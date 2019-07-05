Budget 2019: Gold Prices Zoom Rs 590 on Custom Duty Hike
The government proposed to increase custom duty on gold and other precious metals to 12.5 per cent, a move which would make the yellow metal and jewellery expensive in the domestic market.
Representative image.
New Delhi: Gold prices on Friday zoomed Rs 590 to Rs 34,800 per 10 gram in the national capital following Budget announcement of increase in custom duty on the precious metal to 12.5 per cent from 10 per cent.
The government proposed to increase custom duty on gold and other precious metals to 12.5 per cent, a move which would make the yellow metal and jewellery expensive in the domestic market.
In the national capital, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity surged by Rs 590 each to Rs 34,800 and Rs 34,630 per 10 gram, respectively, according to the All India Sarafa Association.
"The increase of custom duty has led to rise in gold prices and it will have no impact on consumption of gold," said Surendra Jain, Vice President of All India Sarafa Association.
Sovereign gold also rose by Rs 200 to Rs 27,000 per eight gram.
Globally, gold was trading steady at USD 1,413 an ounce in New York, while silver was quoting lower at USD 15.22 an ounce.
In the national capital, silver ready prices declined by Rs 80 to Rs 38,500 per kg, while weekly-based delivery gained Rs 75 to Rs 37,225 per kg.
Prices of silver coins held flat at Rs 80,000 for buying and Rs 81,000 for selling of 100 pieces.
