  • Lower Tax Rates, Land Reforms, Reduction in DDTs Some Main Expectations from Union Budget
  • Union Budget 2019 Also Expected to Make Announcements on Strategic Sale of PSUs
  • All Eyes on Jal Shakti Ministry in Union Budget as India's Water Crisis Deepens
  • Economic Survey Calls for New Policies to Improve Water Efficiency in Agriculture Sector
  • Economic Survey 2019 Tabled by FM on Thursday Pegs FY20 GDP Growth at 7%
  • Lower Than Expected Growth in Tax Revenue, GST Biggest Constraining Factor for Finance Minister
  • Proposal for PM Kisan Scheme, Tax Rebates Made in Piyush Goyal's Interim Budget Also on Cards
  • Sitharaman Likely to Offer Stiumulus Measures to Boost Growth and Employment Through Policy Initiatives, Reforms
  • Budget May See Big Push for Infrastructure Spending Including Road and Railways to Drive Growth
  • Budget Likely to Give Relief to Common Man by Raising Income Tax Threshold, Increase Spending in Social Sector
  • Budget is Widely Expected to Boost Spending at the Cost of Short-term Slippage in Fiscal Deficit Targets.
  • Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to Present Maiden Budget Today, Balancing Growth Requirements and Fiscal Constraints
Budget 2019 LIVE Updates: From Income Tax Exemption Limit to Fiscal Fillip, Nirmala Sitharaman to Walk the Tightrope Today

News18.com | July 5, 2019, 8:43 AM IST
Event Highlights

Budget 2019 LIVE Updates: Income tax exemption limit relief and job creation would be the two keenly watched announcements when finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents her maiden Union Budget, the first of Narendra Modi government 2.0, in Parliament today. India Inc, meanwhile, will hope for a mini-stimulus to take the economy out of five-year low. It will be a tightrope walk for Sitharaman to balance the needs of the economy and fiscal constraints keeping in mind that a US-China trade war will have repercussions for India as well.

This is speculation ahead of the Budget presentation that Nirmala Sitharaman may give relief to the common man by raising personal income tax exemption for certain categories while at the same time, upping spending on agriculture, healthcare and social sectors. The Budget is also expected to boost spending at the cost of short-term slippage in fiscal deficit targets as it lays down the Modi government's roadmap for the economy and the nation in the next five years.
Jul 5, 2019 8:43 am (IST)

The only Prime Ministers to have presented a Budget were Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi.

Jul 5, 2019 8:41 am (IST)

Sensex and Markets Live on Budget Day | Slowdown in economic growth will be the top priority of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman when she presents the Union Budget 2019 on July 5. The Indian economy has shown signs of sluggishness with the GDP slipping towards 5.8 percent in the March quarter, down from a cyclical high of 8.1 percent in the March quarter of 2018. The government is likely to introduce measures to revive dwindling economic growth and boost consumption in Asia’s third-largest economy. Most experts feel the government could focus more on infrastructure and revive the capex and investment cycles. Apart from addressing the liquidity situation, new measures are likely to aid the distress in the agriculture/rural sector. Know all the latest updates on Sensex and Stock Market here

Jul 5, 2019 8:37 am (IST)

Union Budget Live Updates | Not many would like to be in the shoes of finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman this week. The second-term NDA government is slated to present its maiden Budget on Friday and all eyes will be on the measures Sitharaman announces to tackle the visible stress afflicting the Indian economy. GDP growth has been faltering (it was at 20-quarter low in the March quarter), questions are being raised on the reported growth numbers under this government’s first term, jobs have dried up and a truant monsoon is making life rather tough for farmers.

Jul 5, 2019 8:35 am (IST)

Budget 2019 Live Updates | According to a report in Money Control, the Economic Survey says India’s limited charging infrastructure appears to be a ‘major impediment’ to the increased adoption of EVs. Of course, it is being clever also. If a slew of tax incentives are given to electric vehicle companies, tax revenues could get hit as low-taxed EVs gain share at the expense of fully-taxed fossil fuel vehicles. Not just infrastructure, there’s a need for the right technology too.

Jul 5, 2019 8:33 am (IST)

Economy Going Through Rough Patch Ahead of Budget 2019 | Head of Fundamental Research at Karvy Stock Broking, Vivek Ranjan Misra, says that the formation of a stable government at the Centre has raised hopes for the long term future of the economy. With a strong mandate, people are hopeful of structural changes coming through over the next five years. This makes the job tough for Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman when she presents the first Union Budget for 2019-20 on July 5. "What makes this budget important is that it will serve as a platform to set out the governments' vision for the economy for the next five years. Some of these programmers will see some action during this fiscal year," adds Misra.

Jul 5, 2019 8:30 am (IST)

Infra, Jobs Need of the Hour, Says Mark Mobius | Infrastructure and jobs are the need of the hour and the government needs to boost infrastructure spending by at least 30-40 percent, according to Mark Mobius, Founding Partner of Mobius Capital Partners. "Hopefully, the new government will introduce the changes that will encourage more infrastructure spending and that will produce more jobs for people in the rural sector,” Mobius said in a July 4 interview with CNBC-TV18. When asked what the government can do to boost the economy, he replied, “The government can even continue to lower interest rates, which will be good and not worry too much about the deficit – right now it is about 3.5 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP), it can go up to 5 percent with no problem at all.”

Jul 5, 2019 8:26 am (IST)

Government needs to improve tax administration, says Jahangir Aziz, head of Emerging Markets Economic Research at JPMorgan.

Jul 5, 2019 8:23 am (IST)

Telecom Lobby Seeks Tax-free Bonds, Access to Cheaper Debt | The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) has sought incentives such as an option to issue tax free bonds as well as creation of a separate financing body, which would provide cheaper loans to telecom operators, reports Mint. The telco lobby group has also sought for access to long term, low cost debt for infrastructure projects to be provided by Infrastructure Debt Funds. It has also batted for abolishing customs duty on the 4G/5G related network products such as soft switches and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) equipment, etc, till such time as quality products at a competitive price are available in the country.

Jul 5, 2019 8:22 am (IST)

Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty50 are likely to stay volatile on Friday as finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for the fiscal year 2018-19. Investors await the government’s proposals to revive India’s economic growth. The Economic Survey projected GDP growth rebounding from a five-year low to 7 percent in the FY20. Asian markets traded at two-year highs, while US markets were closed on account of the Independence Day. Indian shares settled with gains in the previous session, rising for the fourth straight day. The 30-share BSE Sensex settled 68.81 points, or 0.17 per cent, higher at 39,908.06. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty gained 30 points, or 0.25 per cent, to finish at 11,946.75. At 7.00 AM, the SGX Nifty futures traded unchanged at 11,980, indicating a muted start for the Sensex and the Nifty 50. 

Jul 5, 2019 8:20 am (IST)

Top Stocks to Watch Out for on July 5: Adani Power, Maruti Suzuki, SpiceJet, L&T Finance | Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty50 are likely to stay volatile on Friday as finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for the fiscal year 2018-19. Investors await the government’s proposals to revive India’s economic growth. The Economic Survey projected GDP growth rebounding from a five-year low to 7 percent in the FY20. Asian markets traded at two-year high, while US markets were closed on account of the Independence Day. Indian shares settled with gains in the previous session, rising for the fourth straight day. At 7.00 AM, the SGX Nifty futures traded unchanged at 11,980, indicating a muted start for the Sensex and the Nifty 50.

Jul 5, 2019 8:18 am (IST)

Ahead of Printing Budget Documents, Sitharaman, Anurag Thakur Take Part in 'Halwa Ceremony' | Newly appointed Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman along with junior minister Anurag Thakur performed the traditional 'halwa ceremony' on June 22 and green-flagged the printing exercise of Budget documents. Finance Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg, Revenue Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Atanu Chakraborty and Financial Services Secretary Rajiv Kumar were also part of the customary pre-Budget event.

Jul 5, 2019 8:17 am (IST)

Rail Budget | Did you know that the Rail Budget was merged with the Union Budget in 2017?

Jul 5, 2019 8:16 am (IST)

Budget Trivia | Nirmala Sitharaman is the first full time woman Finance Minister of India. Earlier Indira Gandhi had held Finance as an additional portfolio briefly.

Jul 5, 2019 8:13 am (IST)

Retirement Age Should be Raised Due to Higher Life Expectancy: Economic Survey | With India’s population likely to grow at under 0.5 percent during 2031-41 as a result of dipping fertility rate and increased life expectancy, the Economic Survey of 2019 has pointed out that “an increase in retirement age is perhaps inevitable”. “Since an increase in the retirement age is perhaps inevitable, it may be worthwhile signaling this change well in advance – perhaps a decade before the anticipated shift – so that the workforce can be prepared for it," the survey said.

Jul 5, 2019 8:10 am (IST)

More than unemployment which was one of the key issues raised in the recently-concluded General Elections 2019, wage is more of an issue, says Indian Staffing Federation ahead of full Budget. While it may not be that tough to land a job, wages are not up to the mark. Rituparna Chakraborty, President - Indian Staffing Federation, said it was imperative for the government to focus on formalisation, urbanisation, industrialisation, financialisation, and human capital in the upcoming Budget 2019. India Staffing Federation is a platform for temporary work-force that are in the formal sector and ensures that they get their compensation, annual benefits and health benefits.

Jul 5, 2019 8:08 am (IST)

Budget 2019: Realty Players Seek Measures to Tackle Liquidity Crunch | The government should take steps to increase liquidity in the system in the upcoming budget to give a boost to cash-starved real estate sector and achieve 'Housing for All' by 2022, according to property developers and consultants. Allotment of industry status to real estate sector, single-window approval for development of realty projects, further tax exemptions to homebuyers as well as developers and a policy to promote rental housing also figure in realtors' wishlist for this Budget. "While the Modi-led government in its last term had introduced several reformative measures with the overarching aim to revive the sector, some measures are still awaited with respect to mitigating impending challenges related to fund raising, capital and liquidity," said Anshuman Magazine, Chairman & CEO - India, South East Asia, Middle East & Africa, CBRE.

Jul 5, 2019 8:07 am (IST)

Rupee Gains a Day Ahead of Full Budget | The Indian rupee on Thursday furthered its gains by another 39 paise to 68.50 a US dollar, tracking firmer emerging market currencies, lower crude oil prices, even as participants keenly awaited the Union Budget to be unveiled on Friday. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 68.86 per dollar and advanced to a high of 68.49 during the day. It finally settled at 68.50, up 39 paise against its previous close of 68.89.

Jul 5, 2019 8:06 am (IST)

Sitharaman Has No Leeway to Offer Any Big Surprises in Union Budget: HDFC | Investors and the market should not expect any big surprises from the first Budget by the first woman finance minister Friday, economists at largest private sector lender HDFC Bank have said. Citing "time constraint", they said finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman's first budget will "broadly be a replication" of the interim budget, with some action on the election promises and some tweaks on the tax and expenditure figures. The room for a fiscal stimulus is "constrained" considering that achieving the interim budget's target of 3.4 percent can in itself be a "tall order", they said in a note penciled on Thursday.

Jul 5, 2019 8:02 am (IST)

What Can Full Budget 2019 Have After February's Interim Budget | Here's a recap of the template set by stand-in finance minister Piyush Goyal in February's interim budget to get a sense of the broad policy trajectory she may opt for. Goyal had announced a slew of measures in the Interim Budget, the last Budget presented by the NDA government before the Lok Sabha elections. Those measures included a major relief for farmers in the form of a PM Kisan scheme and for individual taxpayers with the increase in rebate applicable under Section 87A of the Income Tax Act.

Jul 5, 2019 7:57 am (IST)

Top 10 Things to Expect from Budget 2019 | With India’s first woman finance minister in the run up to present her maiden budget, here are the major demands from the country across sectors: Budget 2019: Lower Tax, Interest Rate, Healthcare: 10 Things India Wants Its New Fin Min to Address

Jul 5, 2019 7:56 am (IST)

As India's Water Crisis Deepens, Will Union Budget Have Funds for Jal Shakti Ministry | Recent instances of water crisis in many parts of India have put the spotlight on water and what needs to be done to resolve the issue. These instances have also set expectations on what is in store for the integrated ministry Jal Shakti this Budget. According to a media report, some experts believe that the Centre should lower GST for rainwater harvesting equipment such as filters to the lowest slab from 18 percent to popularise rainwater harvesting in commercial and residential buildings. Giving tax breaks for wastewater and incentivising drip irrigation is also the need of the hour. “We also need good institutions that look at water conservation at river basin level, Vishwanath S, a water evangelist from Bengaluru, was quoted as saying.

Jul 5, 2019 7:51 am (IST)

Sensex, Nifty Extend Gains for 4th Day; All eyes on Budget 2019 | Equity benchmarks ended on a positive note for the fourth straight session Thursday after the Economic Survey projected India's economic growth rebounding from a five-year low to 7 per cent this fiscal. Investors also remained optimistic that the Modi 2.0 government's first Budget, to be presented Friday, will propose measures to boost consumption and revive growth, analysts said. The 30-share BSE Sensex settled 68.81 points, or 0.17 per cent, higher at 39,908.06, while the broader NSE Nifty climbed 30 points, or 0.25 per cent, to 11,946.75. Top gainers in the Sensex pack included Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Bank, Hero MotoCorp, Asian Paints and PowerGrid, which rose up to 2.53 per cent. On the other hand, Yes Bank, HCL Tech, Vedanta, Sun Pharma, Tata Steel, L&T, HDFC Bank and NTPC fell up to 3.56 per cent.

Jul 5, 2019 7:48 am (IST)

Budget 2019 & Ayushman Bharat | This Budget, the private hospitals that deliver over 70 percent of healthcare in the country are hoping the government to increase spend on healthcare, especially Ayushman Bharat and announce sops for setting up hospitals in tier-2 and tier-3 cities.  India spend on healthcare is one of the lowest in the world with the current spend on healthcare remains just a little over 1 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP). The government in its National Health Policy spoke about increasing the spend to 2.5 percent of the GDP. However, it is far from that target. According to a report in Money Control, the total budget allocation for the Department of Health and Family Welfare for 2019-20 interim budget is pegged at Rs 61,398.12 crore, a 13 percent increase compared to the current financial year.

Jul 5, 2019 7:45 am (IST)

Expectation of Middle Class from Union Budget | Market expert Rama Karmakar says that during the Interim Budget 2019-20, the government had increased the tax rebate to Rs 12,500 for taxpayers whose taxable income was up to Rs 5 lakh. However, there was no change brought in the basic exemption limit. The left out middle-class salaried taxpayers may now expect the FM to bring cheer to them by increasing the basic exemption limit from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 3 lakh, as this would benefit even those tax payers who are not eligible for the Rs 12,500 tax rebate. This limit was previously increased from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh in the financial year (FY) 2014-15, i.e. 5 years ago.

Jul 5, 2019 7:41 am (IST)

What Words Are Likely to Reoccur in Sitharaman's Budget? | For Manmohan Singh, they were banking, inflation and jobs. For Yashwant Sinha, Jaswant Singh and P Chidambaram they were human capital, banking and jobs. For Pranab Mukherjee they were inflation, human capital and environment. And for Arun Jaitley, they were jobs, human capital and infrastructure. If you are wondering what we are referring to? These were the most oft-repeated words in the Budget speeches of ex-Finance Ministers since 1991. Any guesses which word could be most repeated in Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget speech today? Apart from the popular terms like jobs and infrastructure, it could be how to make India's a $5 trillion economy.

Jul 5, 2019 7:39 am (IST)

Some of the key highlights of the Economic Survey 2019 tabled in Parliament on July 4 by Nirmala Sitharaman:

1. Pegs FY20 GDP growth at 7%
2. Economy to rebound in FY20; 8% sustained growth needed to achieve $5 trillion target
3. Economy moves to low level of inflation in last five fiscals
4. India must spend $200 billion on infrastructure annually; says harnessing private investment a challenge
5. Calls for raising the retirement age to 70, merge schools as India ages fast
6. Bad loans fall in FY19; capital inflows constrained
7. Calls for new policies to improve water efficiency in farm sector
8. Many states became open defecation free, achieved 100% toilet coverage since launch of Swachh Bharat Mission

Jul 5, 2019 7:37 am (IST)

Economic Survey & Things to Expect from Budget | Speaking on the Economic Survey released a day earlier, Sindhu Bhattacharya, a senior journalist, says that the Survey ticks all the right boxes in exhorting industry to come forward with investments to boost growth, debunking the correlation between increasing investments and job destruction, and explaining why the small and medium enterprises are erroneously thought to be mega job creators, etc.But if the government expects increased capex (capital expenditure) from India Inc., the onus is on it to announce measures to encourage such private capex. Will the finance minister oblige with a fiscal stimulus package in her Budget speech on Friday to encourage private investment?

Jul 5, 2019 7:33 am (IST)

When and Where to Watch Budget 2019 | The Union Budget 2019 which will show the estimated receipts and expenditure of the government for this particular year is all set to be presented on July 5. The Budget 2019 will be presented in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at 11 am. Earlier, this year interim budget was tabled by former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

Jul 5, 2019 7:29 am (IST)

Union Budget for Farmers | The scope of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) was also recently expanded to cover all farmers which would lead to an increase in outlays from the earlier budgeted Rs 75,000 crore to Rs 90,000 crore along with a new pension scheme. At the same time, she has to live up to the relief promised to small taxpayers in the Interim Budget in February. Besides, monsoon has been erratic with a 33 per cent deficit rainfall in June, which has slowed Kharif crop sowing. In an economy that is losing growth momentum, all this bring the tightrope walk of balancing growth with fiscal prudence to the fore.

Jul 5, 2019 7:29 am (IST)

Constraints for Sitharaman | For Sitharaman, the biggest constraining factor is lower-than-expected growth in tax revenues, particularly those of the goods and services tax (GST), something she may look to bridge through aggressive stake sale in PSUs, higher dividend from the RBI, rollover of some FY20 expenditure to FY21, cut back in plan expenditure and increase in off-balance sheet expenditure with portion of subsidies being transferred to state-owned enterprise balance sheet.

Budget 2019 LIVE Updates: From Income Tax Exemption Limit to Fiscal Fillip, Nirmala Sitharaman to Walk the Tightrope Today
File photo of finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

In the run-up to the Budget presentation, several media reports had quoted sources as saying that Sitharaman will take the sops announced in the Interim Budget further by raising the basic tax exemption limit for individual income tax payers to Rs 3 lakh from Rs 2.50 lakh to cover for the inflationary impact over the years.

The Budget is also expected to reward the middle-class by increasing the ability to buy their dream home. The tax deduction limit on home loan interest may be increased to Rs 2.5 lakh a year from the present Rs 2 lakh limit. But this enhanced benefit will come with withdrawal of deduction for interest on second house that was allowed earlier.

Economists at HDFC Bank, the largest private sector lender, however, say investors and the market should not expect any big surprises from the Budget. Citing "time constraint", they said Nirmala Sitharaman's first Budget will "broadly be a replication" of the interim budget, with some action on the election promises and some tweaks on the tax and expenditure figures.

Some believe Nirmala Sitharaman may also give a big push for infrastructure spending, including on roads and railways to drive growth which had slowed to a five-year low of 5.8 per cent in the first three months of 2019 — well below China's 6.4 per cent. The slowdown is also reflected in high-frequency numbers such as IIP and automobile sales numbers.

The economy has also been impacted by slowing trade, rising protectionism, trade conflict between the United States and China, Brexit, US sanctions on Russia, Iran and Venezuela impacted the domestic economy. The sluggishness in the economy has led to expectations of the Budget containing further stimulus measures to boost the growth through new policy initiatives and continued reforms to achieve accelerated growth and increase in employment.

This may be in the form of a combination of capital infusion in the public sector banks, removing the roadblocks that have crept into the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code process, providing liquidity to non-bank financial companies (NBFCs), address the agrarian crisis and step up allocations for infrastructure and social sectors.

But, the combined effect of all these would be that the budget deficit may widen to 3.5 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2019-20 that began on April 1, instead of 3.4 per cent target.

Also, expected for the lower income group is return of a scheme similar to the earlier Rajiv Gandhi Equity Savings Scheme. The RGESS was a tax saving scheme announced in the 2012-2013 Union Budget aimed at first-time retail investors to encourage the flow of savings of small investors in the domestic capital market. The Budget 2019-20 is expected to re-launch the scheme with a new name and additional parameters.

For Sitharaman, the biggest constraining factor is lower-than-expected growth in tax revenues, particularly those of the goods and services tax (GST), something she may look to bridge through aggressive stake sale in PSUs, higher dividend from the RBI, rollover of some FY20 expenditure to FY21, cut back in plan expenditure and increase in off-balance sheet expenditure with portion of subsidies being transferred to state-owned enterprise balance sheet.

The government's welfare measures for individual tax payers and the rural economy is expected to add further stress to its finances. This is expected to be reflected in the Budget that may reset the fiscal deficit target for FY20 again to 3.6 per cent of GDP from earlier Budget estimate of 3.4 per cent. But the roadmap towards fiscal consolidation may be drawn in a way that 3 per cent fiscal deficit is reached in subsequent year.

Besides, monsoon has been erratic with a 33 per cent deficit rainfall in June, which has slowed Kharif crop sowing. In an economy that is losing growth momentum, all this bring the tightrope walk of balancing growth with fiscal prudence to the fore.
