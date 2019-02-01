LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
  • No TDS on bank, post office interest up to Rs 40,000
  • 12 cr farmers to get Rs 500/month directly in bank accounts
  • 26 weeks of maternity leave
  • Rs 76,800 crore allocated for welfare of SCs/STs
  • TDS threshold on rental income raised from Rs 1.8 lakh to 2.4 lakh
  • Income tax will be levied on second self-occupied house
  • India to become $5 trillion ecomony in 5 yrs
  • Allocation to North East region increased by 21% to Rs 58,166 cr
  • 1 lakh digital villages to be created in next five years
  • Mobile consumption data has risen by 50 times
  • No change in direct tax slabs
  • 27 km of highways built each day
  • Defence budget increases to Rs 3 lakh crore
  • Rs 19,000 cr for construction of rural roads
  • Gratuity limit increased from 10 lakh to 30 lakh rupees
  • Monthly pension of Rs 3000 for workers of unorganised sector
  • Rs 3 lakh cr recovered from corporate loan defaulters: FM
  • Rashtriya Kamdhenu Ayog for welfare of cows
  • 12 cr farmers to be benefited of minimum income support
  • Rs 6000 per year for farmers who own 2 hectares or less
  • India attracted $239 billion in FDI in last five years
  • Rs 60,000 crore allocated for MGNREGA
  • Contained inflation and restored fiscal balance: FM
  • Rupee slips by 9 paise to 71.17 against dollar
  • Current account deficit is likely to be 2.5%
  • 2018-19 revised fiscal deficit target at 3.4%
  • 5.4 lakh villages declared as open defecation-free
  • Rs 19,000 cr for rural roads under Gram Sadak Yojana
India Brightest Spot in the World, GDP Growth Fastest in 5 Years, Says Piyush Goyal

Presenting the Interim Budget for 2019-20 in the Lok Sabha, Goyal said India has been recognised as the brightest spot in the world in last 5 years.

PTI

Updated:February 1, 2019, 11:53 AM IST
India Brightest Spot in the World, GDP Growth Fastest in 5 Years, Says Piyush Goyal
The Finance Minister met President Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhawan before heading to Parliament. (Image: Twitter)
New Delhi: Finance Minister Piyush Goyal Friday said India has emerged as the brightest spot in the world in the last five years during which the country witnessed the fastest GDP growth higher than under any previous governments.

Presenting the Interim Budget for 2019-20 in the Lok Sabha, Goyal said India has been recognised as the brightest spot in the world in last 5 years.

He further said India is the fastest growing major economy in the world and that the GDP growth in the last 5 years had been higher than under any previous governments.

Goyal also said the Modi-led NDA government contained double digit inflation and the government has broken the back of high inflation.

