An initiative by &
Budget Highlights

  • IT Exemption of 1.5 lakh on Interest on Electrical Vehicles
  • New Target of Rs 1,05,000 cr for Disinvestment
  • 1 Lakh Loan for Women
  • RBI to take over as HFC regulator from NHB
  • Rs 70,000 cr for PSU banks to Boost Capital
  • 17 Iconic Tourism Sites to be Developed
  • Aadhar for NRIs with Indian Passports
  • Streamline Labour Laws to 4 Labour Codes
  • Focus on AI, Virtual Reality and Big Data
  • Appoint Higher Education Commissioner
  • National Education Policy
  • Expand Swachh Bharat
  • 'Har Ghar Jal' Under Jal Jivan Mission
  • Increase Min Public Shareholding from 25% to 35%
  • Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna
  • Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna for Housing
  • Pradhan Mantri Matsyasampada Scheme for Fisheries
  • Strengthen Gramin Bharat - Rural India
  • 100% FDI in Insurance Intermediaries
  • 'Propose a Global Investors Meet'
  • UDAY to be Re-examained, New Package for Power Sector Tariffs
  • Pradhan Mantri Man Dhan Scheme for Retailers
  • Blueprint for Highways, Regional Airports, Gas and Water Grids
  • Public-Private Partnership for Railways
  • Projects 'Bharatmala' and 'Sagarmala' for Infrastructure
  • 'Economy to Reach 3 Trillion This Year': FM
Budget 2019: KYC Norms for FPIs to be Eased; Listing Norms for Social Enterprises

The finance minister also said steps need to be taken to bring capital markets closer to the people and proposed raising the threshold for minimum public shareholding from 25 per cent to 35 per cent.

PTI

Updated:July 5, 2019, 12:46 PM IST
New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said KYC norms would be eased for foreign portfolio investors and proposed allowing the listing of social enterprises and voluntary organisations to help them raise funds.

Presenting her maiden budget, she also said steps need to be taken to bring capital markets closer to the people and proposed raising the threshold for minimum public shareholding from 25 per cent to 35 per cent.

She said a number of steps would be taken in consultation with the RBI and Sebi to deepen the corporate bond market.

Announcing a number of measures related to capital markets, Sitharaman said investments by FIIs and FPIs in debt securities would be allowed to be transferred and sold to domestic investors in a timely manner and also proposed FPI investment in debt securities issued by NBFCs.

She said a harmonised and hassle-free investment environment needs to be provided to foreign portfolio investors and KYC norms for them would be rationalised and simplified to be made more investment-friendly, without compromising on the integrity of cross-border capital flows.

She said the listing of social enterprises and voluntary organisations would be allowed on a new electronic fund-raising platform, a social stock exchange, to help in raising of funds by those working for social welfare objectives.

Among other proposals, she said NRI portfolio route would be merged with the FPI route for seamless investment in stock markets.

"Inter-operability of RBI depositories and Sebi depositories is necessary for seamless transfer of treasury bills and the government will take necessary measures in this regard in consultation with the RBI and the Sebi," she said.

Sitharaman said the government is contemplating global investors meet using national infrastructure fund as an anchor to get all three sets of global stakeholders.

Credit Guarantee Enhancement Corp will be set up in 2019-20, action plan to deepen markets for long-term bonds with a specific focus on infra sector to be put in place, she said.

Sitharaman also said Rs 350 crore has been allocated for 2 per cent interest subvention for all GST-registered MSMEs on fresh or incremental loans.

India requires capital of about Rs 20 lakh crore every year, the finance minister added.

