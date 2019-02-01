English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
Budget 2019: No Change in Lokpal Budget Allocation of Rs 4.29 Crore
Image credits: LSTV
New Delhi: There has been no change in the current fiscal's allocation of Rs 4.29 crore for anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal during 2019-20, whereas outlay for the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has been proposed to be marginally increased, according to the interim budget presented on Friday by Finance Minister Piyush Goyal.
The Lokpal, which is yet to be set up, was given Rs 4.29 crore for 2018-19.
The Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, 2013, provides for the establishment of Lokpal for the Union and Lokayuktas for the states to inquire into allegations of corruption against public functionaries.
The CVC has been allocated Rs 35.5 crore for the next fiscal, up from the revised estimate of Rs 34 crore allocated for 2018-19.
The 2019-20 outlay for the CVC is to meet its secretariat expenditure.
