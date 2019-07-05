India's Archaic Labour Laws Set for Overhaul as Nirmala Sitharaman Proposes Streamlining Them Into 4 Codes

Take the pledge to vote

Budget Highlights

  • Ceramic Products
  • Imported Parts of e-Vehicles
  • CCTV
  • Set Top Box
  • Imported Wool Fiber
  • Paan Masala
  • Cigars
  • Imported Platinum
  • Imported Split ACs
  • Chewing Tobacco
  • Cigarettes
  • Tiles
  • Vinyl Flooring
  • Imported Books
  • Imported Defence Equipment
  • Metal Fittings
  • Cashews
  • Digital Cameras
  • Silver
  • Gold
  • Diesel
  • Petrol
  • No Change in Income Tax Slabs, Surcharge Increased
  • 2% TDS on Cash Withdrawal Above 1 cr in a Year
  • PAN and Aadhaar Interchangeable for Filing IT Return
  • Additional Deduction of 1.5L on Interest on Loans for Affordable Housing
  • Start-ups Will Not Be Subject To Scrutiny By I-T Dept
  • IT Deduction of 1.5 lakh on Interest on Loans on Electrical Vehicles
  • New Target of Rs 1,05,000 cr for Disinvestment
  • 1 Lakh Loan for Women
  • RBI to take over as HFC regulator from NHB
  • Rs 70,000 cr for PSU banks to Boost Capital
  • 17 Iconic Tourism Sites to be Developed
  • Aadhaar for NRIs with Indian Passports
  • Streamline Labour Laws to 4 Labour Codes
  • Focus on AI, Virtual Reality and Big Data
  • Appoint Higher Education Commissioner
  • National Education Policy
  • Expand Swachh Bharat
  • 'Har Ghar Jal' Under Jal Jivan Mission
  • Increase Min Public Shareholding from 25% to 35%
  • Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna
  • Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna for Housing
  • Pradhan Mantri Matsyasampada Scheme for Fisheries
  • Strengthen Gramin Bharat - Rural India
  • 100% FDI in Insurance Intermediaries
  • 'Propose a Global Investors Meet'
  • UDAY to be Re-examained, New Package for Power Sector Tariffs
  • Pradhan Mantri Man Dhan Scheme for Retailers
  • Blueprint for Highways, Regional Airports, Gas and Water Grids
  • Public-Private Partnership for Railways
  • Projects 'Bharatmala' and 'Sagarmala' for Infrastructure
  • 'Economy to Reach 3 Trillion This Year': FM
1-min read

India's Archaic Labour Laws Set for Overhaul as Nirmala Sitharaman Proposes Streamlining Them Into 4 Codes

The government had first proposed major reforms, including plans to reduce 44 labour laws to four broad codes, in November 2015 in an attempt to overhaul India’s archaic labour laws.

News18.com

Updated:July 5, 2019, 4:50 PM IST
India's Archaic Labour Laws Set for Overhaul as Nirmala Sitharaman Proposes Streamlining Them Into 4 Codes
Women workers are seen at a brick factory in Jammu on April 30, 2019. (Image: PTI)
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday made clear the government’s intention to bring in labour reforms as she proposed streamlining multiple labour laws into a set of four codes while presenting the Union Budget.

Proposing a uniform code on wages, Sitharaman said, “The government has proposed to streamline multiple labour laws into a set of four labour codes. This will ensure the process of registration and filing of returns gets standardised and streamlined. With labour definitions getting standardised, it is expected that there will be less disputes.”

The government had first proposed major reforms, including plans to reduce 44 labour laws to four broad codes, in November 2015 in an attempt to overhaul India’s archaic labour laws and make them compatible with the current needs of the labour markets.

Four of these proposed laws — the Industrial Relations Code Bill, Wage Code Bill, the Small Factories (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Services) Bill, and Employees Provident Fund and Miscellaneous Provisions (Amendment) Bill — would deal with wages, social security and welfare, safety and industrial relations.

The first of these labour codes – Wage Code Bill – will likely be enacted in the ongoing budget session, paving the way for benchmarking minimum wage for different regions.

The bill, which the government will seek to get passed in the current session, aims to combine Payment of Wages Act, 1936, the Minimum Wages Act, 1949, the Payment of Bonus Act, 1965, and the Equal Remuneration Act, 1976 into one code. It has also proposed the concept of a statutory National Minimum Wage for different geographical areas. Once enacted, no state will be able to fix the minimum wage below the benchmark decided by the Centre for that region.

The code also provides for setting up of national minimum wage. The central government can set separate minimum wages for different regions or states.

Read full article
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,513.39 -394.67 ( -0.99%)

NIFTY 50

11,811.15 -135.60 ( -1.14%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 88.15 -8.42
Indiabulls Hsg 727.35 3.34
SBI 370.65 0.88
ITC 279.45 0.65
TCS 2,163.10 -3.55
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 2,161.65 -3.61
Yes Bank 88.20 -8.36
Indiabulls Hsg 727.00 3.27
Westlife Dev 295.60 -3.46
Natco Pharma 529.30 -0.58
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 727.35 3.34
IndusInd Bank 1,532.55 2.64
Kotak Mahindra 1,517.20 1.30
SBI 370.65 0.88
ITC 279.45 0.65
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,526.00 2.16
Kotak Mahindra 1,517.60 1.32
SBI 370.60 0.90
ITC 279.45 0.63
Bharti Airtel 364.85 0.62
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 88.15 -8.42
NTPC 136.50 -4.84
UPL 665.80 -4.66
M&M 642.05 -4.48
Vedanta 163.65 -4.33
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 88.20 -8.36
NTPC 136.45 -4.81
Vedanta 163.55 -4.41
M&M 642.30 -4.41
Sun Pharma 375.10 -4.34
Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
