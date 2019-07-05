Budget 2019: Read Full Text of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget Speech
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2019 in Parliament on Friday, announcing quick Aadhaar for NRIs on arrival in India, public-private partnership in railways and a Re 1 per litre cess on petrol and diesel.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur outside the Ministry of Finance in New Delhi. (Image: AFP)
In her maiden Budget presented on Friday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced quick Aadhaar for NRIs on arrival in India, public-private partnership in railways, commercialisation of space ventures under ISRO, plans to expand FDI in aviation and insurance and allowing social enterprises to list on stock exchange. In a major move, Sitharaman said the regulation of housing finance companies will move from National Housing Bank (NHB) to the RBI.
The Union Budget 2019, however, did not bring cheer to the middle class as income tax slabs remained unchanged. The government also levied a Re 1 per litre cess on petrol and diesel as well as increased import duty on gold and precious metals from 10 per cent to 12.5 per cent.
Promoting the purchase of e-vehicles, Sitharaman announced additional income tax deduction of Rs 1.5 lakh on interest paid on loans taken for e-vehicles. Sitharaman also announced additional Rs 1.5 lakh deduction in interest paid for affordable housing loans till March 2020. To encourage a digital economy, 2% TDS will be levied on cash withdrawals over Rs 1 crore in a year from one bank account.
Read the full text of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s speech here:
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|90.35
|-6.13
|Indiabulls Hsg
|731.25
|3.89
|ITC
|280.30
|0.95
|SBI
|370.80
|0.93
|UPL
|669.55
|-4.12
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|2,144.80
|-4.36
|Indiabulls Hsg
|731.35
|3.89
|Yes Bank
|90.35
|-6.13
|Westlife Dev
|294.95
|-3.67
|Natco Pharma
|536.00
|0.68
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|731.65
|3.95
|IndusInd Bank
|1,532.00
|2.61
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,515.70
|1.20
|Bharti Airtel
|366.60
|1.06
|ITC
|280.20
|0.92
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,531.55
|2.53
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,515.80
|1.20
|Bharti Airtel
|366.35
|1.03
|ITC
|280.20
|0.90
|SBI
|370.30
|0.82
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|90.40
|-6.08
|TCS
|2,143.65
|-4.41
|UPL
|669.55
|-4.12
|NTPC
|137.15
|-4.39
|Wipro
|272.60
|-3.96
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|90.35
|-6.13
|TCS
|2,144.80
|-4.36
|NTPC
|137.25
|-4.26
|Vedanta
|165.00
|-3.57
|Sun Pharma
|379.75
|-3.15
Live TV
Recommended For You
- WhatsApp Fake Messages Asking Users to Pay Money if They Want to Continue Using the App
- Spider-Man Far From Home Earns Rs 12.10 Crore In India on Day 1, Set for Better Weekend
- ICC World Cup 2019 | How India Can Face Pakistan In The Semi-Finals
- Union Budget 2019: Expectations and Recommendations of Indian Automobile Industry
- Hardik Pandya and Co Make the Most of Rare Free Day in Leeds
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s