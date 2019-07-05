Budget 2019: Nirmala Sitharaman Proposes Increase of Minimum Public Shareholding to 35%

Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

ASSOCIATE SPONSOR

News18 Budget 2019:Asian Paint
News18 Budget 2019:Mutual Fund

Budget Highlights

  • 1 Lakh Loan for Women- Mudra Yojna
  • RBI to take over as HFC regulator from NHB
  • Rs 70,000 cr for PSU banks to Boost Capital
  • 17 Iconic Tourism Sites to be Developed
  • Aadhar for NRIs with Indian Passports
  • Streamline Labour Laws to 4 Labour Codes
  • Focus on AI, Virtual Reality and Big Data
  • Appoint Higher Education Commissioner
  • National Education Policy
  • Expand Swachh Bharat
  • 'Har Ghar Jal' Under Jal Jivan Mission
  • Increase Min Public Shareholding from 25% to 35%
  • Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna
  • Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna for Housing
  • Pradhan Mantri Matsyasampada Scheme for Fisheries
  • Strengthen Gramin Bharat - Rural India
  • 100% FDI in Insurance Intermediaries
  • 'Propose a Global Investors Meet'
  • UDAY to be Re-examained, New Package for Power Sector Tariffs
  • Pradhan Mantri Man Dhan Scheme for Retailers
  • Blueprint for Highways, Regional Airports, Gas and Water Grids
  • Public-Private Partnership for Railways
  • Projects 'Bharatmala' and 'Sagarmala' for Infrastructure
  • 'Economy to Reach 3 Trillion This Year': FM
»
1-min read

Budget 2019: Nirmala Sitharaman Proposes Increase of Minimum Public Shareholding to 35%

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also said Electronic Fundraising Platform, a social stock exchange, will be set up to list social enterprises and voluntary organisations working for social welfare objectives.

PTI

Updated:July 5, 2019, 12:31 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Budget 2019: Nirmala Sitharaman Proposes Increase of Minimum Public Shareholding to 35%
Image for representation.
Loading...

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Friday said the time is right to consider increasing minimum public shareholding from 25 per cent to 35 per cent.

RATE The Budget

Presenting her maiden Union Budget, Sitharaman said the government has already written to Sebi regarding the matter.

She also said Electronic Fundraising Platform, a social stock exchange, will be set up to list social enterprises and voluntary organisations working for social welfare objectives.

Stressing that the government keeps villages, the poor and farmers at centrestage in every programme, she said every single rural family, except those unwilling to take connection, will have an electricity, LPG connection by 2022.

Free LPG scheme, electricity connection has transformed rural India, Sitharaman said.

She also said time taken to complete construction of houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana has been cut to 114 days from 314 days in 2015-16 due to use of Direct Benefit Transfer platform and technology.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,879.40 -28.66 ( -0.07%)

NIFTY 50

11,930.10 -16.65 ( -0.14%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 92.45 -3.95
Indiabulls Hsg 713.30 1.34
UPL 681.25 -2.45
SBI 372.20 1.31
Larsen 1,573.70 0.13
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Westlife Dev 307.60 0.46
Natco Pharma 531.75 -0.12
Yes Bank 92.55 -3.84
Indiabulls Hsg 724.05 2.86
Cholamandalam 463.40 -0.23
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 723.85 2.84
Bharti Infratel 267.70 1.75
IndusInd Bank 1,488.70 -0.29
Kotak Mahindra 1,516.25 1.23
SBI 372.20 1.31
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,519.10 1.70
Kotak Mahindra 1,516.80 1.27
SBI 372.20 1.33
HUL 1,807.80 0.87
Bharti Airtel 365.50 0.80
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 92.45 -3.95
ONGC 161.90 -3.11
Wipro 276.90 -2.45
TCS 2,189.80 -2.36
IOC 152.80 -2.40
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 92.55 -3.84
ONGC 162.05 -3.02
Vedanta 167.45 -2.13
TCS 2,237.00 -0.25
NTPC 140.45 -2.02
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram