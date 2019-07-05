Hike in Customs and Excise Duties, Surcharge on Super Rich to Fill Govt's Coffers With Rs 37,000 Crore

Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

ASSOCIATE SPONSOR

News18 Budget 2019:Asian Paint
News18 Budget 2019:Mutual Fund

Budget Highlights

  • Ceramic Products
  • Imported Parts of e-Vehicles
  • CCTV
  • Set Top Box
  • Imported Wool Fiber
  • Paan Masala
  • Cigars
  • Imported Platinum
  • Imported Split ACs
  • Chewing Tobacco
  • Cigarettes
  • Tiles
  • Vinyl Flooring
  • Imported Books
  • Imported Defence Equipment
  • Metal Fittings
  • Cashews
  • Digital Cameras
  • Silver
  • Gold
  • Diesel
  • Petrol
  • No Change in Income Tax Slabs, Surcharge Increased
  • 2% TDS on Cash Withdrawal Above 1 cr in a Year
  • PAN and Aadhaar Interchangeable for Filing IT Return
  • Additional Deduction of 1.5L on Interest on Loans for Affordable Housing
  • Start-ups Will Not Be Subject To Scrutiny By I-T Dept
  • IT Deduction of 1.5 lakh on Interest on Loans on Electrical Vehicles
  • New Target of Rs 1,05,000 cr for Disinvestment
  • 1 Lakh Loan for Women
  • RBI to take over as HFC regulator from NHB
  • Rs 70,000 cr for PSU banks to Boost Capital
  • 17 Iconic Tourism Sites to be Developed
  • Aadhaar for NRIs with Indian Passports
  • Streamline Labour Laws to 4 Labour Codes
  • Focus on AI, Virtual Reality and Big Data
  • Appoint Higher Education Commissioner
  • National Education Policy
  • Expand Swachh Bharat
  • 'Har Ghar Jal' Under Jal Jivan Mission
  • Increase Min Public Shareholding from 25% to 35%
  • Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna
  • Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna for Housing
  • Pradhan Mantri Matsyasampada Scheme for Fisheries
  • Strengthen Gramin Bharat - Rural India
  • 100% FDI in Insurance Intermediaries
  • 'Propose a Global Investors Meet'
  • UDAY to be Re-examained, New Package for Power Sector Tariffs
  • Pradhan Mantri Man Dhan Scheme for Retailers
  • Blueprint for Highways, Regional Airports, Gas and Water Grids
  • Public-Private Partnership for Railways
  • Projects 'Bharatmala' and 'Sagarmala' for Infrastructure
  • 'Economy to Reach 3 Trillion This Year': FM
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Hike in Customs and Excise Duties, Surcharge on Super Rich to Fill Govt's Coffers With Rs 37,000 Crore

In keeping with the government’s promise of phased reduction of corporate tax, Budget 2019-20 widened the benefit of lower corporate tax of 25 per cent to companies with annual turnover of up to Rs 400 crore.

News18.com

Updated:July 5, 2019, 6:44 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Hike in Customs and Excise Duties, Surcharge on Super Rich to Fill Govt's Coffers With Rs 37,000 Crore
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com
Loading...

New Delhi: The government will earn a net Rs 25,000 crore from the increase in customs and excise duty on a host of products, including cigarettes, while the surcharge on super-rich would help garner additional income of around Rs 12,000 crore this fiscal on the direct tax side.

RATE The Budget

In keeping with the government’s promise of phased reduction of corporate tax, Budget 2019-20 widened the benefit of lower corporate tax of 25 per cent to companies with annual turnover of up to Rs 400 crore. This would cover 99.3 per cent of the companies in India.

Speaking on the move, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said: "We are sending out a signal that we are not trying to stick to rigidity on rates of corporate tax."

The Budget also enhanced surcharge on individuals with taxable income between Rs 2-5 crore and Rs 5 crore and above so that the effective tax rates for these two categories would increase by 3 per cent and 7 per cent respectively.

In a joint press conference, Sitharaman and her team of senior finance ministry officials explained in detail the various provisions of the first budget of Modi government 2.0.

Revenue Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey said the revenue loss on account of extending the 25 per cent corporate tax rate to companies with turnover of up to Rs 400 crore would be around Rs 4,000 crore. Besides, the government estimates getting Rs 12,000 crore on account of increased surcharge on the super-rich.

"Our indirect tax proposal, we have increased duty on some items but at the same time we have also reduced customs duty on raw material and capital goods. So if you see the net, what we estimated in current financial year is around Rs 25,000 crore.

"In the direct tax side, corporate tax we have reduced the tax rate and (tax rate for) high-networth individuals we have increased. So net increase that we expect is around Rs 6,000-7,000 crore," Pandey said.

The Budget also hiked excise duty on filter cigarettes of length exceeding 65mm but not exceeding 70mm and that exceeding 70 mm but not exceeding 75 mm to Rs 5 per thousand. Besides, excise duty has been hiked on various tobacco items including chewing tobacco, jarda scented tobacco, and tobacco extracts and essence.

On the customs duty side, the levy has been increased on items such as cashew kernels, PVC, vinyl flooring, tiles, auto parts, marble slabs, optical fibre cable, CCTV cameras, IP cameras and digital and network video recorders.

Besides, special additional excise duty and road cess on petrol and diesel has been hiked by Re 1 per litre each, while customs duty on gold and other precious metals has been increased from 10 per cent to 12.5 per cent.

The government in 2015-16 Budget said the corporate tax rate would be gradually lowered to 25 per cent from 30 per cent over the next four years and exemptions available to companies would be phased out.

In Budget 2016-17, the government reduced corporate tax rate to 25 percent for companies with turnover less than Rs 50 crore in financial year 2015-16. This benefitted 96 per cent of the total companies filing tax returns.

In 2018-19 Budget, the reduced rate of 25 percent was extended to companies with turnover of up to Rs 250 crore in 2016-17, a move which benefited micro, small and medium enterprises.

With regard to personal income tax for individuals, taxable income up to Rs 2.5 lakh is exempt. Income between Rs 2.5-5 lakh attracts 5 per cent tax, while that between Rs 5-10 lakh is levied with 20 per cent tax. Income above Rs 10 lakh is taxed at 30 per cent.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,513.39 -394.67 ( -0.99%)

NIFTY 50

11,811.15 -135.60 ( -1.14%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 88.15 -8.42
Indiabulls Hsg 727.35 3.34
SBI 370.65 0.88
ITC 279.45 0.65
TCS 2,163.10 -3.55
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 2,161.65 -3.61
Yes Bank 88.20 -8.36
Indiabulls Hsg 727.00 3.27
Westlife Dev 295.60 -3.46
Natco Pharma 529.30 -0.58
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 727.35 3.34
IndusInd Bank 1,532.55 2.64
Kotak Mahindra 1,517.20 1.30
SBI 370.65 0.88
ITC 279.45 0.65
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,526.00 2.16
Kotak Mahindra 1,517.60 1.32
SBI 370.60 0.90
ITC 279.45 0.63
Bharti Airtel 364.85 0.62
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 88.15 -8.42
NTPC 136.50 -4.84
UPL 665.80 -4.66
M&M 642.05 -4.48
Vedanta 163.65 -4.33
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 88.20 -8.36
NTPC 136.45 -4.81
Vedanta 163.55 -4.41
M&M 642.30 -4.41
Sun Pharma 375.10 -4.34
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram