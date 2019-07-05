English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PM Modi Hails Citizen Friendly, 'Green' Budget, Says Govt's Policies Will Empower Downtrodden
Addressing the country after the presentation of Union Budget, PM Narendra Modi said the downtrodden would be turned into a 'power house' for the development of the country.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the country after the presentation of the Union Budget. (Twitter/ANI)
Loading...
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday described the Union Budget as citizen friendly, development friendly and future oriented, and one which will empower the poor and provide better future to the youth.
Terming the Budget a "green budget", he said it focuses on the environment and pitches for green and clean energy.
In a televised address after the Union Budget was tabled in Parliament, Modi said the policies of the government will empower the downtrodden and turn them into a "power house" for the development of the country. He said the Budget underlines structural reforms in the agricultural sector and has a roadmap to transform the farm sector and doubling farmers' income.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|90.50
|-5.97
|Indiabulls Hsg
|725.65
|3.10
|ITC
|280.00
|0.85
|SBI
|369.95
|0.69
|UPL
|669.05
|-4.20
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|2,144.00
|-4.40
|Indiabulls Hsg
|725.55
|3.07
|Westlife Dev
|298.00
|-2.68
|Yes Bank
|90.45
|-6.03
|Natco Pharma
|536.00
|0.68
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|725.65
|3.10
|IndusInd Bank
|1,525.85
|2.19
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,513.50
|1.05
|Bharti Airtel
|366.25
|0.96
|Bharti Infratel
|265.10
|0.76
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,526.60
|2.20
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,513.95
|1.08
|Bharti Airtel
|366.25
|1.01
|ITC
|279.95
|0.81
|HUL
|1,800.00
|0.44
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|90.50
|-5.97
|NTPC
|137.10
|-4.43
|TCS
|2,144.50
|-4.38
|UPL
|679.95
|-2.63
|Vedanta
|164.55
|-3.80
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|90.45
|-6.03
|NTPC
|137.15
|-4.33
|TCS
|2,144.00
|-4.40
|Vedanta
|164.55
|-3.83
|Coal India
|243.45
|-3.09
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Lovely' Malaika Arora and 'Ghar ka Baccha' Arjun Kapoor Meet Rishi and Neetu in NYC
- Gigi Hadid Flaunts Colossal Purple Bow at Valentino's Colourful Catwalk
- ICC World Cup 2019 | How India Can Face Pakistan In The Semi-Finals
- Scientists to Sail Into the Arctic, and Trap Themselves In the Ice For a Year
- Hardik Pandya and Co Make the Most of Rare Free Day in Leeds
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results