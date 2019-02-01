India Brightest Spot in the World, GDP Growth Fastest in 5 Years, Says Piyush Goyal

Finance Minister Piyush Goyal Friday said India has emerged as the brightest spot in the world in the last five years during which the country witnessed the fastest GDP growth higher than under any previous governments.Presenting the Interim Budget for 2019-20 in the Lok Sabha, Goyal said India has been recognised as the brightest spot in the world in last 5 years.He further said India is the fastest growing major economy in the world and that the GDP growth in the last 5 years had been higher than under any previous governments.Goyal also said the Modi-led NDA government contained double digit inflation and the government has broken the back of high inflation.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.