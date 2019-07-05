Take the pledge to vote

Budget Highlights

  • Paan Masala
  • Cigars
  • Imported Platinum
  • Imported Split ACs
  • Chewing Tobacco
  • Cigarettes
  • Tiles
  • Vinyl Flooring
  • Imported Books
  • Imported Defence Equipment
  • Metal Fittings
  • Cashews
  • Digital Cameras
  • Silver
  • Gold
  • Diesel
  • Petrol
  • No Change in Income Tax Slabs, Surcharge Increased
  • 2% TDS on Cash Withdrawal Above 1 cr in a Year
  • PAN and Aadhaar Interchangeable for Filing IT Return
  • Additional Deduction of 1.5L on Interest on Loans for Affordable Housing
  • Start-ups Will Not Be Subject To Scrutiny By I-T Dept
  • IT Deduction of 1.5 lakh on Interest on Loans on Electrical Vehicles
  • New Target of Rs 1,05,000 cr for Disinvestment
  • 1 Lakh Loan for Women
  • RBI to take over as HFC regulator from NHB
  • Rs 70,000 cr for PSU banks to Boost Capital
  • 17 Iconic Tourism Sites to be Developed
  • Aadhaar for NRIs with Indian Passports
  • Streamline Labour Laws to 4 Labour Codes
  • Focus on AI, Virtual Reality and Big Data
  • Appoint Higher Education Commissioner
  • National Education Policy
  • Expand Swachh Bharat
  • 'Har Ghar Jal' Under Jal Jivan Mission
  • Increase Min Public Shareholding from 25% to 35%
  • Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna
  • Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna for Housing
  • Pradhan Mantri Matsyasampada Scheme for Fisheries
  • Strengthen Gramin Bharat - Rural India
  • 100% FDI in Insurance Intermediaries
  • 'Propose a Global Investors Meet'
  • UDAY to be Re-examained, New Package for Power Sector Tariffs
  • Pradhan Mantri Man Dhan Scheme for Retailers
  • Blueprint for Highways, Regional Airports, Gas and Water Grids
  • Public-Private Partnership for Railways
  • Projects 'Bharatmala' and 'Sagarmala' for Infrastructure
  • 'Economy to Reach 3 Trillion This Year': FM
Budget 2019: Nirmala Sitharaman Proposes 100% FDI for Insurance Intermediaries

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has proposed to increase the current Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) limit for the insurance intermediaries from the current 49% to 100%.

News18.com

Updated:July 5, 2019, 2:23 PM IST
Budget 2019: Nirmala Sitharaman Proposes 100% FDI for Insurance Intermediaries
File photo of finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has proposed to increase the current Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) limit for the insurance intermediaries from the current 49% to 100%.

Insurance intermediaries include insurance brokers, insurance repositories, third-party administrators as well as web aggregators like Policybazaar. Several foreign companies like Marsh and JLT are present in the insurance broking space.

Presenting her maiden budget, Sitharaman said the government was also looking into the possibility of hiking the FDI limit in the insurance companies. However, she did not indicate the new cap that the government was considering. Nevertheless, there were indications that the Narendra Modi-led government had been in favour of a 74 percent FDI cap for insurance companies.

The Insurance Act (Amendment) Act 2015 increased the FDI cap in the insurance sector to 49 per cent from 26 per cent amid stiff protests from opposition parties who raised concerns about foreign entities controlling the Indian insurance sector.

The government has been considering 100 per cent FDI in insurance intermediaries for the past two years. The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority was also in favour of 100 per cent FDI for insurance intermediaries.

