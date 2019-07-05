Take the pledge to vote

Budget Highlights

  • Set Top Box
  • Imported Wool Fiber
  • Paan Masala
  • Cigars
  • Imported Platinum
  • Imported Split ACs
  • Chewing Tobacco
  • Cigarettes
  • Tiles
  • Vinyl Flooring
  • Imported Books
  • Imported Defence Equipment
  • Metal Fittings
  • Cashews
  • Digital Cameras
  • Silver
  • Gold
  • Diesel
  • Petrol
  • No Change in Income Tax Slabs, Surcharge Increased
  • 2% TDS on Cash Withdrawal Above 1 cr in a Year
  • PAN and Aadhaar Interchangeable for Filing IT Return
  • Additional Deduction of 1.5L on Interest on Loans for Affordable Housing
  • Start-ups Will Not Be Subject To Scrutiny By I-T Dept
  • IT Deduction of 1.5 lakh on Interest on Loans on Electrical Vehicles
  • New Target of Rs 1,05,000 cr for Disinvestment
  • 1 Lakh Loan for Women
  • RBI to take over as HFC regulator from NHB
  • Rs 70,000 cr for PSU banks to Boost Capital
  • 17 Iconic Tourism Sites to be Developed
  • Aadhaar for NRIs with Indian Passports
  • Streamline Labour Laws to 4 Labour Codes
  • Focus on AI, Virtual Reality and Big Data
  • Appoint Higher Education Commissioner
  • National Education Policy
  • Expand Swachh Bharat
  • 'Har Ghar Jal' Under Jal Jivan Mission
  • Increase Min Public Shareholding from 25% to 35%
  • Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna
  • Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna for Housing
  • Pradhan Mantri Matsyasampada Scheme for Fisheries
  • Strengthen Gramin Bharat - Rural India
  • 100% FDI in Insurance Intermediaries
  • 'Propose a Global Investors Meet'
  • UDAY to be Re-examained, New Package for Power Sector Tariffs
  • Pradhan Mantri Man Dhan Scheme for Retailers
  • Blueprint for Highways, Regional Airports, Gas and Water Grids
  • Public-Private Partnership for Railways
  • Projects 'Bharatmala' and 'Sagarmala' for Infrastructure
  • 'Economy to Reach 3 Trillion This Year': FM
»
1-min read

PM Modi Hails Citizen Friendly, 'Green' Budget, Says Govt's Policies Will Empower Downtrodden

Addressing the country after the presentation of Union Budget, PM Narendra Modi said the downtrodden would be turned into a 'power house' for the development of the country.

PTI

Updated:July 5, 2019, 2:37 PM IST
PM Modi Hails Citizen Friendly, 'Green' Budget, Says Govt's Policies Will Empower Downtrodden
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the country after the presentation of the Union Budget. (Twitter/ANI)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday described the Union Budget as citizen friendly, development friendly and future oriented, and one which will empower the poor and provide better future to the youth.

Terming the Budget a "green budget", he said it focuses on the environment and pitches for green and clean energy.

In a televised address after the Union Budget was tabled in Parliament, Modi said the policies of the government will empower the downtrodden and turn them into a "power house" for the development of the country. He said the Budget underlines structural reforms in the agricultural sector and has a roadmap to transform the farm sector and doubling farmers' income.

S&P BSE SENSEX

39,550.36 -357.70 ( -0.90%)

NIFTY 50

11,828.70 -118.05 ( -0.99%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 90.50 -5.97
Indiabulls Hsg 725.65 3.10
ITC 280.00 0.85
SBI 369.95 0.69
UPL 669.05 -4.20
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 2,144.00 -4.40
Indiabulls Hsg 725.55 3.07
Westlife Dev 298.00 -2.68
Yes Bank 90.45 -6.03
Natco Pharma 536.00 0.68
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 725.65 3.10
IndusInd Bank 1,525.85 2.19
Kotak Mahindra 1,513.50 1.05
Bharti Airtel 366.25 0.96
Bharti Infratel 265.10 0.76
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,526.60 2.20
Kotak Mahindra 1,513.95 1.08
Bharti Airtel 366.25 1.01
ITC 279.95 0.81
HUL 1,800.00 0.44
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 90.50 -5.97
NTPC 137.10 -4.43
TCS 2,144.50 -4.38
UPL 679.95 -2.63
Vedanta 164.55 -3.80
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 90.45 -6.03
NTPC 137.15 -4.33
TCS 2,144.00 -4.40
Vedanta 164.55 -3.83
Coal India 243.45 -3.09
