Budget 2019 LIVE Updates: From Income Tax Exemption Limit to Fiscal Fillip, Nirmala Sitharaman to Walk the Tightrope Today

Jul 5, 2019 8:30 am (IST)

Infra, Jobs Need of the Hour, Says Mark Mobius | Infrastructure and jobs are the need of the hour and the government needs to boost infrastructure spending by at least 30-40 percent, according to Mark Mobius, Founding Partner of Mobius Capital Partners. "Hopefully, the new government will introduce the changes that will encourage more infrastructure spending and that will produce more jobs for people in the rural sector,” Mobius said in a July 4 interview with CNBC-TV18. When asked what the government can do to boost the economy, he replied, “The government can even continue to lower interest rates, which will be good and not worry too much about the deficit – right now it is about 3.5 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP), it can go up to 5 percent with no problem at all.”