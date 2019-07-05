Futuristic Budget Ignites Spirit of Hope for India to be $5 Trillion Economy: Amit Shah

Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

ASSOCIATE SPONSOR

News18 Budget 2019:Asian Paint
News18 Budget 2019:Mutual Fund

Budget Highlights

  • Ceramic Products
  • Imported Parts of e-Vehicles
  • CCTV
  • Set Top Box
  • Imported Wool Fiber
  • Paan Masala
  • Cigars
  • Imported Platinum
  • Imported Split ACs
  • Chewing Tobacco
  • Cigarettes
  • Tiles
  • Vinyl Flooring
  • Imported Books
  • Imported Defence Equipment
  • Metal Fittings
  • Cashews
  • Digital Cameras
  • Silver
  • Gold
  • Diesel
  • Petrol
  • No Change in Income Tax Slabs, Surcharge Increased
  • 2% TDS on Cash Withdrawal Above 1 cr in a Year
  • PAN and Aadhaar Interchangeable for Filing IT Return
  • Additional Deduction of 1.5L on Interest on Loans for Affordable Housing
  • Start-ups Will Not Be Subject To Scrutiny By I-T Dept
  • IT Deduction of 1.5 lakh on Interest on Loans on Electrical Vehicles
  • New Target of Rs 1,05,000 cr for Disinvestment
  • 1 Lakh Loan for Women
  • RBI to take over as HFC regulator from NHB
  • Rs 70,000 cr for PSU banks to Boost Capital
  • 17 Iconic Tourism Sites to be Developed
  • Aadhaar for NRIs with Indian Passports
  • Streamline Labour Laws to 4 Labour Codes
  • Focus on AI, Virtual Reality and Big Data
  • Appoint Higher Education Commissioner
  • National Education Policy
  • Expand Swachh Bharat
  • 'Har Ghar Jal' Under Jal Jivan Mission
  • Increase Min Public Shareholding from 25% to 35%
  • Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna
  • Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna for Housing
  • Pradhan Mantri Matsyasampada Scheme for Fisheries
  • Strengthen Gramin Bharat - Rural India
  • 100% FDI in Insurance Intermediaries
  • 'Propose a Global Investors Meet'
  • UDAY to be Re-examained, New Package for Power Sector Tariffs
  • Pradhan Mantri Man Dhan Scheme for Retailers
  • Blueprint for Highways, Regional Airports, Gas and Water Grids
  • Public-Private Partnership for Railways
  • Projects 'Bharatmala' and 'Sagarmala' for Infrastructure
  • 'Economy to Reach 3 Trillion This Year': FM
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Futuristic Budget Ignites Spirit of Hope for India to be $5 Trillion Economy: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the budget highlights the 'exemplary' work done in key sectors relating to the economy, housing, infrastructure and social sectors.

PTI

Updated:July 5, 2019, 2:45 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Futuristic Budget Ignites Spirit of Hope for India to be $5 Trillion Economy: Amit Shah
File photo of BJP President Amit Shah. (Image : PTI)
Loading...

New Delhi: Praising the Union Budget as futuristic, BJP president Amit Shah on Friday said it reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision where farmers prosper, the poor lead a life of dignity, the middle class gets its due and Indian enterprise a boost.

RATE The Budget

Shah, also the Union Home minister, said the budget highlights the "exemplary" work done in key sectors relating to the economy, housing, infrastructure and the social sectors over the last five years. It ignites a spirit of hope that India can become a $5 trillion economy in the coming years, he said.

"The budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is a futuristic one. It provides a coherent roadmap for sectors that will drive growth and innovation among our citizens. The emphasis on clean energy and cashless transactions are also steps in the right direction," he said in a series of tweets.

It also sets the stage for fulfilling our collective dreams of water for every citizen, ensuring electricity connectivity across India and boosting manufacturing especially in sunrise sectors, Shah said, adding that the budget will enable India to become a more vibrant start-up hub.

"The budget for new India clearly reflects PM Narendra Modi's vision for India's development, where the farmers prosper, poor lead a life of dignity, the middle class get the due for their hardwork and Indian enterprise gets a boost. This is truly a budget of hope and empowerment," he said.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,638.62 -269.44 ( -0.68%)

NIFTY 50

11,855.00 -91.75 ( -0.77%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 89.60 -6.91
Indiabulls Hsg 729.85 3.69
SBI 372.50 1.39
ITC 280.20 0.92
UPL 670.60 -3.97
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 2,155.00 -3.91
Yes Bank 89.60 -6.91
Indiabulls Hsg 729.50 3.63
Westlife Dev 295.00 -3.66
Natco Pharma 536.00 0.68
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 729.85 3.69
IndusInd Bank 1,533.05 2.68
Kotak Mahindra 1,516.60 1.26
SBI 372.40 1.36
Bharti Infratel 265.80 1.03
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,534.00 2.69
Kotak Mahindra 1,517.45 1.31
SBI 372.15 1.32
Bharti Airtel 365.95 0.92
ITC 280.15 0.88
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 89.60 -6.91
NTPC 137.50 -4.15
TCS 2,155.00 -3.91
Wipro 272.85 -3.88
UPL 670.60 -3.97
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 89.60 -6.91
NTPC 137.50 -4.08
TCS 2,155.00 -3.91
Vedanta 165.00 -3.57
Coal India 242.75 -3.36
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram