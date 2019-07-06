Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Budget 2019: Health Sector to Get Rs 62,398 Crore, Rs 6,400 Crore Allocated For Ayushman Bharat

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday allocated Rs 64,559 crore to the ministry of health and family welfare, which contributes to 2.32 per cent of the total budget and 0.34 per cent of the country’s GDP.

News18.com

Updated:July 6, 2019, 2:04 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Budget 2019: Health Sector to Get Rs 62,398 Crore, Rs 6,400 Crore Allocated For Ayushman Bharat
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses a press conference after presenting the Union Budget 2019-20 on Friday. (PTI Photo)
Loading...

New Delhi: In her maiden budget speech on Friday, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman allocated Rs 64,559 crore to the ministry of health and family welfare, which contributes to 2.32 per cent of the total budget and 0.34 per cent of the country’s GDP.

Under the ministry of health and family welfare, allocation of budget is made for two separate departments. One department directly focuses on enhancing health and family welfare and another focuses on health research. Of the total amount, Rs 62,659 crore have been allocated for health and family welfare department, whereas Rs 1,900 crore have been set aside for research.

About half of the amount allocated will be spent on National Health Mission (NHM) with about Rs 32,995 crore, which is Rs 2,312 crore more than the year 2018-19 (revised estimates). Of this overall amount, Rs 27,039 crore will be spent on Rural Health Mission, and Urban Health Mission will get Rs 950 crore. The remaining amount allocated under National Health Mission will be spend on tertiary care programs and for enhancing health and medical education.

The Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY), popularly known as Ayushman Bharat, will receive Rs 6,400 crore as compared to Rs 2400 crore in 2018-19 budget.

Also, a majority of amount allocated to the department of health research will be spend on 'autonomous bodies' in the healthcare sector. Indian Council of Medical Research will receive Rs 1,475 crore as compared to Rs 1,448 during 2018-19. An amount of Rs 160.35 crore will be spent on infrastructure development as compared to Rs 107 crore during 2018-19. Human resource and capacity development will receive Rs 87 crore in comparison to Rs 28.01 crore in the year 2018-19.

Overall, budget allocation Ministry of Health & Family Welfare has witnessed a significant increase since the year 2014-15. In 2014-15 the money allotted for Ministry of Healthcare & Welfare was just Rs 31,537.17 crore which was just 1.9 of the total budget.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,513.39 -394.67 ( -0.99%)

NIFTY 50

11,811.15 -135.60 ( -1.14%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 88.15 -8.42
Indiabulls Hsg 727.35 3.34
SBI 370.65 0.88
ITC 279.45 0.65
TCS 2,163.10 -3.55
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 2,161.65 -3.61
Yes Bank 88.20 -8.36
Indiabulls Hsg 727.00 3.27
Westlife Dev 295.60 -3.46
Natco Pharma 532.65 0.05
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 727.35 3.34
IndusInd Bank 1,532.55 2.64
Kotak Mahindra 1,517.20 1.30
SBI 370.65 0.88
ITC 279.45 0.65
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,531.95 2.56
Kotak Mahindra 1,517.60 1.32
SBI 370.60 0.90
ITC 279.45 0.63
Bharti Airtel 364.85 0.62
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 88.15 -8.42
NTPC 136.50 -4.84
UPL 665.80 -4.66
M&M 642.05 -4.48
Vedanta 163.65 -4.33
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 88.20 -8.36
NTPC 136.45 -4.81
Vedanta 163.55 -4.41
M&M 642.30 -4.41
Sun Pharma 375.10 -4.34
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram