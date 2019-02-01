LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Budget Highlights

  • Sensex up after budget announcement
  • No TDS on bank, post office interest up to Rs 40,000
  • 12 cr farmers to get Rs 500/month directly in bank accounts
  • 26 weeks of maternity leave
  • Rs 76,800 crore allocated for welfare of SCs/STs
  • TDS threshold on rental income raised from Rs 1.8 lakh to 2.4 lakh
  • Income tax will be levied on second self-occupied house
  • India to become $5 trillion ecomony in 5 yrs
  • Allocation to North East region increased by 21% to Rs 58,166 cr
  • 1 lakh digital villages to be created in next five years
  • Mobile consumption data has risen by 50 times
  • No change in direct tax slabs
  • 27 km of highways built each day
  • Defence budget increases to Rs 3 lakh crore
  • Rs 19,000 cr for construction of rural roads
  • Gratuity limit increased from 10 lakh to 30 lakh rupees
  • Monthly pension of Rs 3000 for workers of unorganised sector
  • Rs 3 lakh cr recovered from corporate loan defaulters: FM
  • Rashtriya Kamdhenu Ayog for welfare of cows
  • 12 cr farmers to be benefited of minimum income support
  • Rs 6000 per year for farmers who own 2 hectares or less
  • India attracted $239 billion in FDI in last five years
  • Rs 60,000 crore allocated for MGNREGA
  • Contained inflation and restored fiscal balance: FM
  • Rupee slips by 9 paise to 71.17 against dollar
  • Current account deficit is likely to be 2.5%
  • 2018-19 revised fiscal deficit target at 3.4%
  • 5.4 lakh villages declared as open defecation-free
  • Rs 19,000 cr for rural roads under Gram Sadak Yojana
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Budget 2019: No Change in Lokpal Budget Allocation of Rs 4.29 Crore

The amount, which has not been changed for the next fiscal, is meant for establishment and construction-related expenditure for the Lokpal, it said.

PTI

Updated:February 1, 2019, 2:15 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Budget 2019: No Change in Lokpal Budget Allocation of Rs 4.29 Crore
Image credits: LSTV
New Delhi: There has been no change in the current fiscal's allocation of Rs 4.29 crore for anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal during 2019-20, whereas outlay for the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has been proposed to be marginally increased, according to the interim budget presented on Friday by Finance Minister Piyush Goyal.

The Lokpal, which is yet to be set up, was given Rs 4.29 crore for 2018-19.

The amount, which has not been changed for the next fiscal, is meant for establishment and construction-related expenditure for the Lokpal, it said.

The Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, 2013, provides for the establishment of Lokpal for the Union and Lokayuktas for the states to inquire into allegations of corruption against public functionaries.

The CVC has been allocated Rs 35.5 crore for the next fiscal, up from the revised estimate of Rs 34 crore allocated for 2018-19.

The 2019-20 outlay for the CVC is to meet its secretariat expenditure.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

36,486.22 +229.53 ( +0.63%)

NIFTY 50

10,897.45 +66.50 ( +0.61%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Maruti Suzuki 6,957.95 4.77
SBI 284.00 -3.29
Vedanta 162.30 -17.76
Yes Bank 185.55 -4.40
Reliance 1,252.90 2.10
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 717.05 -0.82
Maruti Suzuki 6,965.00 5.08
SBI 284.05 -3.17
Yes Bank 185.50 -4.53
GRUH Finance 212.25 1.97
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Hero Motocorp 2,810.05 7.50
Maruti Suzuki 6,957.95 4.77
Eicher Motors 19,653.05 3.41
HCL Tech 1,040.00 3.46
Asian Paints 1,457.85 3.20
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Hero Motocorp 2,814.15 7.74
Maruti Suzuki 6,965.00 5.08
HCL Tech 1,039.15 3.38
Asian Paints 1,457.50 3.17
Bajaj Finance 2,625.15 2.13
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 162.30 -17.76
Zee Entertain 351.85 -7.46
Yes Bank 185.50 -4.43
SBI 284.40 -3.15
ICICI Bank 354.30 -2.79
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 162.60 -17.67
Yes Bank 185.50 -4.53
SBI 284.05 -3.17
ICICI Bank 354.15 -2.77
Coal India 222.90 -1.00
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram