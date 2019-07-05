Leg-up for Start-ups as Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Dedicated DD Channel, Relaxation in I-T Scrutiny

Take the pledge to vote

Budget Highlights

  • Ceramic Products
  • Imported Parts of e-Vehicles
  • CCTV
  • Set Top Box
  • Imported Wool Fiber
  • Paan Masala
  • Cigars
  • Imported Platinum
  • Imported Split ACs
  • Chewing Tobacco
  • Cigarettes
  • Tiles
  • Vinyl Flooring
  • Imported Books
  • Imported Defence Equipment
  • Metal Fittings
  • Cashews
  • Digital Cameras
  • Silver
  • Gold
  • Diesel
  • Petrol
  • No Change in Income Tax Slabs, Surcharge Increased
  • 2% TDS on Cash Withdrawal Above 1 cr in a Year
  • PAN and Aadhaar Interchangeable for Filing IT Return
  • Additional Deduction of 1.5L on Interest on Loans for Affordable Housing
  • Start-ups Will Not Be Subject To Scrutiny By I-T Dept
  • IT Deduction of 1.5 lakh on Interest on Loans on Electrical Vehicles
  • New Target of Rs 1,05,000 cr for Disinvestment
  • 1 Lakh Loan for Women
  • RBI to take over as HFC regulator from NHB
  • Rs 70,000 cr for PSU banks to Boost Capital
  • 17 Iconic Tourism Sites to be Developed
  • Aadhaar for NRIs with Indian Passports
  • Streamline Labour Laws to 4 Labour Codes
  • Focus on AI, Virtual Reality and Big Data
  • Appoint Higher Education Commissioner
  • National Education Policy
  • Expand Swachh Bharat
  • 'Har Ghar Jal' Under Jal Jivan Mission
  • Increase Min Public Shareholding from 25% to 35%
  • Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna
  • Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna for Housing
  • Pradhan Mantri Matsyasampada Scheme for Fisheries
  • Strengthen Gramin Bharat - Rural India
  • 100% FDI in Insurance Intermediaries
  • 'Propose a Global Investors Meet'
  • UDAY to be Re-examained, New Package for Power Sector Tariffs
  • Pradhan Mantri Man Dhan Scheme for Retailers
  • Blueprint for Highways, Regional Airports, Gas and Water Grids
  • Public-Private Partnership for Railways
  • Projects 'Bharatmala' and 'Sagarmala' for Infrastructure
  • 'Economy to Reach 3 Trillion This Year': FM
1-min read

Leg-up for Start-ups as Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Dedicated DD Channel, Relaxation in I-T Scrutiny

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government had introduced the incentives to 'release the entrepreneurial spirit' of the country.

News18.com

Updated:July 5, 2019, 4:37 PM IST
Leg-up for Start-ups as Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Dedicated DD Channel, Relaxation in I-T Scrutiny
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her first budget before Parliament on Friday. (File Photo)
New Delhi: To “release” what Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman called the “entrepreneurial spirit” of the country, the government proposed several schemes and incentives, including a new television channel in the Doordarshan bouquet dedicated exclusively to start-ups.

Presenting the Budget on Friday, Sitharaman said the channel would serve as a platform to promote start-ups, discuss issues affecting their growth, match them with venture capitalists and help with funding and tax planning. She added that the channel and its content would be designed, executed and run by the start-ups themselves.

More incentives

Among other incentives for start-ups, the government said they would not face scrutiny by income tax officials with regard to share value premium and would be applicable for e-verification. Valuation of Category II AIF funds, which include private equity funds, real estate funds and distressed assets funds, will now require no I-T scrutiny.

A tax cut was also proposed for makers of electrical vehicles, a move that will help electronic vehicle manufactures.

The Finance Minister has also allowed 100% FDI for start-ups in single-brand retail and proposed removing the 30% local sourcing norms. Additionally, Sitharaman proposed cutting down sourcing norms by 30 per cent.

Women in entrepreneurship

Sitharaman also said the Stand Up India scheme would be extended to 2020-25, adding that the scheme meant for women entrepreneurs has delivered "enormous benefits".

"The country is witnessing the emergence of thousands of entrepreneurs from women as well as scheduled castes and scheduled tribes,” Sitharaman said. These entrepreneurs were able to start their own businesses and industries with capital provided under Stand Up India.

To further encourage entrepreneurship among women, Women 'SHG Interest Subvention Programme' has been proposed to be expanded to all districts in India, the FM announced.

Apart from the schemes, Sitharaman also gave a call for increased participation of women in the country, stressing on the slogan “Naari tu Narayani”. She said India will become a $3 trillion economy this year. "It is now the sixth largest economy, five years ago it was the 11th."

