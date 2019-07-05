Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

ASSOCIATE SPONSOR

News18 Budget 2019:Asian Paint
News18 Budget 2019:Mutual Fund

Budget Highlights

  • Ceramic Products
  • Imported Parts of e-Vehicles
  • CCTV
  • Set Top Box
  • Imported Wool Fiber
  • Paan Masala
  • Cigars
  • Imported Platinum
  • Imported Split ACs
  • Chewing Tobacco
  • Cigarettes
  • Tiles
  • Vinyl Flooring
  • Imported Books
  • Imported Defence Equipment
  • Metal Fittings
  • Cashews
  • Digital Cameras
  • Silver
  • Gold
  • Diesel
  • Petrol
  • No Change in Income Tax Slabs, Surcharge Increased
  • 2% TDS on Cash Withdrawal Above 1 cr in a Year
  • PAN and Aadhaar Interchangeable for Filing IT Return
  • Additional Deduction of 1.5L on Interest on Loans for Affordable Housing
  • Start-ups Will Not Be Subject To Scrutiny By I-T Dept
  • IT Deduction of 1.5 lakh on Interest on Loans on Electrical Vehicles
  • New Target of Rs 1,05,000 cr for Disinvestment
  • 1 Lakh Loan for Women
  • RBI to take over as HFC regulator from NHB
  • Rs 70,000 cr for PSU banks to Boost Capital
  • 17 Iconic Tourism Sites to be Developed
  • Aadhaar for NRIs with Indian Passports
  • Streamline Labour Laws to 4 Labour Codes
  • Focus on AI, Virtual Reality and Big Data
  • Appoint Higher Education Commissioner
  • National Education Policy
  • Expand Swachh Bharat
  • 'Har Ghar Jal' Under Jal Jivan Mission
  • Increase Min Public Shareholding from 25% to 35%
  • Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna
  • Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna for Housing
  • Pradhan Mantri Matsyasampada Scheme for Fisheries
  • Strengthen Gramin Bharat - Rural India
  • 100% FDI in Insurance Intermediaries
  • 'Propose a Global Investors Meet'
  • UDAY to be Re-examained, New Package for Power Sector Tariffs
  • Pradhan Mantri Man Dhan Scheme for Retailers
  • Blueprint for Highways, Regional Airports, Gas and Water Grids
  • Public-Private Partnership for Railways
  • Projects 'Bharatmala' and 'Sagarmala' for Infrastructure
  • 'Economy to Reach 3 Trillion This Year': FM
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Budget 2019: SEBI Asked to Look at Hiking Companies' Minumum Public Shareholding

This proposal, raising minimum public shareholding level in listed companies to 35 per cent, is aimed at increasing liquidity in the stock markets.

IANS

Updated:July 5, 2019, 2:19 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Budget 2019: SEBI Asked to Look at Hiking Companies' Minumum Public Shareholding
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).
Loading...

New Delhi: The government has asked market regulator SEBI to look at raising the minimum public shareholding level in listed companies to 35 per cent from the current 25 per cent, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday.

RATE The Budget

Presenting the Union Budget 2019-20 in Parliament, Sitharaman said, "We have asked SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India) to examinine raising the minimum public shareholding to 35 per cent from the current 25 per cent." Once tasked, SEBI will have to give a time frame for this to the companies.

This proposal is aimed at increasing liquidity in the stock markets and reduce share price manipulation. While the Indian market has largely been promoter-driven, a mandatory increase in public shareholding will help deepening of the bourses.

At the same time, such a move will help in tighter corporate governance, which has been slipping as evident from many recent cases. With disclosures being mandatory, such a move will also help protect investors and improve the corporate governance.

Moreover, increase in the minimum public shareholding will bring in more liquidity and close off the avenues for price manipulation.

On the other hand, such a move will affect public sector banks (PSBs) in many of which the government shareholding is even higher than SEBI's current limit of 75 per cent. Repeated recapitalisation of PSBs in recent times has pushed up the government stake in state-run banks.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,638.62 -269.44 ( -0.68%)

NIFTY 50

11,855.00 -91.75 ( -0.77%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 89.60 -6.91
Indiabulls Hsg 729.85 3.69
SBI 372.50 1.39
ITC 280.20 0.92
UPL 670.60 -3.97
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 2,155.00 -3.91
Yes Bank 89.60 -6.91
Indiabulls Hsg 729.50 3.63
Westlife Dev 295.00 -3.66
Natco Pharma 536.00 0.68
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 729.85 3.69
IndusInd Bank 1,533.05 2.68
Kotak Mahindra 1,516.60 1.26
SBI 372.40 1.36
Bharti Infratel 265.80 1.03
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,534.00 2.69
Kotak Mahindra 1,517.45 1.31
SBI 372.15 1.32
Bharti Airtel 365.95 0.92
ITC 280.15 0.88
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 89.60 -6.91
NTPC 137.50 -4.15
TCS 2,155.00 -3.91
Wipro 272.85 -3.88
UPL 670.60 -3.97
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 89.60 -6.91
NTPC 137.50 -4.08
TCS 2,155.00 -3.91
Vedanta 165.00 -3.57
Coal India 242.75 -3.36
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram