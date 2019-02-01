LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
  • Monthly pension of Rs 3000 for workers of unorganised sector
  • Rs 3 lakh cr recovered from corporate loan defaulters: FM
  • Rashtriya Kamdhenu Ayog for welfare of cows
  • 12 cr farmers to be benefited of minimum income support
  • Rs 6000 per year for farmers who own 2 hectares or less
  • India attracted $239 billion in FDI in last five years
  • Rs 60,000 crore allocated for MGNREGA
  • Contained inflation and restored fiscal balance: FM
  • Finance Minister begins budget 2019 speech
  • Rupee slips by 9 paise to 71.17 against dollar
  • Current account deficit is likely to be 2.5%
  • 2018-19 revised fiscal deficit target at 3.4%
  • Piyush Goyal arrives at Parliament
  • Sensex opens 10 points up, NIFTY gains 15 points
  • BJP restored fiscal sanity, says MP Jayant Sinha
  • 5.4 lakh villages declared as open defecation-free
  • Rs 19,000 cr for rural roads under Gram Sadak Yojana
  • Income support scheme for distressed farmers expected
  • Allocation for MSEMs may increase
  • Reduction of GST expected on electric vehicles
  • Women entrepreneurs may have easier access to loans
  • Banking sector may see correction in liquidity
  • Agrarian sector may see major relief for farmers
  • Middle-class expects relaxation in tax exemption
  • Education sector likely to see increased allocation
Markets Open 100 Points up, Keep Close Eye on Budget 2019 as Govt Likely to Loosen Purse Strings

In today’s interim budget, market participants will keep an eye on whether the budget nudges the fiscal deficit target for the coming year.

News18.com

Updated:February 1, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
Markets Open 100 Points up, Keep Close Eye on Budget 2019 as Govt Likely to Loosen Purse Strings
Representative image.
New Delhi: Markets, in early trade on Friday, opened over 100 points higher compared to last day’s close. Nifty, on the other hand, opened 35 points higher. The Indian rupee also opened higher at Rs 71 per dollar. The rupee’s previous close was 71.08.

At present, the Sensex is running at 36,376.73 points, 0.33% up. Rupee consolidated in a range of 71 and 71.30 ahead of the important announcement of the interim budget.

“In the first half of the session, volatility could be confined to a narrow range but post the interim budget announcement, volatility could increase. But broadly we expect the USD-INR pair to quote in the range of 70.70 and 71.40,” said trading expert Motilal Oswal,

In today’s interim budget, market participants will keep an eye on whether the budget nudges the fiscal deficit target for the coming year.

If the fiscal number is raised higher, the rupee could come under pressure in the later half of the session, it added.

The Union Budget, which is presented each year, is one of the most followed economic events in India, especially for stock market investors.

Finance minister Piyush Goyal will present the sixth and final Budget of the Narendra Modi government for this tenure.

The BSE Sensex has gained 0.52 percent this year so far.

So far, this government has presented five Union budgets since it took over in May 2014 and the Sensex has delivered negative returns on three such occasions, on the day of the budget.

When the BJP-led government presented the full budget for the year 2014-15 on July 10, 2014, the Sensex fell 72 points on the day of the budget.

On the last occasion when the finance minister presented the budget on February 1, 2018, the Sensex lost 58.35 points from the previous day’s close.

The highest gain in the Sensex on a budget day was seen during the Union budget 2015-16 presented on February 28, 2015, when the Sensex ended 517 points up from the previous day close.


S&P BSE SENSEX

36,374.18 +117.49 ( +0.32%)

NIFTY 50

10,864.55 +33.60 ( +0.31%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 165.00 -16.39
Maruti Suzuki 6,871.50 3.47
Jet Airways 260.75 9.54
Axis Bank 717.60 -0.71
Reliance 1,238.25 0.90
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Maruti Suzuki 6,871.50 3.47
Hero Motocorp 2,699.60 3.28
Eicher Motors 19,593.00 3.09
M&M 693.20 1.93
Bharti Airtel 311.50 1.66
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 165.00 -16.39
ICICI Bank 357.45 -1.92
BPCL 340.35 -1.48
JSW Steel 271.00 -1.31
GAIL 327.35 -1.45
