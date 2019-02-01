LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Budget Highlights

  • Policy response expected to address job crisis
  • Income support scheme for distressed farmers expected
  • Allocation for MSEMs may increase
  • Reduction of GST expected on electric vehicles
  • Women entrepreneurs may have easier access to loans
  • Banking sector may see correction in liquidity
  • Agrarian sector may see major relief for farmers
  • Middle-class expects relaxation in tax exemption
  • Education sector likely to see increased allocation
Budget 2019 Highlights: Modi Govt Expected to Counter Rahul Gandhi’s Minimum Income Poll Promise

Under pressure from a resurgent Congress which is going all out to lure voters with the promise of debt waiver for farmers and a minimum income for the poor if voted to power, Goyal may announce some form of a direct transfer of cash to farmers.

News18.com

Updated:February 1, 2019, 9:27 AM IST
Income tax concessions for individuals, a farm relief package, support for small businesses and possible populist spending measures may be part of the Budget that Interim Finance Minister Piyush Goyal will present on Friday as the government makes a last-ditch attempt to woo voters ahead of the general elections.Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's sixth and final budget before the polls due by May is supposed to be an interim budget or a Vote on Account. But it is widely expected that Goyal may go beyond seeking Parliament nod for government expenditure for four months of next fiscal and announce sops to woo rural and urban middle-class voters, industry sources and experts said. Under pressure from a resurgent Congress which is going all out to lure voters with the promise of debt waiver for farmers and a minimum income for the poor if voted to power, Goyal may announce some form of a direct transfer of cash to farmers.

Here are the highlights of the Budget 2019 announced by Finance Minister Piyush Goyal:

The farm relief package may cost anywhere between Rs 70,000 crore to Rs 1 lakh crore, according to sources.

Income support scheme for distressed farmers who have seen their incomes stagnate because of plunging prices, barely enough to pay for loans and input costs.

The Budget documents will contain revenue and expenditure projections for the entire 2019-20 fiscal year beginning April 1, but a 'Vote on Account' will seek Parliament nod for the expenditure side.

Women taxpayers are expected get higher basic exemption of Rs 3.25 lakh or even at par with senior citizens, as per sources.

Income tax exemption thresholds may raise. Basic exemption limit may be raised from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 3 lakh for individuals of less than 60 years of age and from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 3.5 lakh for those aged 60 years or more but less than 80.

Reduction of GST expected on electric vehicles, which is likely to generate jobs and also would attract investors.

The government could target the poorest of the poor (possibly 40 per cent of the BPL population) based on the 2011 census.

Piyush Goyal may also look at higher interim dividend from RBI and deferring subsidy payouts on fertiliser as well as LPG and kerosene to provide funds for the populist schemes.

Allocation for micro, small and medium enterprises and other initiatives including Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban and Rural) may increase. This might include more benefits for women entrepreneurs.



| Edited by: Anu Parthiban
