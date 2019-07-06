Budget 2019: Health Sector to Get Rs 62,398 Crore, Rs 6,400 Crore Allocated For Ayushman Bharat

New Delhi: In her maiden budget speech on Friday, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman allocated Rs 64,559 crore to the ministry of health and family welfare, which contributes to 2.32 per cent of the total budget and 0.34 per cent of the country’s GDP.

Under the ministry of health and family welfare, allocation of budget is made for two separate departments. One department directly focuses on enhancing health and family welfare and another focuses on health research. Of the total amount, Rs 62,659 crore have been allocated for health and family welfare department, whereas Rs 1,900 crore have been set aside for research.

About half of the amount allocated will be spent on National Health Mission (NHM) with about Rs 32,995 crore, which is Rs 2,312 crore more than the year 2018-19 (revised estimates). Of this overall amount, Rs 27,039 crore will be spent on Rural Health Mission, and Urban Health Mission will get Rs 950 crore. The remaining amount allocated under National Health Mission will be spend on tertiary care programs and for enhancing health and medical education.

The Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY), popularly known as Ayushman Bharat, will receive Rs 6,400 crore as compared to Rs 2400 crore in 2018-19 budget.

Also, a majority of amount allocated to the department of health research will be spend on 'autonomous bodies' in the healthcare sector. Indian Council of Medical Research will receive Rs 1,475 crore as compared to Rs 1,448 during 2018-19. An amount of Rs 160.35 crore will be spent on infrastructure development as compared to Rs 107 crore during 2018-19. Human resource and capacity development will receive Rs 87 crore in comparison to Rs 28.01 crore in the year 2018-19.

Overall, budget allocation Ministry of Health & Family Welfare has witnessed a significant increase since the year 2014-15. In 2014-15 the money allotted for Ministry of Healthcare & Welfare was just Rs 31,537.17 crore which was just 1.9 of the total budget.