Budget 2019: Sitharaman Announces Setting Up of National Research Foundation; to be Chaired by PM Modi

Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

ASSOCIATE SPONSOR

News18 Budget 2019:Asian Paint
News18 Budget 2019:Mutual Fund

Budget Highlights

  • Paan Masala
  • Cigars
  • Imported Platinum
  • Imported Split ACs
  • Chewing Tobacco
  • Cigarettes
  • Tiles
  • Vinyl Flooring
  • Imported Books
  • Imported Defence Equipment
  • Metal Fittings
  • Cashews
  • Digital Cameras
  • Silver
  • Gold
  • Diesel
  • Petrol
  • No Change in Income Tax Slabs, Surcharge Increased
  • 2% TDS on Cash Withdrawal Above 1 cr in a Year
  • PAN and Aadhaar Interchangeable for Filing IT Return
  • Additional Deduction of 1.5L on Interest on Loans for Affordable Housing
  • Start-ups Will Not Be Subject To Scrutiny By I-T Dept
  • IT Deduction of 1.5 lakh on Interest on Loans on Electrical Vehicles
  • New Target of Rs 1,05,000 cr for Disinvestment
  • 1 Lakh Loan for Women
  • RBI to take over as HFC regulator from NHB
  • Rs 70,000 cr for PSU banks to Boost Capital
  • 17 Iconic Tourism Sites to be Developed
  • Aadhaar for NRIs with Indian Passports
  • Streamline Labour Laws to 4 Labour Codes
  • Focus on AI, Virtual Reality and Big Data
  • Appoint Higher Education Commissioner
  • National Education Policy
  • Expand Swachh Bharat
  • 'Har Ghar Jal' Under Jal Jivan Mission
  • Increase Min Public Shareholding from 25% to 35%
  • Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna
  • Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna for Housing
  • Pradhan Mantri Matsyasampada Scheme for Fisheries
  • Strengthen Gramin Bharat - Rural India
  • 100% FDI in Insurance Intermediaries
  • 'Propose a Global Investors Meet'
  • UDAY to be Re-examained, New Package for Power Sector Tariffs
  • Pradhan Mantri Man Dhan Scheme for Retailers
  • Blueprint for Highways, Regional Airports, Gas and Water Grids
  • Public-Private Partnership for Railways
  • Projects 'Bharatmala' and 'Sagarmala' for Infrastructure
  • 'Economy to Reach 3 Trillion This Year': FM
»
2-min read

Budget 2019: Sitharaman Announces Setting Up of National Research Foundation; to be Chaired by PM Modi

India has potential to become education hub, Nirmala Sitharaman said while proposing Study in India programme to attract foreign students.

News18.com

Updated:July 5, 2019, 2:26 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Budget 2019: Sitharaman Announces Setting Up of National Research Foundation; to be Chaired by PM Modi
File photo of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
Loading...

New Delhi: Presenting the first budget of the Narendra Modi government, the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced setting up of National Research Foundation (NRF) to fund, coordinate and promote research in the country.

RATE The Budget

NRF will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and co-chaired by Principal Scientific Advisor, Government of India. “It proposes better governance systems and focus on research & innovation. Propose to set up a new national research foundation. Funds available in all ministries will be integrated under NRF,” Sitharaman said in her maiden Budget speech.

She also committed to bringing out the New Education policy. “NEP to be brought in to transform India educational system, major changes in higher as well as school system to be brought in,” said the FM. The NRF is also one of the recommendations in the New Education Policy 2019.

India has potential to become education hub, Sitharaman said, while proposing ‘Study in India’ programme to attract foreign students.

The new foundation will aim to build “comprehensive collaborative mechanism between the Central and State governments, public agencies, research organisations, education institutions and industries.”

It will enable centralised funding and outcome monitoring mechanism, thus ensuring “coordinated research and innovation efforts, especially in problems areas critical for India and also globally relevant”.

The NRF has been proposed to correct the deficit in research. As per a data released by the central government, India’s research and innovation investment vis-a-vis global standards in terms of percentage of GDP is quite less (0.68%) in comparison to United States (2.8%), China (2.1%), Israel (4.3%) and South Korea (4.2%).

“If India aims to emerge as a global research and innovation hub, apart from just increasing the funding, we also need to have a central systematic mechanism to fund and monitor research and innovation outcomes, especially in the fields of national importance,” said the statement from the ministry.

The NRF is expected to focus on promoting and funding multi-disciplinary, multi-institutional, multi-investigator led research by having a robust industry-academia collaboration.

And to facilitate the linkage of national labs to local universities and educational institutions for creating new knowledge ecosystems. “NRF will undertake comprehensive initiatives for building high-quality human-resources, comparable to the global best with a good understanding of research and innovation methods, trained in critical-thinking abilities and daring to think out-of-the-box,” said statement from the ministry.

It also aims to remove current obstacles in creation a global quality research and innovation ecosystem by providing a reliable, merit-based peer-reviewed research funding thus helping in nurturing the culture of research and innovation in the country.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,627.98 -280.08 ( -0.70%)

NIFTY 50

11,850.25 -96.50 ( -0.81%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 90.95 -5.51
Indiabulls Hsg 725.50 3.08
ITC 280.05 0.86
SBI 370.85 0.94
UPL 675.55 -3.26
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 2,158.70 -3.74
Indiabulls Hsg 725.95 3.13
Westlife Dev 304.75 -0.47
Yes Bank 91.05 -5.40
Natco Pharma 536.00 0.68
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 725.50 3.08
IndusInd Bank 1,529.10 2.41
Bharti Infratel 266.65 1.35
Bharti Airtel 367.45 1.30
Kotak Mahindra 1,515.00 1.15
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,530.00 2.43
Bharti Airtel 367.25 1.28
Kotak Mahindra 1,514.95 1.15
SBI 370.20 0.79
HUL 1,805.45 0.74
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 90.95 -5.51
NTPC 137.20 -4.36
TCS 2,158.75 -3.74
Vedanta 164.80 -3.65
Hindalco 200.00 -3.33
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 91.05 -5.40
NTPC 137.20 -4.29
Vedanta 164.80 -3.68
TCS 2,158.70 -3.74
ONGC 161.70 -3.23
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram