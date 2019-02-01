English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
India Brightest Spot in the World, GDP Growth Fastest in 5 Years, Says Piyush Goyal
Presenting the Interim Budget for 2019-20 in the Lok Sabha, Goyal said India has been recognised as the brightest spot in the world in last 5 years.
The Finance Minister met President Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhawan before heading to Parliament. (Image: Twitter)
New Delhi: Finance Minister Piyush Goyal Friday said India has emerged as the brightest spot in the world in the last five years during which the country witnessed the fastest GDP growth higher than under any previous governments.
Presenting the Interim Budget for 2019-20 in the Lok Sabha, Goyal said India has been recognised as the brightest spot in the world in last 5 years.
He further said India is the fastest growing major economy in the world and that the GDP growth in the last 5 years had been higher than under any previous governments.
Goyal also said the Modi-led NDA government contained double digit inflation and the government has broken the back of high inflation.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Presenting the Interim Budget for 2019-20 in the Lok Sabha, Goyal said India has been recognised as the brightest spot in the world in last 5 years.
He further said India is the fastest growing major economy in the world and that the GDP growth in the last 5 years had been higher than under any previous governments.
Goyal also said the Modi-led NDA government contained double digit inflation and the government has broken the back of high inflation.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
PM Modi Speaks Ahead of Budget Session
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget For Ballot: What To Expect As Govt Tries To Woo Voters Ahead of Polls
-
Wednesday 30 January , 2019
News18 Analysis: The Cost of Election Year Populism
-
Monday 21 January , 2019
News18 Explains: What Is An Interim Budget And Why It Matters For Modi Govt.
-
Thursday 31 January , 2019
Budget 2019: Sugarcane Farmers on Pending Payments And Demands
PM Modi Speaks Ahead of Budget Session
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget For Ballot: What To Expect As Govt Tries To Woo Voters Ahead of Polls
Wednesday 30 January , 2019 News18 Analysis: The Cost of Election Year Populism
Monday 21 January , 2019 News18 Explains: What Is An Interim Budget And Why It Matters For Modi Govt.
Thursday 31 January , 2019 Budget 2019: Sugarcane Farmers on Pending Payments And Demands
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,094.70
|6.83
|Vedanta
|164.80
|-16.49
|Reliance
|1,242.00
|1.21
|Axis Bank
|715.05
|-1.06
|Yes Bank
|192.80
|-0.67
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Axis Bank
|715.00
|-1.10
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,086.50
|6.92
|Vedanta
|164.80
|-16.56
|Hero Motocorp
|2,804.55
|7.37
|Reliance
|1,239.00
|0.97
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Hero Motocorp
|2,811.00
|7.54
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,106.55
|7.01
|Indiabulls Hsg
|692.85
|4.23
|M&M
|706.25
|3.85
|Eicher Motors
|19,820.00
|4.28
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Hero Motocorp
|2,806.50
|7.44
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,117.70
|7.39
|M&M
|706.30
|3.75
|HUL
|1,826.90
|3.67
|Bajaj Finance
|2,667.50
|3.78
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vedanta
|164.80
|-16.49
|Zee Entertain
|367.85
|-3.25
|ICICI Bank
|359.60
|-1.33
|Axis Bank
|715.55
|-0.99
|BPCL
|342.10
|-0.97
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vedanta
|164.75
|-16.58
|ICICI Bank
|359.65
|-1.26
|Axis Bank
|715.20
|-1.07
|Yes Bank
|192.75
|-0.80
|Power Grid Corp
|188.65
|0.00
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ranveer Singh Kisses Wife Deepika Padukone Outside Soho House After Dinner Date
- Mary Queen of Scots Movie Review: This Story of Powerless Queens Makes No Sense in Today’s World
- Apple Revoked Google's Enterprise License Temporarily, as Punishment For Distributing Internal Apps to Consumers
- 'Alexa, How Have You Been': Amazon Clocks a Prime Holiday Quarter And Reports Record Profits
- Amazon Removes a Lot of Products From Shop Window, as E-commerce FDI Rules Come Into Play
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results