Budget 2019 Streaming LIVE: Watch Union Budget Coverage Live on CNBC TV18

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday presented Union Budget 2019 for the financial year 2019-20. This is the first budget to be presented under the Narendra Modi government 2.0 after it got re-elected in the recent Lok Sabha elections.

Catch Nirmala Sitharaman’s Union Budget 2019 Speech Live on CNBC TV18

The finance minister began her maiden budget speech by recognising the massive turnout in the recent Lok Sabha elections and said that it is reflective of a ‘new India’ which wants national security and economic growth to remain in focus.

The interim Budget 2019 was presented by Piyush Goyal who was given the charge of the finance ministry temporarily following the illness of Arun Jaitley. Sitharaman is the first full-time woman finance minister to present the Union Budget in Parliament. Earlier, Indira Gandhi had also presented the Union Budget but she wasn't a full-time finance minister.