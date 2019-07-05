English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget 2019: Now, PAN, Aadhaar Interchangeable for Filing of IT Returns
Presenting the first budget of the Modi government in its second term, Sitharaman also said Aadhaar card for NRIs with Indian passports will be issued after their arrival in India.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Friday said PAN and Aadhaar have been made interchangeable, allowing those who do not have PAN to file income tax returns.
Presenting the first budget of the Modi government in its second term, Sitharaman said Aadhaar card for NRIs with Indian passports will be issued after their arrival in India, without waiting for the mandatory 180 days.
Sitharaman said with a view to incentivising investment in GIFT City, the government proposes several tax benefits.
