.
Govt Allocates Rs 60,000 Cr for MGNREGA | Taking a dig at the prevelant inflation under the UPA regime, the Finance Minister in his interim budget speech says, "We ensured that everybody gets food and nobody sleeps with an empty stomach. We have worked to bridge urban-rural divide in the country. We are allocating Rs 60,000 crore for MGNREGA. Under PM gram sadak yojana, construction of roads have been tripled. If need be, more money will be given for MNREGA," says Piyush Goyal.
Goyal takes dig at UPA government, by saying that his government has ended the practice of 'phone' banking at state-owned banks, and ushered more transparency.Have recovered Rs 3 lakh crore so far from the banking system clean up, Goyal points out as he moves to the initiatives in the real estate sector. RERA 2016 and Benami Transaction Prohibition Act are helping to bring transparency in real estate, he said
Finance Minister Praises Modi For Reversing Policy Paralysis | Piyush Goyal has spent the first 15 minutes of his interim budget speech on singing praises of the Modi government, listing work done to clampdown on corruption, increase transparency, curb fiscal deficit and inflation and reverse “policy” paralysis. His words are met by question of “where’s the interim budget” from the opposition benches. His remark that farmer incomes will be doubled is also greeted with boos from the opposition. Farmer discontent has been one of the biggest challenges for the Modi government and was blamed for the BJP’s losses in assembly elections in December.
In the main course of this poll-itical budget, Goyal announced a direct cash transfer for farmers to arrest the unrest in the agrarian community ahead of elections, in an answer to Congress, which announced farm loan waivers in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.
Piyush Goyal says the government will give farmers whose land holdings are less than 2 acre Rs 6000 per annum and 12 crore farmers will benefit from the scheme.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's sixth and final budget before the polls due by May is supposed to be an interim budget or a Vote on Account, but the announcements have led the opposition to call it a full budget.
Under pressure from a resurgent Congress which is going all out to lure voters with the promise of debt waiver for farmers and a minimum income for the poor if voted to power, Goyal has announced a direct transfer of cash to farmers. This may or may not replace subsidies that the farmer gets but will certainly be aimed at addressing rural distress, which was primarily blamed for BJP's defeat in recent assembly elections in key states.
Goyal, who stepped in as interim finance minister after Arun Jaitley had to fly to New York for medical treatment, was widely expected to raise income tax exemption thresholds, but the government has surpassed expectations.
Basic exemption limit may be raised from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 3 lakh for individuals of less than 60 years of age and from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 3.5 lakh for those aged 60 years or more but less than 80. An alternative to raising the exemption limit was to raise the 80C deduction to Rs 2 lakh from Rs 1.5 lakh to encourage taxpayers to save more for their future.
The measures, industry and informed sources say, could include those to create employment as the government faces a tag of giving a jobless high GDP growth. For investors, these sops may translate into another breach in the budget deficit target of 3.3 per cent of GDP for the current fiscal and a possible record borrowing in the coming financial year.
