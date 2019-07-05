Leg-up for Start-ups as Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Dedicated DD Channel, Relaxation in I-T Scrutiny
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government had introduced the incentives to 'release the entrepreneurial spirit' of the country.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her first budget before Parliament on Friday. (File Photo)
New Delhi: To “release” what Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman called the “entrepreneurial spirit” of the country, the government proposed several schemes and incentives, including a new television channel in the Doordarshan bouquet dedicated exclusively to start-ups.
Presenting the Budget on Friday, Sitharaman said the channel would serve as a platform to promote start-ups, discuss issues affecting their growth, match them with venture capitalists and help with funding and tax planning. She added that the channel and its content would be designed, executed and run by the start-ups themselves.
More incentives
Among other incentives for start-ups, the government said they would not face scrutiny by income tax officials with regard to share value premium and would be applicable for e-verification. Valuation of Category II AIF funds, which include private equity funds, real estate funds and distressed assets funds, will now require no I-T scrutiny.
A tax cut was also proposed for makers of electrical vehicles, a move that will help electronic vehicle manufactures.
The Finance Minister has also allowed 100% FDI for start-ups in single-brand retail and proposed removing the 30% local sourcing norms. Additionally, Sitharaman proposed cutting down sourcing norms by 30 per cent.
Women in entrepreneurship
Sitharaman also said the Stand Up India scheme would be extended to 2020-25, adding that the scheme meant for women entrepreneurs has delivered "enormous benefits".
"The country is witnessing the emergence of thousands of entrepreneurs from women as well as scheduled castes and scheduled tribes,” Sitharaman said. These entrepreneurs were able to start their own businesses and industries with capital provided under Stand Up India.
To further encourage entrepreneurship among women, Women 'SHG Interest Subvention Programme' has been proposed to be expanded to all districts in India, the FM announced.
Apart from the schemes, Sitharaman also gave a call for increased participation of women in the country, stressing on the slogan “Naari tu Narayani”. She said India will become a $3 trillion economy this year. "It is now the sixth largest economy, five years ago it was the 11th."
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|88.15
|-8.42
|Indiabulls Hsg
|727.35
|3.34
|SBI
|370.65
|0.88
|ITC
|279.45
|0.65
|TCS
|2,163.10
|-3.55
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|2,161.65
|-3.61
|Yes Bank
|88.20
|-8.36
|Indiabulls Hsg
|727.00
|3.27
|Westlife Dev
|295.60
|-3.46
|Natco Pharma
|529.30
|-0.58
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|727.35
|3.34
|IndusInd Bank
|1,532.55
|2.64
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,517.20
|1.30
|SBI
|370.65
|0.88
|ITC
|279.45
|0.65
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,526.00
|2.16
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,517.60
|1.32
|SBI
|370.60
|0.90
|ITC
|279.45
|0.63
|Bharti Airtel
|364.85
|0.62
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|88.15
|-8.42
|NTPC
|136.50
|-4.84
|UPL
|665.80
|-4.66
|M&M
|642.05
|-4.48
|Vedanta
|163.65
|-4.33
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|88.20
|-8.36
|NTPC
|136.45
|-4.81
|Vedanta
|163.55
|-4.41
|M&M
|642.30
|-4.41
|Sun Pharma
|375.10
|-4.34
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Qualification Scenarios: Mission Impossible For Pakistan
- Mamata Banerjee, Mimi Chakraborty Attend Nusrat Jahan-Nikhil Jain's Wedding Reception, See Pics
- Fifty Customers Leave Restaurant Without Paying for Their Meal Following a False Fire Alarm
- Virgin Atlantic Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Boston after Smoke Detected Onboard, Battery Pack Being Blamed
- WhatsApp Fake Messages Asking Users to Pay Money if They Want to Continue Using the App
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s