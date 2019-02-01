English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
Budget 2019: Under Quarantine- How 100 Officials Prepare the Budget in Utmost Secrecy
This core team of civil servants work to prepare one of the most well-guarded documents in the country. The use of both fixed-line and mobile phones are banned as the officials work in the quarantine zone inside the building.
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com
New Delhi: It is mission Budget 2019. While interim Finance Minister Piyush Goyal will present the Union Budget before Parliament on Friday, there is a team of over hundred officials who have been spending more than a week in the ministry building with no social interaction.
Official sources from the Finance Ministry told News18 that there are 110 officials who are staying inside North Block building that houses the Ministry of Finance.
“Around 110 officials, including section officers, undersecretaries and others involved with the preparation of the Union Budget, have been staying in the ministry building since December 3. These officials are not allowed to step out or talk to family members,” said a Finance Ministry official on condition of anonymity.
The official added that doctors are stationed inside the premises to tackle emergency medical situations.
This core team of civil servants work to prepare one of the most well-guarded documents in the country. The use of both fixed-line and mobile phones are banned as the officials work in the quarantine zone inside the building.
The Finance Ministry has been under quarantine since December 1. This process of quarantine is observed every year to avoid any leak of information.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Official sources from the Finance Ministry told News18 that there are 110 officials who are staying inside North Block building that houses the Ministry of Finance.
“Around 110 officials, including section officers, undersecretaries and others involved with the preparation of the Union Budget, have been staying in the ministry building since December 3. These officials are not allowed to step out or talk to family members,” said a Finance Ministry official on condition of anonymity.
The official added that doctors are stationed inside the premises to tackle emergency medical situations.
This core team of civil servants work to prepare one of the most well-guarded documents in the country. The use of both fixed-line and mobile phones are banned as the officials work in the quarantine zone inside the building.
The Finance Ministry has been under quarantine since December 1. This process of quarantine is observed every year to avoid any leak of information.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Why Congress Won Rajasthan: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Why Congress Won Chhattisgarh: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Why Did KCR Led TRS Win In Telangana: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Mizoram Assembly Elections 2018: What Led to MNF’s Win & Congress’ Loss?
-
Wednesday 21 November , 2018
Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Why Congress Won Rajasthan: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Why Congress Won Chhattisgarh: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Why Did KCR Led TRS Win In Telangana: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Mizoram Assembly Elections 2018: What Led to MNF’s Win & Congress’ Loss?
Wednesday 21 November , 2018 Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vedanta
|164.75
|-16.52
|Axis Bank
|719.65
|-0.42
|Dewan Housing
|125.30
|-7.80
|HDFC
|1,945.25
|1.19
|Reliance
|1,236.00
|0.72
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Axis Bank
|719.60
|-0.46
|Reliance
|1,235.30
|0.67
|Vedanta
|164.95
|-16.48
|Dewan Housing
|124.25
|-8.54
|Sundram
|534.75
|0.97
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Hero Motocorp
|2,740.20
|4.83
|Bharti Airtel
|315.25
|2.89
|Eicher Motors
|19,390.40
|2.02
|Tata Motors
|184.55
|1.85
|Bajaj Finserv
|6,204.35
|1.85
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Hero Motocorp
|2,740.15
|4.90
|Bharti Airtel
|315.05
|2.57
|Tata Motors
|184.90
|2.01
|HCL Tech
|1,022.95
|1.77
|Bajaj Auto
|2,593.15
|1.56
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vedanta
|164.70
|-16.54
|JSW Steel
|270.00
|-1.68
|ICICI Bank
|360.00
|-1.22
|Hindalco
|206.40
|-1.01
|ONGC
|140.20
|-0.74
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vedanta
|164.95
|-16.48
|ONGC
|140.10
|-1.13
|ICICI Bank
|360.25
|-1.10
|Sun Pharma
|421.90
|-0.87
|Tata Steel
|473.70
|-0.47
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Alexa, How Have You Been': Amazon Clocks a Prime Holiday Quarter And Reports Record Profits
- All the PM's Men: UDAY, AYUSH, BHIM & Other Names Show the Modi Govt Loves Acronyms
- Avengers Endgame Star Reveals that Tony Stark and Pepper Potts Will Have a Child
- UAE Protests Over Qatari Players' Eligibility at Asian Cup
- This Woman Turned A Dying 110-Year Old Tree Into A 'Little Free Library'
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results