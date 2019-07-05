Budget 2019 Streaming LIVE: Watch Union Budget Coverage Live on CNBC TV18
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday presented Union Budget 2019 for the financial year 2019-20.
Nirmala Sitharaman.
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday presented Union Budget 2019 for the financial year 2019-20. This is the first budget to be presented under the Narendra Modi government 2.0 after it got re-elected in the recent Lok Sabha elections.
Catch Nirmala Sitharaman’s Union Budget 2019 Speech Live on CNBC TV18
The finance minister began her maiden budget speech by recognising the massive turnout in the recent Lok Sabha elections and said that it is reflective of a ‘new India’ which wants national security and economic growth to remain in focus.
The interim Budget 2019 was presented by Piyush Goyal who was given the charge of the finance ministry temporarily following the illness of Arun Jaitley. Sitharaman is the first full-time woman finance minister to present the Union Budget in Parliament. Earlier, Indira Gandhi had also presented the Union Budget but she wasn't a full-time finance minister.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|91.50
|-4.94
|Indiabulls Hsg
|733.60
|4.23
|UPL
|678.05
|-2.91
|SBI
|370.00
|0.71
|IndusInd Bank
|1,524.95
|2.13
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Westlife Dev
|305.00
|-0.39
|Natco Pharma
|536.00
|0.68
|Yes Bank
|91.55
|-4.88
|Indiabulls Hsg
|733.05
|4.13
|SBI
|370.10
|0.76
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|732.40
|4.06
|IndusInd Bank
|1,524.95
|2.13
|Bharti Infratel
|268.45
|2.03
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,516.35
|1.24
|Bharti Airtel
|366.65
|1.08
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,525.15
|2.10
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,517.10
|1.29
|Bharti Airtel
|366.55
|1.09
|HUL
|1,807.70
|0.86
|Asian Paints
|1,370.10
|0.76
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|91.50
|-4.94
|ONGC
|162.05
|-3.02
|UPL
|678.05
|-2.91
|NTPC
|139.75
|-2.58
|IOC
|152.85
|-2.36
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|91.55
|-4.88
|ONGC
|162.20
|-2.93
|NTPC
|139.80
|-2.48
|Coal India
|245.45
|-2.29
|TCS
|2,190.45
|-2.33
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Share Throwback Pics to Celebrate Fourth of July on Europe Trip
- 'Lovely' Malaika Arora and 'Ghar ka Baccha' Arjun Kapoor Meet Rishi and Neetu in NYC
- ICC World Cup 2019 | How India Can Face Pakistan In The Semi-Finals
- Bottle Cap Challenge: McLaren P1 to BMW, Automotive Fans Share Stunt Videos on Internet’s Newest Craze
- India Conditioning Coach Shankar Basu Unlikely to Travel for West Indies Tour
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s