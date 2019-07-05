Budget 2019 is Blueprint for Creating $5-trillion Economy by 2025, Says India Inc

Take the pledge to vote

Budget Highlights

  • Ceramic Products
  • Imported Parts of e-Vehicles
  • CCTV
  • Set Top Box
  • Imported Wool Fiber
  • Paan Masala
  • Cigars
  • Imported Platinum
  • Imported Split ACs
  • Chewing Tobacco
  • Cigarettes
  • Tiles
  • Vinyl Flooring
  • Imported Books
  • Imported Defence Equipment
  • Metal Fittings
  • Cashews
  • Digital Cameras
  • Silver
  • Gold
  • Diesel
  • Petrol
  • No Change in Income Tax Slabs, Surcharge Increased
  • 2% TDS on Cash Withdrawal Above 1 cr in a Year
  • PAN and Aadhaar Interchangeable for Filing IT Return
  • Additional Deduction of 1.5L on Interest on Loans for Affordable Housing
  • Start-ups Will Not Be Subject To Scrutiny By I-T Dept
  • IT Deduction of 1.5 lakh on Interest on Loans on Electrical Vehicles
  • New Target of Rs 1,05,000 cr for Disinvestment
  • 1 Lakh Loan for Women
  • RBI to take over as HFC regulator from NHB
  • Rs 70,000 cr for PSU banks to Boost Capital
  • 17 Iconic Tourism Sites to be Developed
  • Aadhaar for NRIs with Indian Passports
  • Streamline Labour Laws to 4 Labour Codes
  • Focus on AI, Virtual Reality and Big Data
  • Appoint Higher Education Commissioner
  • National Education Policy
  • Expand Swachh Bharat
  • 'Har Ghar Jal' Under Jal Jivan Mission
  • Increase Min Public Shareholding from 25% to 35%
  • Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna
  • Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna for Housing
  • Pradhan Mantri Matsyasampada Scheme for Fisheries
  • Strengthen Gramin Bharat - Rural India
  • 100% FDI in Insurance Intermediaries
  • 'Propose a Global Investors Meet'
  • UDAY to be Re-examained, New Package for Power Sector Tariffs
  • Pradhan Mantri Man Dhan Scheme for Retailers
  • Blueprint for Highways, Regional Airports, Gas and Water Grids
  • Public-Private Partnership for Railways
  • Projects 'Bharatmala' and 'Sagarmala' for Infrastructure
  • 'Economy to Reach 3 Trillion This Year': FM
»
2-min read

Budget 2019 is Blueprint for Creating $5-trillion Economy by 2025, Says India Inc

Presenting the first Budget of the Modi government in its second term, Finance Minister said the Indian economy, which stood at USD 1.85 trillion five years ago, has reached USD 2.7 trillion now, and is within capacity to reach USD 5 trillion in the next few years.

PTI

Updated:July 5, 2019, 10:03 PM IST
Budget 2019 is Blueprint for Creating $5-trillion Economy by 2025, Says India Inc
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses a press conference after presenting the Union Budget 2019-20 on Friday. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's maiden Budget is "mega investment-oriented" with a blueprint to transform India's economy to reach USD 5 trillion by 2025, India Inc said Friday.

While Vedanta Resources Chairman Anil Agarwal termed it a progressive Budget, RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka said it was a blueprint to achieve exponential growth.

Presenting the first Budget of the Modi government in its second term, she said the Indian economy, which stood at USD 1.85 trillion five years ago, has reached USD 2.7 trillion now, and is within capacity to reach USD 5 trillion in the next few years.

Agarwal said it was a progressive budget which focuses on core issues of health, sanitation, water, welfare of the people as well strengthens the foundation of New India that is prepared to ride the wave of mega technological changes.

"FM Sitharaman walked in with a red cloth bag carrying the budget vs the traditional briefcase. What came out was a new era in Indian history a union budget that didn't talk granular numbers rather laid a blueprint for exponential growth!" Goenka tweeted.

Lauding Sitharaman, Biocon Chairman Kiran Majumdar-Shaw tweeted, "As a business woman I can't help but burst with pride to see a woman FM deliver such a confidence boosting budget 2019."

CII Director General Chandrajit Banerjee said the budget is a popular budget without being populist. "It has announced initiatives which touch all segments of the society women, youth, farmers, entrepreneurs, students and industry. It benefits both rural and urban India all within the limited fiscal space available to it," he said.

Assocham President BK Goenka said Sitharaman's maiden budget is a mega investment-oriented initiative with a strong focus on scaling up rural infrastructure and demand along with a slew of tax simplification measures aimed at boosting growth and maintaining high level of fiscal discipline.

"This is a transformational budget, aimed at taking the Indian economy to USD 5 trillion by 2025," he added.

Goenka said the increase in the threshold for lower corporate tax of 25 per cent to Rs 400 crore annual turnover would encourage higher investment, which would also get a boost from proposals like further liberalisation of foreign direct investment (FDI) norms in sectors like insurance intermediaries and aviation.

Ficci President Sandip Somany said there are several positives in the budget, and it provides a set of benefits for most segments of the society. We see a clear action plan for realising the vision of making India a USD 5-trillion economy over the next few years with a focus on ease of living.

Apollo Hospitals Group Chairman Prathap Reddy said the budget presented a long term vision to achieve a USD 5 trillion economy by 2024.

"The government's focus on infrastructure continues, which is the need of the hour. We have set a laudable target of becoming USD-5 trillion economy in the next few years. This calls for a sustained real GDP growth rate of 8 per cent with stringent commitment to fiscal discipline," Wipro Enterprises CFO Raghav Swaminathan said.

Dalmia Bharat Group Managing Director Puneet Dalmia said the budget this year has its heart in the right place, specifically in context of balancing the rural and the urban developmental priorities, boosting investment to spur growth and the eco friendly development thrust as is evident in the government's emphasis on green and sustainable practices.

