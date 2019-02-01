Budget 2019: Piyush Goyal Proposes to Raise Exemption Limit. Calculate Your Income Tax Here

: Delivering the budget speech 2019, Finance Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said the government proposes to raise the income tax exemption limit to Rs 5 lakh but left the implementation to the next government. With an eye on upcoming general elections, he also proposed to raise the standard deduction to Rs 50,000.The proposal will benefit 3 crore middle-class tax payers, Goyal said while unveiling the Budget proposals for 2019-20. Doubling the threshold exemption limit will increase the burden on the exchequer by Rs 18,500 crore.If an individual invests in the specified tax saving schemes of the government, the effective tax-free income limit will be Rs 6.5 lakh a year, while it may go further up with additional avenues like NPS, medical insurance and home loan interest payment.Calculate your income tax here:*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.