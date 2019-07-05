Budget 2019: Read Full Text of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget Speech

Take the pledge to vote

Budget Highlights

  • Ceramic Products
  • Imported Parts of e-Vehicles
  • CCTV
  • Set Top Box
  • Imported Wool Fiber
  • Paan Masala
  • Cigars
  • Imported Platinum
  • Imported Split ACs
  • Chewing Tobacco
  • Cigarettes
  • Tiles
  • Vinyl Flooring
  • Imported Books
  • Imported Defence Equipment
  • Metal Fittings
  • Cashews
  • Digital Cameras
  • Silver
  • Gold
  • Diesel
  • Petrol
  • No Change in Income Tax Slabs, Surcharge Increased
  • 2% TDS on Cash Withdrawal Above 1 cr in a Year
  • PAN and Aadhaar Interchangeable for Filing IT Return
  • Additional Deduction of 1.5L on Interest on Loans for Affordable Housing
  • Start-ups Will Not Be Subject To Scrutiny By I-T Dept
  • IT Deduction of 1.5 lakh on Interest on Loans on Electrical Vehicles
  • New Target of Rs 1,05,000 cr for Disinvestment
  • 1 Lakh Loan for Women
  • RBI to take over as HFC regulator from NHB
  • Rs 70,000 cr for PSU banks to Boost Capital
  • 17 Iconic Tourism Sites to be Developed
  • Aadhaar for NRIs with Indian Passports
  • Streamline Labour Laws to 4 Labour Codes
  • Focus on AI, Virtual Reality and Big Data
  • Appoint Higher Education Commissioner
  • National Education Policy
  • Expand Swachh Bharat
  • 'Har Ghar Jal' Under Jal Jivan Mission
  • Increase Min Public Shareholding from 25% to 35%
  • Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna
  • Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna for Housing
  • Pradhan Mantri Matsyasampada Scheme for Fisheries
  • Strengthen Gramin Bharat - Rural India
  • 100% FDI in Insurance Intermediaries
  • 'Propose a Global Investors Meet'
  • UDAY to be Re-examained, New Package for Power Sector Tariffs
  • Pradhan Mantri Man Dhan Scheme for Retailers
  • Blueprint for Highways, Regional Airports, Gas and Water Grids
  • Public-Private Partnership for Railways
  • Projects 'Bharatmala' and 'Sagarmala' for Infrastructure
  • 'Economy to Reach 3 Trillion This Year': FM
1-min read

Budget 2019: Read Full Text of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget Speech

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2019 in Parliament on Friday, announcing quick Aadhaar for NRIs on arrival in India, public-private partnership in railways and a Re 1 per litre cess on petrol and diesel.

News18.com

Updated:July 5, 2019, 2:14 PM IST
Budget 2019: Read Full Text of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget Speech
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur outside the Ministry of Finance in New Delhi. (Image: AFP)
In her maiden Budget presented on Friday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced quick Aadhaar for NRIs on arrival in India, public-private partnership in railways, commercialisation of space ventures under ISRO, plans to expand FDI in aviation and insurance and allowing social enterprises to list on stock exchange. In a major move, Sitharaman said the regulation of housing finance companies will move from National Housing Bank (NHB) to the RBI.

RATE The Budget

The Union Budget 2019, however, did not bring cheer to the middle class as income tax slabs remained unchanged. The government also levied a Re 1 per litre cess on petrol and diesel as well as increased import duty on gold and precious metals from 10 per cent to 12.5 per cent.

Promoting the purchase of e-vehicles, Sitharaman announced additional income tax deduction of Rs 1.5 lakh on interest paid on loans taken for e-vehicles. Sitharaman also announced additional Rs 1.5 lakh deduction in interest paid for affordable housing loans till March 2020. To encourage a digital economy, 2% TDS will be levied on cash withdrawals over Rs 1 crore in a year from one bank account.

Read the full text of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s speech here:

